Saturday’s Third Post-Election Ballot Count Update Shows Pasadena’s Rent Control Measure H Maintaining Lead
Measure H, Pasadena’s rent control initiative, maintained its lead in an updated vote count released Saturday. The percentage of Measure H proponents slipped marginally but it still led by 717 votes, with 15,372 votes or 51.19% in favor. 14,655 votes, or 48.81%, were opposed. If passed, the Measure would:
Bass Takes 9,000-Vote Lead Over Caruso as Ballots Continue to Be Counted
Congresswoman Karen Bass has widened her lead over developer Rick Caruso to more than 9,000 votes as ballots in the Los Angeles mayoral election as ballots continue to be counted. On Saturday, the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk posted the latest numbers, with Bass at 306,990 votes to Caruso’s 297,527,...
Carson election results show incumbents maintain lead over challengers
CARSON, Calif. – The latest election updates show incumbents on the city council maintaining solid leads over their challengers and keeping the User Utility Tax (UUT) in place to maintain some city services. Ballot Measure R asked residents to maintain the current 2% UUT to maintain emergency services, protect...
Measure H Seems Unstoppable After Friday’s Vote Tally, But Final Count Not Coming Until Next Week
In the third release of votes counted for Pasadena’s rent control Measure H, the initiative’s lead grew greater. Friday afternoon’s tally shows Measure H has captured 14,793 votes or 51.23% of ballots cast on the measure. It leads opposition now by 711 votes, almost double the 361 votes it led with in yesterday’s count.
Election Updates – New Numbers, Majority of Ballots Still Outstanding
After the ‘ballot drop’ late Thursday, November 10, 2022, there has been only a very slight shift in the standings for our local contests. As we don’t know how many voters returned ballots, we can only go with the current LA County measurement that 74.20% of the ballots are still outstanding, and that 67.86% of voters choose to Vote by Mail. Again, this is not the Culver City statistic (we won’t have those numbers until after everything has been certified in December) but it does show that the large majority of votes are still being tabulated. Only 32.14% of voters cast their ballots in person on Election Day.
Active, Inactive voting status determines mailed ballots
Not all District Four verified signers who qualified the recall for the Oct. 19 special election were sent a ballot. The reason is tied to whether individuals have voted in recent national elections. “We send out ballots to ‘Active’ voters,” said Redondo Beach City Clerk Eleanor Manzano.
Long Beach voters take to the polls rain or shine
Despite the cold and rain, a large crowd of Los Angeles County voters showed up to the polls at Long Beach City College for the 2022 midterm elections. All across the Liberal Arts Campus were signs directing citizens to the voting center in the T building. The voting site consisted of poll workers, drop-off ballot areas, and an in-person voting registration for people who had not registered to vote yet.
First Post-Election Night Ballot Count Update for the 2022 General Election
LOS ANGELES – ColoradoBoulevard.net:. Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk (RR/CC) Dean C. Logan announced the preliminary estimate of outstanding ballots left to be processed in the 2022 General Election. By News Desk. The update includes 134,099 ballots processed since Election Night. The total election results count is now 1,452,192...
No Big Changes in LA City Council Races After Friday Results Update
Updated results from the L.A. County Registrar- Recorder/County Clerk in the four races for Los Angeles City Council left the leading candidates unchanged.
Who will be LA's next mayor? Bass, Caruso race tightens with more counted votes
A new batch of votes Thursday by election officials in the race for who will represent Los Angeles, the second most populous city in the United States. The most recent results show businessman Rick Caruso leading U.S. Rep. Karen Bass by less than 3,000 votes, at 50.25% to 49.75%. Some...
Incumbents Leano, Stark reelected; Reece looks likely to win
On an Election Night when the nation was evenly divided, voters in Claremont appear to have chosen consistency by reelecting all three sitting council members. By 4:23 p.m. Thursday council member Jennifer Stark had claimed 74.4% of the votes in District 3, a full 48 percentage points ahead of her opponent, Maura Carter, who ran a very subtle campaign. The race in District 4 had tightened somewhat on Wednesday, but with 58% of the vote Mayor Jed Leano holds an insurmountable 16 percentage point lead over his challenger, Aundré Johnson. The vote tally in that race stood at 1,106 to 809. Meanwhile, in his race with Peter Yao, Mayor Pro Tem Ed Reece held at 54.3%, while Yao was at 45.7% by a full percentage point. Reece led by 127 votes, 808 to 681.
As vote counting continues, new numbers show two closely watched Ventura County races remain tight
While most election contests on the Central and South Coasts appear to be settled, there are still a few that are up in the air. One of the biggest question marks is in Ventura County, for the Second District Supervisorial seat. Former State Assemblyman Jeff Gorrell is leading longtime Thousand Oaks City Councilwoman Claudia Bill de la Pena by just over one percent.
Long Beach commissioner threatened political opponents would be put on ‘list,’ city attorney says
A Long Beach Equity and Human Relations commissioner threatened her political opponents with being put on “a list” in online comments, a statement that could lead to disciplinary action, including potentially being removed from the commission, according to a letter from the city attorney’s office. The post Long Beach commissioner threatened political opponents would be put on ‘list,’ city attorney says appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Two close races still remain
While the national political struggle over which party will control Congress is likely to rage on for days or even months, the West Orange County area only holds a couple of cliffhangers,. In the election for the Orange County Supervisor District 1, only 230 votes at our deadline separated the...
Horvath Increases Lead to 1,500 Votes in Open LA County Supervisor Seat
LOS ANGELES (CNS) – West Hollywood City Councilwoman Lindsey Horvath was still clinging to a narrow lead after the latest updated vote count against state Sen. Bob Hertzberg in their battle for an open seat on the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors. As Election Day votes continued to...
LA's Mayor's Race Tightens While Sheriff's Race Widens
Plus, LA City Council sticks with plan to end COVID-19 tenant protections
2022 Midterms: LA County to give update on election results
LOS ANGELES - LA County's registrar's office shared an update on the election results as Californians await the outcome of some of the races. As promised hours after Thursday's tweet, LA County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk Dean Logan gave an update on the November general election around 4:30 p.m. The announcement comes as residents across Southern California await the latest on several high-profile races, including the Los Angeles Mayor, the Los Angeles County Sheriff and seats to represent Southern California districts in the U.S. House.
Bowcock out, Hanlon in at Three Valleys; Llanusa likely victor in CUSD race
After a tumultuous campaign, Brian Bowcock’s 19-year run as the Division III Board Member for Three Valleys Municipal Water District is over. Challenger and political newcomer Jeff Hanlon is the winner of that race. Though the results aren’t yet final, Hanlon, with 51.4% of the 15,296 votes counted thus...
“The Issue Is”: The 2022 midterms are over, attention turns to 2024
LOS ANGELES - The votes are still being counted, but after months of campaigning, and hundreds of million dollars spent, the 2022 midterms have come and gone. It was an election that many polls and prognosticators expected to be a "red wave," Republicans sweeping back into power on high crime and inflation, and low approval ratings for the Biden administration.
Women of Color Make Up Majority of New School Board
The next Pasadena School Board will be the most diverse in modern history, and a super majority of the members will be women of color. On Tuesday, Incumbents Michelle Richardson Bailey and Kim Kenne secured their seats in District 1 and District 3 respectively. At the same time, Patrice Marshall...
