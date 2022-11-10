Alex Ovechkin has surprising answer to who he'd want as a linemate alongside Sidney Crosby

Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) and Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) talk with referee Wes McCauley (4) in the third period at Capital One Arena. Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin began their remarkable Hall of Fame careers in 2005. Forever intertwined after emerging into generational talents, they've forged their own legendary paths as opponents.

Many have wondered what the two greats could have accomplished if they played alongside one another, but Crosby posed a different question ahead of their 63rd career meeting. If they did play together, who would be their linemate?

Prior to the Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Washington Capitals matchup on Wednesday, Crosby's question reached Ovechkin, who had a surprising answer. First, Ovechkin joked that Crosby "probably wants Mario Lemieux" before giving his answer, former tough-guy Donald Brashear.

Why Brashear? Protection, of course.

"We need some freedom out there," Ovechkin said. "So, if somebody is going to touch us, it's not going to be fun."