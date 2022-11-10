Read full article on original website
Sonic Frontiers: How To Beat The Final Boss
Since his debut in 1991, "Sonic the Hedgehog" has been on a lot of adventures, but nothing has been quite like the brand-new open-zone RPG experience of "Sonic Frontiers." Many critics have been mixed on the new direction this game is taking, with some finding it to be overly ambitious while others think that it is a great step forward for the franchise. "Frontiers" puts a major focus on exploration, giving the Blue Blur room to really stretch his legs as he runs, jumps, and grinds his way across the Starfall Islands. It isn't all boost ramps and collectibles, however. There are also several massive enemies gamers will have to defeat across this 20-30 hour-long title.
The Halo Game That Takes The Longest To Beat
"Halo" is a fan-favorite first-person shooter series best known for its revolutionary PvP multiplayer. But that's not to say its single-player and cooperative content isn't also beloved. Throughout the "Halo" series, players have battled through missions against the covenant as Master Chief, Noble 6, and even an ODST. Additionally, these campaigns have their fair share of variety — with different types of action, often including vehicle combat.
How Dodge Cancels And Dodge Offsetting Work In Bayonetta 3
With "Bayonetta 3" in the hands of players all over the world, it was only a matter of time before the game's secrets were discovered, and its fantastical combat was mastered. As is tradition for the series, fans can play as Jeanne, Bayonetta's longtime gal pal, for a second playthrough of the game. Playing through another time could prove useful for finding any of the multitudes of collectibles that were missed on the first run, and, of course, it leads to unlocking an entire Secret Chapter.
Will Marvel Snap Ever Get PVP Multiplayer?
With how popular "Marvel Snap" has become, players have asked one question again and again: When will the game allow matchmaking with friends? While the card battler already features PvP, some individuals would prefer to take on more familiar enemies in private lobbies than online strangers. Thankfully, developer Second Dinner has plans to grant this particular wish, though perhaps not in the manner players would expect.
The Best Bryson 800 Loadout For Modern Warfare 2 Multiplayer
With each new iteration in the "Call of Duty" series, there are plenty of new weapons to use in one's efforts to send enemies into the dirt. 2022's "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2" is no different, and with the addition of weapon tuning, there are loads of options to consider while customizing one's go-to loadout. When jumping into the fray of either the classic or new multiplayer modes, finding and tweaking a weapon to one's liking is crucial.
How Final Fantasy XIV Moved Final Fantasy Icon Hironobu Sakaguchi
For a "Final Fantasy" title to go from a complete flop to Square Enix's most profitable game is one thing — for it to have caught the attention of the series creator himself is another. That's right, "Final Fantasy" creator Hironobu Sakaguchi is, apparently, an avid player of "Final Fantasy 14" — so avid, in fact, that he finished the main story from "A Realm Reborn" to "Shadowbringers" in just 34 days (via Twinfinite), and he has enthusiastically been keeping up with every update since.
How To Get Skyrim For Free On PlayStation
"Skyrim" released back in 2011 and, since then, it's gone on to be the most successful and popular game in the "Elder Scrolls" series. Remastered and re-released numerous times, the fantasy RPG has been available on the PS3, PS4, PS5, Xbox360, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Many gamers have owned multiple copies of the game across console generations over the years and it's difficult to find a fan of RPGs who hasn't played it at least once. Now, PlayStation is offering another opportunity for its users to return to the land of the Nords one more time and for those that somehow avoided the game for over ten years to finally check it out. The best part is, this time "Skyrim" will be available for free.
Yellow Vs Red Circles In God Of War Ragnarok Explained
One of the biggest criticisms levied against Santa Monica Studios' "God of War Ragnarok" is that most features in the new title were available in the previous game. Of course, this hasn't stopped the title from being considered nearly perfect. One thing that has always stood out in "God of War" games is combat. Whether with the Blades of Chaos or the Leviathan Axe, Kratos now has more special weapon abilities than ever before. Frozen Flames and Chaos Flames can bring the best out of these weapons, and runes can augment them even further. But before players get too far into customizing their special moves, they must first ensure they've mastered the basics.
How Diablo 4's Legendary Items Differ From Diablo 3
It's no surprise that "Diablo 4" is already distancing itself from the mess that "Diablo Immortal" ended up being, and the pay-to-win mobile game isn't the only franchise embarrassment it's trying to escape. From the looks of all the massive changes announced so far — some revealed through the unfortunately huge leak — it sounds like the upcoming title is working hard to avoid the pitfalls of its unpopular predecessor, "Diablo 3."
Game Series That Dropped So Many Sequels They Killed The Fanbase
Plenty of people enjoy sequels. Maybe a show, movie, or game didn't tell a complete story, so the creators need a sequel to finish the narrative. Or maybe the team behind the product wants a second stab to improve their previous attempt. These are all good reasons to produce a sequel, but sometimes you can have too much of a good thing.
How Long Does It Take To Beat Signalis?
