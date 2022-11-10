ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iredell County, NC

Comments / 0

Related
Statesville Record & Landmark

American Legion Post 48 program honors nation's veterans

NEWTON — The nation’s veterans were honored and celebrated at a lunchtime program Friday at American Legion Post 48. The program, the first such held by the post in several years, drew more than 70 Legionnaires and guests on the day that the remnants of Hurricane Nicole brought strong winds and rain to the Unifour area.
NEWTON, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Father-daughter Dowell duo next up in Music Speaks series

Dirk and Daelyn Dowell have managed to stay in harmony all these years both as family and as musicians. Keeping on the beat performing might be easier in music than it is as father and daughter, but Dirk said that while he has been playing music for his daughter since she was young, music helped them form a closer bond even through turbulent teenage years when some parent-child relationships can fray.
STATESVILLE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Iredell County birth announcements

Editor’s note: did you have a baby at Davis Regional or Lake Norman Regional medical centers and want to see your announcement in the paper? Email the information and a copy of the birth certificate to news@statesville.com. If you had your baby at Iredell Memorial, they will send us...
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Troutman woman said angel's voice guided her to be a blessing

For more than two decades, Linda Bishop has sought to be a blessing in her community. There’s little doubt about her mission in the name she chose for her annual event — Be Blessed Day. Every year, Bishop opens her yard to those needing clothing, toys or a...
TROUTMAN, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

New life jacket loaner stations at Lake Norman and Lake Lookout hope to save lives

The waters of Lake Norman and Lake Lookout are a bit safer with the addition of three lifejacket loaner stations. “There is a lifejacket loaner station at every public access in Iredell County,” Matthew Lee of the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission said. “With the recent warm and mild days we have had, there has been an increase in boating activity on the lake, and wanted to remind boaters to continue to practice boating safety, water safety and utilization of our loaner stations.”
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

Former Cleveland County leaders had more ties to firms linked to Catawba Two Kings Casino

Two former Cleveland County officials who landed stakes in the Catawba Two Kings Casino have had more business links to the project and its players than was known. A former county manager and former county commissioner were early supporters of the Kings Mountain casino during their time in government. New reporting shows both have been connected to multiple companies that either own land around the casino site or have ties to the casino developer, a political player with a checkered past.
CLEVELAND COUNTY, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Iredell County new business names: Oct.30-Nov. 5

The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Oct. 30-Nov. 5. Almquist Construction, Clint Almquist, Mooresville. Ascend Physical Therapy, Ascend Rehab, Ascend Performance Therapy, Ascend Sports Therapy, ADM Physical Therapy, LLC, Mooresville. UG Mini Mart, Khan and Group Inc., Iredell County. Brother...
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

North Carolina mom searches for charm with son’s ashes

CLEMMONS, N.C. (WGHP) — A Forsyth County mom is searching for a piece of her heart. “Losing a child is definitely not something that anyone prepares you for,” Morgan Clodfelter said. Clodfelter left the hospital with two things on July 30, 2021: a stamp of her baby boy Zachary James’ feet and his ashes. “We […]
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Iredell County real estate transactions: Oct. 30-Nov. 5

The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Oct. 30-Nov. 5. For more information regarding specific plots of land, visit www.co.iredell.nc.us/Departments/RegDeeds. TOP FIVE. From B. and M. Murash to W. Hawkins/TR, S. Hawkins/TR and B & S Hawkins Family Trust, Lot 1334 of The...
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Armed robbery reported at Salisbury fish arcade

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The same fish arcade that was near the scene of a deadly shooting in March is now the scene of an armed robbery, according to police. According to police, on Monday morning, two men wearing dark clothing and masks walked into the arcade on Freeland Drive just after 3:00 a.m. One of them was armed with a gun, pointing it toward the security guard, taking his gun and cell phone.
SALISBURY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy