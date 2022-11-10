Read full article on original website
'On knife's edge': Control of House could come down to CA, but path narrows for Democrats
With the race for control of the House of Representatives now down to the wire, all eyes are looking towards California.
2024 Watch: Meet the potential GOP presidential contenders
Former President Donald Trump is touting that he'll make a "special announcement" on Tuesday night. But he's far from the only Republican who may launch a 2024 presidential campaign
Trump news - live: Trump to make ‘historic’ 2024 announcement as he ignores Jan 6 deposition deadline
Donald Trump has labelled Tuesday as the “most important day in the history” of the US as the former president is expected to announce his much-anticipated 2024 presidential run.“Hopefully, tomorrow will turn out to be one of the most important days in the history of our Country!” Mr Trump wrote on Truth Social yesterday.He is expected to make the announcement at 9pm EST today from his private Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, looking to move ahead from disappointing midterm defeats amid signs that his grip on the Republican Party is waning.It comes as the twice-impeached president did not appear...
House GOP to vote on nominating McCarthy for speaker, but his candidacy won’t be secured until January
Republicans will elect their official candidate for House speaker Tuesday as conservative hardliners within the House Freedom Caucus signal objections to Kevin McCarthy.
US, Cubans will meet again in Havana: State Department
U.S. and Cuban officials plan to meet in Havana on Tuesday to discuss migration policy
EXPLAINER: Where does student loan forgiveness stand?
A federal appeals court in St. Louis has created another roadblock for President Joe Biden’s plan to provide millions of borrowers with up to $20,000 apiece in federal student-loan forgiveness. The court on Monday agreed to a preliminary injunction halting the program in one of several cases challenging the...
Documents show big foreign gov’t spending at Trump hotel
NEW YORK (AP) — The Trump hotel in Washington took in more than $750,000 from six foreign governments at sensitive moments in their U.S. relations, with guests spending as much as $10,000 per room a night, according to documents from the Trump family company’s former accountants released Monday by a congressional committee.
Trump defied Jan 6 committee subpoena, panel says
Nov 14 (Reuters) - Former President Donald Trump did not show up for deposition testimony before the congressional committee investigating his supporters' attack on the U.S. Capitol last year, the panel said on Monday.
Eric Swalwell's 'stupid' education tweet may cost Democrats in 2024
Rep. Eric Swalwell mocked the notion of parents making major decisions in the education of their children.
Israel Defense Minister: US probes Shireen Abu Akleh killing
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s Defense Minister Benny Gantz said Monday the U.S. Department of Justice has launched an investigation into the fatal shooting of Palestinian-American Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, condemning the probe as a “grave mistake” and vowing not to cooperate. A Justice Department...
Donald Trump Pleads With Court to Return to Twitter
In a new legal brief Monday requesting that an appeals court resuscitate Donald Trump’s lawsuit against Twitter over his permanent suspension, the former U.S. president was compared to renowned astronomer Galileo. The mention is a notable name in the 96-page filing submitted to the San Francisco-based 9th Circuit Court, in which Trump’s lawyers argue that “Galileo spent his remaining days under house arrest for spreading heretical ideas.” Asking for compensatory and punitive damages, along with a court order that would “immediately reinstate” his account, Trump’s lawsuit described his Jan 8, 2021, suspension as “overtly partisan censorship” that was “contrary to...
NBC News mum as Miguel Almaguer hasn’t appeared on-air since Paul Pelosi report was mysteriously retracted
Miguel Almaguer hasn’t appeared on NBC since the network retracted his explosive report on the Paul Pelosi attack and NBC hasn’t provided any explanation.
When the dust settles…
When the last vote is cast and the last ballot counted how will things be different? Will we at last enter a time of peace when tempers abate and words of kindness fill our mouths? All the political television ads will cease. Headlines will turn to the plans of leaders, whoever they are. Some of the plans being touted before votes are certified seem to continue the negativity and hate that we heard before the election. Makes me wonder if the dust will ever settle. ...