Developed by rose-engine, indie adventure horror title "Signalis" harkens back to older narrative-driven games, as well as iconic IPs, such as "Resident Evil." With a tempting price tag of $19.99 — as well as availability on Xbox's Game Pass service — in addition to the fair share of critical acclaim it has received, "Signalis" could be an attractive product for gamers looking for a genre piece to sink their teeth into.
God Of War Ragnarok: Atreus' Blue Orb Explained
Santa Monica Studios expanded the world of the "God of War” franchise significantly when it released the 2018 reboot, which leaves the isles of ancient Greece behind and delves into the world of Norse mythology. "God of War Ragnarok" expands on the story established by its predecessor even further, giving players more realms to explore, more enemies to fight, with more mysteries to solve. Critics have praised the game's beautiful story, arguing that the development given to many of the characters on the screen has made them surprisingly sympathetic. There is also a fair amount of nuance to this mythological saga.
How Long Will Final Fantasy 16 Be A PS5 Exclusive?
"Final Fantasy 16" is shaping up to be a massive release in 2023, and is slated to be a PlayStation exclusive when it arrives Summer 2023. However, a recent PlayStation trailer had some fine print that has PC and Xbox players excited for "Final Fantasy 16" as well, although some of them might not want to get their hopes up. "Final Fantasy 16" had been showing well in its previews, with the potential of a more mature and dark fantasy story attracting both old and new fans. Even though the "Final Fantasy 16" producer gave an answer about the in-game diversity that many fans aren't happy with, with the producer citing historical accuracy as an excuse for a lack of diversity, many gamers are still eager to play the new release. Unfortunately, not everyone has a PlayStation on which to play it.
Where To Find Forged Iron In God Of War Ragnarok
"God of War Ragnarok" has finally launched on PS4 and PS5, continuing Kratos and Atreus' journey through Norse mythology. Critics found the sequel to be nearly perfect, improving upon and bringing back the systems and storytelling that made "God of War" (2018) such a massive hit. Among the returning tools is the equipment system, which gives players a variety of different gear and attachments to choose from. This system lets players choose the items that are best for them and even has the option to auto-equip the best available equipment for players who want to focus on the story and gameplay.
God Of War Ragnarok: Transmog Equipment Explained
After years of waiting, the sequel to "God of War" (2018), "God of War Ragnarok," has finally hit shelves, and critics agree it's one of the year's best games. Some gamers are even convinced it could snatch the title of game of the year from fan-favorite "Elden Ring." On top of continuing the award-winning story of Kratos and his son Atreus from the first game, "God of War Ragnarok" also brings new gameplay mechanics and quality-of-life improvements to the forefront, including one feature gamers have been begging for ever since "God of War" released.
EA Patents A Controller That Challenges The Player Holding It
For many gamers, especially those on consoles, a controller remains their go-to gaming peripheral. But not all controllers are alike, as they can come in different shapes and sizes, in addition to offering various features. For example, the PlayStation 5 uses a slimmer DualSense controller, while the Xbox series consoles use the bulkier Xbox Wireless controller. But as many gamers already know, more controller options are available to suit one's needs.
You Can Make The Puzzles In God Of War Ragnarök Easier. Here's How
Unsurprisingly, the central focus of "God of War Ragnarök" is its combat. Throughout its lengthy main quest, players will encounter a litany of challenges ranging from killing the typical fodder enemies all the way to epic boss fights with some of the most-feared entities in Norse mythology. As with previous entries in the franchise, the overall experience likely won't be an easy one. But, lucky for players who want to experience the critically acclaimed "Ragnarök," Santa Monica Studio has added plenty of accessibility options to aid them in the latest installment of Kratos' epic "God of War" timeline.
How Super Mario World Became The Best-Selling Game For The SNES
"Super Mario World" easily ranks as one of the best "Super Mario" games of all time. After the "Super Mario Bros." trilogy seemingly perfected 2D platforming on the NES, "Super Mario World" was released as a launch title for the SNES, shattering that ceiling. In terms of gameplay, graphics, and overall quality, suddenly so much more was possible in the Mushroom Kingdom.
Pokémon Scarlet And Violet: Great Tusk And Iron Treads Explained
"Pokémon Scarlet" and "Pokémon Violet" have been games shrouded in mystery and hints since before they were announced. In fact, there were clues about the games that we all missed before Nintendo announced it, and later previews hid new Pokémon in plain sight for fans. Just over a week before the game's release date, Nintendo released a nearly four-minute video that featured the Paldea region and Ed Sheeran's song "Celestial." The video includes some clips about two specific monsters, and the official Pokémon website explained further.
The God Of War Ragnarok Easter Egg Fans Might Have Missed
The critically acclaimed "God of War Ragnarok" has no shortage of content to keep players engaged. By virtually all accounts, the latest entry into the "God of War" series will take players a minimum of 30 hours before completing the game's main quest. And if players endeavor to do as much as they can and interact with everything the game offers, then "God of War Ragnarok" can take even longer to complete. One of the tasks outside the main narrative fans can undertake is to go on an Easter egg hunt and track down each of the 14 poems scattered throughout the in-game world.
