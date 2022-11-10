Mom and daughter exchange look that ‘said it all’ over their huge Virginia jackpot win

Barbara Hurst and her daughter, Lisa, spent a recent Sunday relaxing and playing online Virginia Lottery games.

The Powhatan lottery player noticed that the Monopoly Progressive Jackpots game was higher than usual. So Barbara decided to give the game a try, according to a Nov. 10 news release from lottery officials.

That’s when the mother-daughter duo were left speechless.

“We looked at each other. We didn’t say anything,” Lisa told officials. “The look we gave each other said it all.”

Barbara won the $424,330 jackpot, lottery officials said.

“It’s just unbelievable,” she said. “I’m very excited!”

Powhatan is about 30 miles west of Richmond.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

