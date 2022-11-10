ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston traffic alert: Truck's wheels come off, slowing down inbound I-10 East Fwy

 4 days ago

Heading into downtown Houston from points east? You're going to be slowed down.

A heavy truck incident is blocking multiple lanes of inbound I-10 East Freeway at Waco Street. Houston TranStar verified the incident at 3:10 p.m. Thursday.

While TranStar described the situation as a lost load, SkyEye flew over the scene and captured a big rig with its back wheels missing.

The wheels were spotted a few yards behind the heavy truck.

Towing vehicles are out there trying to clear the obstruction. The left shoulder, left lane, and three center lanes were blocked, with traffic passing on the right lane.

It's not immediately known how long the freeway will be blocked.

ABC13 has real-time traffic data to help you navigate Houston's roads and avoid traffic delays.

Sign up for traffic alerts that are sent straight to your phone through our ABC13 app. Manage your notifications from the settings tab.

