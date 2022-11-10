Read full article on original website
Related
Channel 6000
Democrats keep Senate majority as GOP push falters in Nevada
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats kept control of the Senate on Saturday, repelling Republican efforts to retake the chamber and making it harder for them to thwart President Joe Biden’s agenda. The fate of the House was still uncertain as the GOP struggled to pull together a slim majority there.
Lauren Boebert – live: Colorado election results still too close to call as GOP aims for House control
Colorado US Rep Lauren Boebert has joined calls to delay votes among lawmakers for Senate and House leadership as number of races – including her own – remain too close to call.Her Democratic challenger Adam Frisch, who is trailing the Republican congressman, said that between 3,000 and 6,000 ballots still need to be tallied, including ballots that need to be corrected or “cured” following signature errors or other issues.Democratic senators have held onto control of the upper chamber, but control of the House – and Congress – are hinging on a handful of races, including Ms Boebert’s fight to...
Channel 6000
Election Day saw few major problems, despite new voting laws
WASHINGTON (AP) — Heading into this year’s midterms, voting rights groups were concerned that restrictions in Republican-leaning states triggered by false claims surrounding the 2020 election might jeopardize access to the ballot box for many voters. Those worries did not appear to come true. There have been no...
Channel 6000
Why the AP called control of the US Senate for the Democrats
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats held control of the Senate on Saturday after The Associated Press declared Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto the winner in the Nevada Senate race. Her victory over Republican Adam Laxalt meant Democrats would hold onto a narrow lead in the chamber, controlling at least 50 seats and with the vice president’s tiebreaking vote, the majority.
Channel 6000
GOP on cusp of retaking House control with slim majority
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans were on the cusp of retaking control of the House late Monday, just one victory shy of the 218 seats the party needs to secure a majority, narrowing the path for Democrats to keep the chamber and raising the prospect of a divided government in Washington.
Trump news - live: Trump to make ‘historic’ 2024 announcement as he ignores Jan 6 deposition deadline
Donald Trump has labelled Tuesday as the “most important day in the history” of the US as the former president is expected to announce his much-anticipated 2024 presidential run.“Hopefully, tomorrow will turn out to be one of the most important days in the history of our Country!” Mr Trump wrote on Truth Social yesterday.He is expected to make the announcement at 9pm EST today from his private Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, looking to move ahead from disappointing midterm defeats amid signs that his grip on the Republican Party is waning.It comes as the twice-impeached president did not appear...
2024 Watch: Meet the potential GOP presidential contenders
Former President Donald Trump is touting that he'll make a "special announcement" on Tuesday night. But he's far from the only Republican who may launch a 2024 presidential campaign
House GOP to vote on nominating McCarthy for speaker, but his candidacy won’t be secured until January
Republicans will elect their official candidate for House speaker Tuesday as conservative hardliners within the House Freedom Caucus signal objections to Kevin McCarthy.
Channel 6000
Why AP called Nevada Senate race for Catherine Cortez Masto
The Associated Press called the Nevada Senate race for Democrat Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto on Saturday after a batch of votes from the Las Vegas area gave her a 5,000-vote lead that the AP determined she would not relinquish. The win for Cortez Masto also meant Democrats would keep control...
US, Cubans will meet again in Havana: State Department
U.S. and Cuban officials plan to meet in Havana on Tuesday to discuss migration policy
Trump defied Jan 6 committee subpoena, panel says
Nov 14 (Reuters) - Former President Donald Trump did not show up for deposition testimony before the congressional committee investigating his supporters' attack on the U.S. Capitol last year, the panel said on Monday.
Donald Trump Pleads With Court to Return to Twitter
In a new legal brief Monday requesting that an appeals court resuscitate Donald Trump’s lawsuit against Twitter over his permanent suspension, the former U.S. president was compared to renowned astronomer Galileo. The mention is a notable name in the 96-page filing submitted to the San Francisco-based 9th Circuit Court, in which Trump’s lawyers argue that “Galileo spent his remaining days under house arrest for spreading heretical ideas.” Asking for compensatory and punitive damages, along with a court order that would “immediately reinstate” his account, Trump’s lawsuit described his Jan 8, 2021, suspension as “overtly partisan censorship” that was “contrary to...
Channel 6000
Trump team, Justice Dept. spar over seized Mar-a-Lago docs
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department and lawyers for Donald Trump are at odds over whether the former president can assert executive privilege over documents seized from his Florida estate to shield them from investigators and over whether he can treat the records as his own personal belongings. Dueling...
Inflation, earnings reports, Monday's markets, possible rail strike and more: Tuesday's 5 things to know
Trading could be impacted Tuesday as inflation reports are released, stocks lower, 3Q earnings are reported, the rail strike possibility grows, and the student loan handout is halted.
Inflation risks remain as Congress eyes billions in year-end spending spree: budget hawk
Congress could consider hundreds of billions in new spending at the end of 2022, which would require new borrowing and would keep inflationary pressures elevated, says one budget expert.
When the dust settles…
When the last vote is cast and the last ballot counted how will things be different? Will we at last enter a time of peace when tempers abate and words of kindness fill our mouths? All the political television ads will cease. Headlines will turn to the plans of leaders, whoever they are. Some of the plans being touted before votes are certified seem to continue the negativity and hate that we heard before the election. Makes me wonder if the dust will ever settle. ...
Comments / 0