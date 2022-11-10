ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WILX-TV

CATA to close Thanksgiving

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Capital Area Transportation Authority fixed-route, Spec-Tran, Connector, Redi-Ride, Rural Service, Lot Link, Night Owl and Shopping Bus services will not operate on Thanksgiving. On Wednesday, Nov. 23, all non-campus routes and services will end at their regularly scheduled times. MSU late-evening campus services on routes 30,...
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Michigan Works! Southeast launch new apprenticeship service

Michigan Works! Southeast has launched a new apprenticeship service for this year’s national apprenticeship week which takes place from Nov. 14 through Nov. 18. This week’s Apprenticeship Works! events will assist businesses in developing an apprenticeship track within their company and connect career seekers to existing apprenticeship opportunities.
JACKSON, MI
WILX-TV

Thousands show up for model train show in Meridian Township

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Thousands of people returned to Mid-Michigan for the largest model train show. Trains ran along various-sized modular displays set up at the MSU Pavilion. More than 3,000 people from across the country were expected to visit the model train show. The national model railroad association also had several free demonstrations.
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

ELPD welcomes newest member, meet Tyr

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The East Lansing Police Department has welcomed their newest and youngest member of the force. He’s intelligent, lightning fast and has four paws. Officer Tyler Cassidy and K9 Tyr graduated from the Mid-Michigan Police K9 School on October 27, 2022. Tyr is trained as a dual-purpose patrol and narcotics detention dog.
EAST LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

No injuries reported in fire at Paramount Coffee Company

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The intersection of North Larch Street and East Michigan Avenue has reopened following a small fire Monday morning. The first broke out just before 7 a.m. at Paramount Coffee Company. Employees were forced to evacuate the building. Authorities said the fire started from a coffee bean...
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Michigan State University Police unveil new logo

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan State University Department of Police and Public Safety (DPPS) revealed its new logo Monday. The new logo is a stylized lime green shield with a small white shield at its center. The department said the green shield represents the DPPS and the white represents the community.
EAST LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

East Lansing launches ‘Round Up for Scholarships’ program

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Parks, Recreation and Arts department of East Lansing has launched a new scholarship program. It’s called Round Up for Scholarships, which provides community members with the opportunity to contribute to a fund used to help pay for scholarships for children and adults who might not be able to afford classes.
EAST LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

In My View: Could Cade McNamara come back to Michigan?

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Cade McNamara solved a problem for Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh early this football season - he got injured. Now he has undergone knee surgery and who knows what his future in the game will be. McNamara has two years of eligibility left but he is facing lengthy rehab after undergoing surgery this last week. He is Michigan’s current co captain.
ANN ARBOR, MI
WILX-TV

Michigan State Hockey Ranked in National Poll

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s hockey team is ranked 17th in this week’s national poll. It’s the first time since 2020 an MSU hockey team has been ranked. The Spartans have an 8-3-1 season record and four straight wins after sweeping two game home series back to back against Wisconsin and Ohio State.
EAST LANSING, MI
detroitsportsnation.com

Michigan State vs. Michigan tunnel assault investigation completed

Michigan vs. Michigan State: On October 29, Michigan may have defeated MSU by a score of 29-7, but anyone who watched the game knows the final score did not tell the whole story about how the Wolverines dominated the Spartans at the Big House. The Spartans did not have much fight in them during the game, but some players sure had some fight in them after the game was already over. As you have probably seen by now on the videos circulating on social media, a group of MSU players assaulted a couple of Michigan players, leading to multiple Spartan players being suspended.
EAST LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Intersection of Pine and Saginaw in Lansing back open following accident

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Friday morning around 4:45 a.m., the intersection of Pine and Saginaw Street in Lansing was closed due to an accident. The accident happened in front of Quality Dairy and Walnut Manor Apartments. The wreckage from the accident has been cleared and the intersection is now back...
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Lansing church wants to stop the violence

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - People gathered at the Christ Kingdom Builder Church to talk about how to stop the violence. In Lansing, 15 people have been killed as of November 2022. Christ Kingdom Builder Church said they had enough and they are talking about it. Michael Robbins knows what anger can do and he has seen it up close.
LANSING, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

642 S. Francis Ave., Lansing

The front door and some windows are covered over with peeling plywood, and the front of the home is overgrown with weeds. The boarded-up front door, and the window next to it, where Lansing Code Compliance posted a red tag — now faded — are blocked by such lovely weeds and burdock clings to the front cement patio, caking any clothing daring enough to approach with sticky, round seed pods.
LANSING, MI
The Spun

Vegas Releases New Prediction For Ohio State vs. Michigan

We're now less than two weeks away from The Game. Who's excited?. Ohio State and Michigan have been on a collision course all season long. In less than two weeks, the Buckeyes and the Wolverines will meet at Ohio Stadium in Columbus. While both Ohio State and Michigan are undefeated,...
COLUMBUS, OH
WILX-TV

YMCA Fall Membership Sale

Sponsored - The YMCA of Lansing is offering a special membership promotion for the holiday season! if you join between November 14th through November 17th, they will waive the $49 Joining Fee and no payments until January 1, 2023! That’s 6 weeks FREE! Make sure to stop in between 11/14-11/17 to take advantage of the sale! Go to lansingymca.org/join for more information.
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Survey: Cyberattacks targeting schools more often

JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - The Jackson County Intermediate School District is working to get its technology back online following a cyberattack. Many schools in Jackson and Hillsdale Counties were closed Monday and Tuesday because of a ransomware attack at the intermediate school district. They are telling students to not use their school-issued devices.

Comments / 0

Community Policy