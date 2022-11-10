Max Plank AI Researchers Have Developed Bio-Realistic Artificial Neurons That Can Work In A Biological Environment And Can Produce Diverse Spiking Dynamics

Read full article on original website
Researchers At Stanford Have Developed An Artificial Intelligence (AI) Approach Called ‘MEND’ For Fast Model Editing At Scale
Large models have improved performance on a wide range of modern computer vision and, in particular, natural language processing problems. However, issuing patches to adjust model behavior after deployment is a significant challenge in deploying and maintaining such models. Because of the distributed nature of the model’s representations, when a neural network produces an undesirable output, making a localized update to correct its behavior for a single or small number of inputs is difficult. A large language model trained in 2019 might assign a higher probability to Theresa May than Boris Johnson when prompted. Who is the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom?
Computer Science Researchers at Bytedance Developed Monolith: a Collisionless Optimised Embedding Table for Deep Learning-Based Real-Time Recommendations in a Memory-Efficient Way
Over the past decade, a surge in the number of businesses powered by recommendation techniques has been observed. Delivering personalized content for each user as a real-time response is a common goal of these business applications in pursuit of a better customer experience. To that end, information from a user’s most recent interaction is frequently used as the primary input for training a model. It best depicts a user’s portrait and predicts their interest and future behaviors. Deep learning has dominated recommendation models because the massive amounts of user data are a natural fit for massively data-driven neural models.
Meet Diffusion-GAN: A Novel GAN Framework That Leverages A Forward Diffusion Chain To Generate Gaussian-Mixture Distributed Instance Noise
Generative Adversarial Networks (or just GANs) have been widely used to generate synthetic data for different applications in recent years. The most commonly considered domain is computer vision, where GAN can be used, for instance, to generate photo-realistic high-resolution images. One of the main problems of GANs is the instability of their training process. A possible method to stabilize the training procedure of a GAN is to add noise to the input data provided to the discriminator model. This solution extends the data distributions of both the generator and the discriminator. At the same time, it prevents the discriminator from overfitting. Unfortunately, the injection of instance noise is not straightforward since selecting a suitable noise distribution to be applied to data is challenging.
Meta Introduces ‘Tulip,’ A Binary Serialization Protocol That Assists With Data Schematization By Addressing Protocol Reliability For AI And Machine Learning Workloads
Meta introduces ‘Tulip,’ a binary serialization protocol supporting schema evolution. This simultaneously addresses protocol reliability and other issues and assists us with data schematization. Tulip has multiple legacy formats. Hence, it is used in Meta’s data platform and has seen a considerable increase in performance and efficiency. Meta’s data platform is made up of numerous heterogeneous services, such as warehouse data storage and various real-time systems exchanging large amounts of data and communicating among themselves via service APIs. As the number of AI and machine learning ML-related workloads in Meta’s system increase that use data for training these ML models, it is necessary to continually work on making our data logging systems efficient. The schematization of data plays a huge role in creating a platform for data at Meta’s scale. These systems are designed based on the knowledge that every decision and trade-off impacts reliability, data preprocessing efficiency, performance, and the engineer’s developer experience. Changing serialization formats for the data infrastructure is a big bet but offers benefits in the long run that make the platform evolve over time.
Researchers at the Allen Institute for AI Propose Līla, a Unified Benchmark for Comprehensive Evaluation of the Mathematical Reasoning Abilities of Artificial Intelligence Systems
Mathematical reasoning is a fundamental requirement for general-purpose artificial intelligence systems. These tasks can have a wide range of complexity, and they might be as simple as grocery shopping or as complicated as climate modeling. Researchers from Arizona State University and the Allen Institute for AI proposed Līla, a unified benchmark for mathematical reasoning, to assess and enhance AI systems in this field. The benchmark consists of 23 different activities across four dimensions: language diversity (no language, simple language), language format (question-answering, fill-in-the-blanks), mathematical abilities (arithmetic calculus), and external knowledge (commonsense, physics).
Researchers From Microsoft and TUDelft Propose An Artificial Intelligence (AI) Based Approach That Creates Synthetic Expression-Based Face Wrinkles
Synthetic data has frequently been used for a range of computer vision tasks, such as object identification, scene comprehension, eye tracking, hand tracking, and complete body analysis. However, the development of full-face synthetics for face-related machine learning has been substantially hindered by the difficulty of modeling the human skull. Although realistic digital humans have been produced for films and video games, each character typically requires much artistic time. Because of this, the synthesis of facial training data in literature has been accompanied by simplifications or a focus on specific facial features, like the area around the eyes or the hockey mask.
AWS AI Labs Propose A Method That Predicts Bias In Face Recognition Models Using Unlabeled Data
Algorithmic bias has emerged as a major area of study in artificial intelligence in recent years. An examination of facial recognition software in 2018 defined bias as a disparity in the software’s performance when applied to people of diverse racial or ethnic backgrounds. To check if a face recognition...
Meet ‘Chinese CLIP,’ An Implementation of CLIP Pretrained on Large-Scale Chinese Datasets with Contrastive Learning
Contrastive Language-Image Pretraining, or CLIP, is a training method that differs from standard technics used by the vision community. A large dataset of over 400 million image-text pair data from the web is used to pretrain the contrastive learning-based CLIP model. Despite the method’s simplicity, CLIP displayed competitive performance in zero-shot image classification across a variety of datasets and not only excelled in vision-language retrieval. It also served as a vision foundation model. In the community of Chinese multimodal representation learning, however, no such model precisely adheres to CLIP’s architecture.
