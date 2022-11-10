Read full article on original website
Mason History Program to Discuss 19th Century TransportationMason 48854Mason, MI
State Farm Champions Classic on 11/15Adrian HolmanIndianapolis, IN
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 10 Ohio State goaltending struggles, Buckeyes swept by Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 10 Ohio State returns to Big Ten play in set with Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State sweeps weekend seriesThe LanternColumbus, OH
WILX-TV
CATA to close Thanksgiving
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Capital Area Transportation Authority fixed-route, Spec-Tran, Connector, Redi-Ride, Rural Service, Lot Link, Night Owl and Shopping Bus services will not operate on Thanksgiving. On Wednesday, Nov. 23, all non-campus routes and services will end at their regularly scheduled times. MSU late-evening campus services on routes 30,...
WILX-TV
Michigan Works! Southeast launch new apprenticeship service
Michigan Works! Southeast has launched a new apprenticeship service for this year’s national apprenticeship week which takes place from Nov. 14 through Nov. 18. This week’s Apprenticeship Works! events will assist businesses in developing an apprenticeship track within their company and connect career seekers to existing apprenticeship opportunities.
WILX-TV
Thousands show up for model train show in Meridian Township
MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Thousands of people returned to Mid-Michigan for the largest model train show. Trains ran along various-sized modular displays set up at the MSU Pavilion. More than 3,000 people from across the country were expected to visit the model train show. The national model railroad association also had several free demonstrations.
WILX-TV
ELPD welcomes newest member, meet Tyr
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The East Lansing Police Department has welcomed their newest and youngest member of the force. He’s intelligent, lightning fast and has four paws. Officer Tyler Cassidy and K9 Tyr graduated from the Mid-Michigan Police K9 School on October 27, 2022. Tyr is trained as a dual-purpose patrol and narcotics detention dog.
WILX-TV
No injuries reported in fire at Paramount Coffee Company
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The intersection of North Larch Street and East Michigan Avenue has reopened following a small fire Monday morning. The first broke out just before 7 a.m. at Paramount Coffee Company. Employees were forced to evacuate the building. Authorities said the fire started from a coffee bean...
WILX-TV
Michigan State University Police unveil new logo
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan State University Department of Police and Public Safety (DPPS) revealed its new logo Monday. The new logo is a stylized lime green shield with a small white shield at its center. The department said the green shield represents the DPPS and the white represents the community.
WILX-TV
News 10 Sports High School Play Of The Week: Grand Ledge’s one-handed grab, touchdown
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s the High School Play of The Week!. This week, we go back to Saturday’s Grand Ledge vs. Caledonia game, where Grand Ledge quarterback Shaun Foster threw a pass to Teddy Williams, who had a one-handed grab for a touchdown. Terrific play even though...
WILX-TV
East Lansing launches ‘Round Up for Scholarships’ program
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Parks, Recreation and Arts department of East Lansing has launched a new scholarship program. It’s called Round Up for Scholarships, which provides community members with the opportunity to contribute to a fund used to help pay for scholarships for children and adults who might not be able to afford classes.
WILX-TV
In My View: Could Cade McNamara come back to Michigan?
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Cade McNamara solved a problem for Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh early this football season - he got injured. Now he has undergone knee surgery and who knows what his future in the game will be. McNamara has two years of eligibility left but he is facing lengthy rehab after undergoing surgery this last week. He is Michigan’s current co captain.
Woman to stand trial in deaths of 2 Michigan bicyclists
A woman has been ordered to stand trial on second-degree murder and other charges after five bicyclists were struck by her vehicle
WILX-TV
Michigan State Hockey Ranked in National Poll
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s hockey team is ranked 17th in this week’s national poll. It’s the first time since 2020 an MSU hockey team has been ranked. The Spartans have an 8-3-1 season record and four straight wins after sweeping two game home series back to back against Wisconsin and Ohio State.
detroitsportsnation.com
Michigan State vs. Michigan tunnel assault investigation completed
Michigan vs. Michigan State: On October 29, Michigan may have defeated MSU by a score of 29-7, but anyone who watched the game knows the final score did not tell the whole story about how the Wolverines dominated the Spartans at the Big House. The Spartans did not have much fight in them during the game, but some players sure had some fight in them after the game was already over. As you have probably seen by now on the videos circulating on social media, a group of MSU players assaulted a couple of Michigan players, leading to multiple Spartan players being suspended.
WILX-TV
Intersection of Pine and Saginaw in Lansing back open following accident
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Friday morning around 4:45 a.m., the intersection of Pine and Saginaw Street in Lansing was closed due to an accident. The accident happened in front of Quality Dairy and Walnut Manor Apartments. The wreckage from the accident has been cleared and the intersection is now back...
WILX-TV
Lansing church wants to stop the violence
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - People gathered at the Christ Kingdom Builder Church to talk about how to stop the violence. In Lansing, 15 people have been killed as of November 2022. Christ Kingdom Builder Church said they had enough and they are talking about it. Michael Robbins knows what anger can do and he has seen it up close.
saturdaytradition.com
Mickey Joseph gives one-word response when asked how Nebraska can narrow gap between top B1G teams
Mickey Joseph is concerned about the future of Nebraska, especially in the recruiting field. After the 34-3 road loss to No. 3 Michigan, coach Joseph talked about how Nebraska needs to recruit more efficiently and close the gap with B1G teams like Ohio State and Michigan. “Recruiting. We have to...
Shelter in place lifted at Oakland University, officials say
The Oakland County Sheriff's Office says the shelter in place at Oakland University has been lifted.
lansingcitypulse.com
642 S. Francis Ave., Lansing
The front door and some windows are covered over with peeling plywood, and the front of the home is overgrown with weeds. The boarded-up front door, and the window next to it, where Lansing Code Compliance posted a red tag — now faded — are blocked by such lovely weeds and burdock clings to the front cement patio, caking any clothing daring enough to approach with sticky, round seed pods.
Vegas Releases New Prediction For Ohio State vs. Michigan
We're now less than two weeks away from The Game. Who's excited?. Ohio State and Michigan have been on a collision course all season long. In less than two weeks, the Buckeyes and the Wolverines will meet at Ohio Stadium in Columbus. While both Ohio State and Michigan are undefeated,...
WILX-TV
YMCA Fall Membership Sale
Sponsored - The YMCA of Lansing is offering a special membership promotion for the holiday season! if you join between November 14th through November 17th, they will waive the $49 Joining Fee and no payments until January 1, 2023! That’s 6 weeks FREE! Make sure to stop in between 11/14-11/17 to take advantage of the sale! Go to lansingymca.org/join for more information.
WILX-TV
Survey: Cyberattacks targeting schools more often
JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - The Jackson County Intermediate School District is working to get its technology back online following a cyberattack. Many schools in Jackson and Hillsdale Counties were closed Monday and Tuesday because of a ransomware attack at the intermediate school district. They are telling students to not use their school-issued devices.
