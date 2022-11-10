ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa International Airport Seeing Delays, Cancelations In Wake Of Tropical Storm Nicole

By Local - Liz Shultz
 4 days ago
TAMPA, Fla. – Tampa International Airport remains open and operational and continues to ensure the safety and efficiency of its facilities as a full schedule of flights resume today.

TPA and the surrounding airfield sustained no damage from Tropical Storm Nicole.

As expected, the stormy conditions impacted airline schedules, causing approximately 18 percent of TPA’s flights to be canceled and 30 percent of flights to be delayed so far, with more delays expected throughout the day and evening.

In the news: Tampa Bay Rays Decline Kiermaier’s Option For 2023

Passengers flying through TPA today and tomorrow should plan to check with their airlines for the most up-to-date schedules and arrive at the Airport at least two hours before scheduled departures.

