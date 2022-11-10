ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Powhatan, VA

Mom and daughter exchange look that ‘said it all’ over their huge Virginia jackpot win

By Moira Ritter
Charlotte Observer
Charlotte Observer
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iTr6T_0j6UnOGc00

Barbara Hurst and her daughter, Lisa, spent a recent Sunday relaxing and playing online Virginia Lottery games.

The Powhatan lottery player noticed that the Monopoly Progressive Jackpots game was higher than usual. So Barbara decided to give the game a try, according to a Nov. 10 news release from lottery officials.

That’s when the mother-daughter duo were left speechless.

“We looked at each other. We didn’t say anything,” Lisa told officials. “The look we gave each other said it all.”

Barbara won the $424,330 jackpot, lottery officials said.

“It’s just unbelievable,” she said. “I’m very excited!”

Powhatan is about 30 miles west of Richmond.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

73-year-old man mixes up his usual lottery routine in NC — and it pays off big time

Powerball numbers announced — and one person hit the $2 billion jackpot. What to know

Lottery player’s stop for Halloween candy in Maryland ends in huge Powerball prize

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PhillyBite

Top 5 Best Burgers in Virginia

VIRGINIA - If you think burgers are boring, you haven't tried Virginia's best. The top burger joints in the state boast world-class burgers at reasonable prices. They offer a diverse menu of choices, including classics like the double-double and a grilled cheeseburger. 80/20 Burger Bar in Norfolk. 80/20 Burger Bar...
VIRGINIA STATE
WBTW News13

North Carolina woman wins $310,492 jackpot after buying $1 ticket

MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. (WGHP) — Deborah Pietrucha, of Mount Holly, bought a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won the $310,492 jackpot prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Pietrucha bought her winning ticket for the Oct. 29 drawing using Online Play on the lottery’s website. She arrived at lottery headquarters Monday to collect […]
MOUNT HOLLY, NC
gotodestinations.com

10 FANTASTIC Breakfast Spots in Richmond, Virginia – (With Photos)

Are you a breakfast lover? Do you love starting your day with a hearty meal? If so, then you’ll definitely want to check out some of the best breakfast restaurants in Richmond! From classic diners to trendy cafes, there’s something for everyone. And trust us, these restaurants are...
RICHMOND, VA
PhillyBite

Top 5 Best Pizza Shops in Virginia

- If you are looking for the best pizza shops in Virginia, you've come to the right place. Whether you're craving a New York-style pizza or a more casual version, there are plenty of options in the area. These spots make great pizzas with fresh ingredients. If you're in the mood for something Italian, try Regino's Italian Restaurant in Norfolk or Osteria Marzano in Alexandria.
VIRGINIA STATE
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

Louisiana Ticket Wins $200,000 in Latest Powerball Draw

The Louisiana Lottery has confirmed that a Powerball ticket sold in the state for the 11/12/2022 drawing is a $200,000 winner. This latest wins adds to Louisiana streak of big money Powerball wins. In fact, a ticket winning $50,000 or more has been sold in Louisiana for every Powerball drawing that's been held in the month of November.
LOUISIANA STATE
WDBJ7.com

Virginia leaders react to shooting at UVA

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Several Virginia leaders have released statements after a shooting at the University of Virginia Sunday night. United States Attorney Christopher R. Kavanaugh, Commonwealth Attorney for the City of Charlottesville Joseph D. Platania, and Commonwealth Attorney for Albemarle County James M. Hingeley released the following statement:. “Today,...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Franklin News Post

GoFundMe started for University of Virginia shooting victim surpasses goal in 8 hours

A GoFundMe fundraiser has been started for University of Virginia shooting victim Lavel “Tyler” Davis Jr.’s funeral and memorial. Football players Devin Chandler, D’Sean Perry and Davis Jr. were killed Sunday night after returning from a class field trip to see a play in Washington, D.C. Davis Jr. died at the University of Virginia Medical Center. University officials declined to identify two injured students but said one was in good condition and the other in critical condition.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Charlotte Observer

Charlotte Observer

Charlotte, NC
17K+
Followers
434
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Charlotte Observer has continued throughout its years of service to Charlotte and the surrounding communities, to accurately reflect the region and what matters to the local residents. The Observer heavily covers development and schools—factors strongly affected by rampant growth in the city and the region—and continues deep coverage of the area's traditional interests: banking, business, industry, religion, and stock-car racing. The paper tackles controversial economic and social issues and is innovative in creating new products such as the niche site, Charlotte Five, a publication serving young adults interested in nightlife, local development, culture, and causes that are important to them. The Charlotte Observer staff has won four Pulitzer Prizes, including two Gold Medals for Public Service.

 https://www.charlotteobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy