klkntv.com
Wrong-way driver blamed for head-on crash in Lincoln that injured at least one person
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A head-on collision Sunday evening sent one person to the hospital with minor injuries, Lincoln Police say. Around 8:20 p.m. a Nissan Rogue and Subaru Forester collided head-on near the intersection of 10th and Calvert Streets. The Rogue was driving the wrong way down the...
kjan.com
Follow-up: Pott. County Sheriff’s Office reports several burglaries solved after a pursuit and arrests
(Council Bluffs, Iowa) – Officials with the Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office report that during the first weekend of November, there were several burglaries that occurred in Neola and in the Virginia Hills area, just outside of Council Bluffs. As we’ve previously reported, on the Nov. 7th, Mills County attempted to stop a vehicle on Highway 34. A pursuit that ensued ended just inside of Council Bluffs after successful stop stick deployments. Both occupants were located and arrested.
News Channel Nebraska
OPD upgrades assault case to homicide after head injury victim dies
OMAHA, Neb. -- A 60-year-old man who was injured on Oct. 31 has reportedly died in Omaha. The Omaha Police Department said that 60-year-old Daniel Price had suffered a head wound, rendering him unresponsive and sending him to UNMC. Police said that Price succumbed from his injuries Saturday evening around...
KETV.com
Omaha police now investigating Halloween assault as a homicide
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police are now investigating an assault that occurred on Halloween as a homicide. Around 4:06 p.m. on Oct. 31, officers responded to a downed party near 38th and Hamilton streets and found a victim with a head wound, according to authorities. The victim, identified as...
News Channel Nebraska
Scribner man injured in collision near West Point
WEST POINT, Neb. -- A two-vehicle accident near West Point put a Scriber man in the hospital. The Cuming County Sheriff's Office said officer were dispatched to the Highway 275, a mile south of West Point, around 5:45 p.m. on Nov. 8. Officers said an International Truck Dry Manure Spreader...
iheart.com
Omaha Police officer under investigation resigns
(Omaha, NE) -- An Omaha Police officer accused of vandalizing his neighbor's vehicle resigns from the force. The Omaha Police Department says on Monday, officer William Klees resigned in advance of his internal affairs interview, which was scheduled for Monday. The department says his resignation is accepted and that it will provide documentation to the Crime Commission, seeking a revocation of his law enforcement certificate. "Officer Klees has completely disrupted the peace and sense of safety for Ms. Valentine. His actions are not indicative of the values of the hard-working women and men of the Omaha Police Department. His conduct is unbecoming of an officer and warrants his removal from the OPD." - Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer.
KETV.com
Family identifies woman killed in mass shooting near 33rd and Ames
OMAHA, Neb. — A 4 a.m. party ended in gunfire in Omaha. Now, one person is dead and seven others are hurt. Omaha police say the mass shooting was not a random incident. Karly Wood's family says she was the one person killed. They sent KETV NewsWatch 7 a...
kfornow.com
Overnight Accident Causes Life Threatening Injury
(KFOR News November 12, 2022) Lincoln Police are continuing their investigation into an overnight accident at the intersection of 70th & O. LPD told KFOR News they were called to scene around 2:15 a.m. Saturday morning and that upon arrival they had received information that an eastbound white Ford Escape had struck an eastbound Gray Chevy Malibu. Lincoln Fire and Rescue personnel utilized equipment to extract the driver of the Malibu, a Lincoln male in his 20s, who was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The other driver, a Lincoln male in his late teens, is currently receiving care at a local hospital for non life-threatening injuries. No names are being released at this time pending further investigation and notifications. The Lincoln Police Department continues to ask those with additional information, including video evidence, to call our non-emergency number at 402 441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402 475-3600.
KETV.com
'It's been very tiring': Omaha police officer resigns after woman says he kept trashing her car
OMAHA, Neb. — An Omaha police officer resigned Monday amid an internal investigation. One woman said William Klees kept dumping trash on her car for months. Quatisha Valentine said she is thankful Klees is no longer an Omaha police officer. "It's been very tiring, I haven't been getting any...
KETV.com
'It's not right': Family heartbroken after young woman killed, 7 others hurt
OMAHA, Neb. — A local pastor is stunned by the mass shooting in the building he owns. On Monday night, we also heard from the family of the woman who died. 20-year Karly Wood was at a birthday party when someone opened fire early Sunday. She died near 33rd...
klkntv.com
Two-vehicle crash closes part of south 9th St. Saturday afternoon
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A two-vehicle crash closed south 9th street for a half-hour Saturday afternoon. The incident happened around 3:07 p.m. when a black SUV attempted to turn left from B street, colliding with a grey sedan. The driver of the grey sedan was rescued from their vehicle...
KETV.com
Omaha, Douglas County Sheriff's Office to host national training event in 2026
OMAHA, Neb. — The Douglas County Sheriff's Office announced it will host a national training event in 2026. The National Sheriff's Conference will come to the Omaha area. “This will be a perfect opportunity to show other law enforcement agencies the true law enforcement professionals we have not only in the metropolitan area, but throughout Nebraska,” Douglas County Sheriff Tom Wheeler said in a statement.
Nebraska Man arrested on Multiple Charges in Fremont County
(Sidney) An Omaha man faces numerous charges on Friday following a traffic stop in Fremont County. According to the press release, 23-year-old Raymond A’mad Patterson faces charges of two counts of providing false information to law enforcement and fugitive from justice. Fremont County Deputies with the K9 Unit stopped...
WOWT
Omaha body shop overwhelmed with heavily damaged cars, increased collisions to blame
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Seas of cars at Dingman’s Collision Center are still left to work on and the majority are heavily damaged. Sean Ford is the manager at Dingman’s. He says his shop hasn’t seen something like this in 30 years. “It’s been an increased volume...
klkntv.com
Two vehicle rollover crash comes dangerously close to hitting Lincoln home
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A rollover crash is under investigation in Lincoln after two vehicles collided on Wednesday morning. This happened near South 41st and F Streets, just before 8 a.m. The wreck’s impact sent a van rolling onto its roof, where it landed on a sidewalk and part...
Omaha police investigate Wednesday night shooting that injured two
Omaha Police officers were on patrol in the area of Hwy 75 and Charles St when they observed what looked like a property damage accident.
WOWT
Convicted murderer arrested after crash in Lincoln
Convicted murderer arrested after crash in Lincoln
klkntv.com
67-year-old caught with car full of drugs after missing turn signal, per Lincoln Police
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Police Department says a 67-year-old man was arrested after failing to use his turn signal and hitting a curb, revealing all sorts of drugs. Steven Watson had shrooms, meth and marijuana when he was pulled over on Thursday, according to the officer who...
klkntv.com
Two Lincoln men killed in plane crash near North Platte
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Two Lincoln men were killed in a plane crash near Maxwell on Wednesday, the Nebraska State Patrol said. The patrol identified the two men as 41-year-old Adam Helmerichs and 22-year-old Zachary Clausen. Helmerichs had been piloting the plane, which crashed around 9:30 a.m. The victims’...
Kearney Hub
2 Lincoln men killed in small plane crash in rural Nebraska
NORTH PLATTE — A pilot and a passenger in a small plane were killed when the plane crashed in a rural area near North Platte, officials said. The Nebraska State Patrol on Thursday identified the victims as 41-year-old Adam Helmerichs and 22-year-old Zachary Clausen, both of Lincoln. Helmerichs, president...
