‘We fought for our brother’: Sister of Statesville cold case victim speaks after arrests made
STATESVILLE, N.C. — The sister of a 1992 shooting victim is speaking out after Iredell County announced murder charges against two men accused committing the fatal robbery from 1992. Channel 9′s Almiya White spoke with the sister of Willie Allison, who was shot and killed in the alleged robbery....
Statesville Record & Landmark
Statesville neighbors: Obituaries for November 14
Read through the obituaries published today in Statesville Record and Landmark . (5) updates to this series since Updated 15 min ago.
Statesville Record & Landmark
American Legion Post 48 program honors nation's veterans
NEWTON — The nation’s veterans were honored and celebrated at a lunchtime program Friday at American Legion Post 48. The program, the first such held by the post in several years, drew more than 70 Legionnaires and guests on the day that the remnants of Hurricane Nicole brought strong winds and rain to the Unifour area.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Father-daughter Dowell duo next up in Music Speaks series
Dirk and Daelyn Dowell have managed to stay in harmony all these years both as family and as musicians. Keeping on the beat performing might be easier in music than it is as father and daughter, but Dirk said that while he has been playing music for his daughter since she was young, music helped them form a closer bond even through turbulent teenage years when some parent-child relationships can fray.
Police: Hickory man died in moped wreck Saturday
According to a Hickory Police Department report, Gerald Ray Fulbright collided with the rear passenger side of a box truck Saturday on NC 127 South around 6 p.m.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Iredell County birth announcements
Editor’s note: did you have a baby at Davis Regional or Lake Norman Regional medical centers and want to see your announcement in the paper? Email the information and a copy of the birth certificate to news@statesville.com. If you had your baby at Iredell Memorial, they will send us...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Troutman woman said angel's voice guided her to be a blessing
For more than two decades, Linda Bishop has sought to be a blessing in her community. There’s little doubt about her mission in the name she chose for her annual event — Be Blessed Day. Every year, Bishop opens her yard to those needing clothing, toys or a...
North Carolina house fire intentionally set while family, 2 small children inside: Fire Marshal
While out on patrol near midnight, a Cornelius officer observed a vehicle and house fire, quickly alerted the sleeping homeowners of the danger, and helped them get out of the burning home.
Statesville Record & Landmark
New life jacket loaner stations at Lake Norman and Lake Lookout hope to save lives
The waters of Lake Norman and Lake Lookout are a bit safer with the addition of three lifejacket loaner stations. “There is a lifejacket loaner station at every public access in Iredell County,” Matthew Lee of the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission said. “With the recent warm and mild days we have had, there has been an increase in boating activity on the lake, and wanted to remind boaters to continue to practice boating safety, water safety and utilization of our loaner stations.”
Raleigh News & Observer
Former Cleveland County leaders had more ties to firms linked to Catawba Two Kings Casino
Two former Cleveland County officials who landed stakes in the Catawba Two Kings Casino have had more business links to the project and its players than was known. A former county manager and former county commissioner were early supporters of the Kings Mountain casino during their time in government. New reporting shows both have been connected to multiple companies that either own land around the casino site or have ties to the casino developer, a political player with a checkered past.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Iredell County new business names: Oct.30-Nov. 5
The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Oct. 30-Nov. 5. Almquist Construction, Clint Almquist, Mooresville. Ascend Physical Therapy, Ascend Rehab, Ascend Performance Therapy, Ascend Sports Therapy, ADM Physical Therapy, LLC, Mooresville. UG Mini Mart, Khan and Group Inc., Iredell County. Brother...
Police in Rowan County looking for man, 82, who was reported missing
GRANITE QUARRY, N.C. — Police in Rowan County are asking for help finding an 82-year-old man who was last seen Sunday night. The Granite Quarry Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for Harold “David” Coon, who is believed to have dementia or Alzheimer’s disease. Investigators...
Explore the Abandoned Village of Henry River Mill in North Carolina
North Carolina is filled with history but perhaps one of the most iconic relics of its storied past are the long-abandoned places that dot its landscape. Covered in overgrown brush, decaying, and sometimes rumored to be haunted, these are some of the creepiest places you'll find within the entire state.
Police: Officer SUV, 2 of 3 Dodge Challengers stolen from business found in North Carolina
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Several of the vehicles that were stolen from a High Point business, including a High Point Police Department SUV, have been found, according to the HPPD. Investigators said that a 2019 black Dodge Durango, belonging to the department, was stolen at 5:18 a.m. while being repaired at a business on […]
Iredell County Sheriff’s Office welcomes newest member of the K-9 unit
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — The newest member has joined Iredell County Sheriff’s Office, a German shorthaired pointer named Groot. Groot will work with the Interstate Criminal Enforcement, or ICE, Team after he completes his training in just a few weeks. The 15-month-old recruit will work with his new handler, Deputy Matt Talbert.
North Carolina mom searches for charm with son’s ashes
CLEMMONS, N.C. (WGHP) — A Forsyth County mom is searching for a piece of her heart. “Losing a child is definitely not something that anyone prepares you for,” Morgan Clodfelter said. Clodfelter left the hospital with two things on July 30, 2021: a stamp of her baby boy Zachary James’ feet and his ashes. “We […]
Statesville nonprofit gives second chance to disabled veterans with tiny homes
STATESVILLE, N.C. — A veteran is thankful he’s been able to build a life after combat while building tiny homes for his fellow veterans. “I was in a bad place, I did drugs for a number of years to block out a lot of stuff,” Army veteran Christopher Williams said. “It ended up getting me nowhere. Everything I owned was two totes.”
Family remembers son after remains found in NC
The family said Quintin Roark, 27, went missing in July in the same area where officials identified human remains Wednesday.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Iredell County real estate transactions: Oct. 30-Nov. 5
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Oct. 30-Nov. 5. For more information regarding specific plots of land, visit www.co.iredell.nc.us/Departments/RegDeeds. TOP FIVE. From B. and M. Murash to W. Hawkins/TR, S. Hawkins/TR and B & S Hawkins Family Trust, Lot 1334 of The...
WBTV
Armed robbery reported at Salisbury fish arcade
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The same fish arcade that was near the scene of a deadly shooting in March is now the scene of an armed robbery, according to police. According to police, on Monday morning, two men wearing dark clothing and masks walked into the arcade on Freeland Drive just after 3:00 a.m. One of them was armed with a gun, pointing it toward the security guard, taking his gun and cell phone.
