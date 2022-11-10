Goynes-Brown takes North Las Vegas mayor election as opponent concedes

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Pamela Goynes-Brown will be the next mayor of North Las Vegas.

She is breaking barriers as she becomes the city’s first African-American female mayor.

Goynes-Brown’s opponent, State Senator Pat Spearman, conceded the race in an email on Thursday. “The voters of North Las Vegas have made a decision. I respect that decision. I will continue my work in the State Senate to help my constituents and improve the lives of all Nevadans,” Spearman said.

Goynes-Brown is currently representing Ward 2 on the North Las Vegas City Council. North Las Vegas has been her home since 1964. She is a retired assistant principal with 35 years of experience in education. She will succeed current Mayor John Lee.

She has been at the center of revitalization efforts, including projects recently announced in Ward 2, and also the NLV Village project in downtown North Las Vegas. The city is expanding its economic base as the Apex Industrial park continues to grow.

She sat down with 8 News Now on Election Day to talk about what she sees as a promising future for the city.

“We are tracking Fortune 500 companies to set up shop in little old North Las Vegas, which will mean job creation and higher-paying jobs. I am excited about this next journey. I just want to make sure I do it well, continue to listen to my constituents. Their voices really matter to me.”

The Clark County Election Department website currently shows Goynes-Brown leading Spearman, 35,914 votes to 18,621.

