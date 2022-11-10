Read full article on original website
Related
WDEF
CPD Investigating Lee Highway Shooting
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Chattanooga police are looking into a shooting from late Saturday night. It happened just before 11 p.m. in the 6200 block of Lee Highway. It initially came in as a shots fired call. When officers responded, they found evidence of multiple shots fired, but no...
eastridgenewsonline.com
Municipal Court Docket for Nov. 15
The following people are scheduled to appear in East Ridge Municipal Court on Tuesday, November 15. Court is held at City Hall on Tombras Avenue. Justin Barbee – Possession Meth/Resale, Possession Marijuana/Resale, Drug Paraphernalia, Forgery/Alias Capias. Andrew Blevins – Revoked DL, Light Law. Qwintrise Branham – Suspended DL/Alias...
WTVC
Credit union teller in Collegedale charged with stealing $47,000 from customers
COLLEGEDALE, Tenn. — A credit union employee in Collegedale stole more than $47,000 from customers by transferring their money to her family members' accounts before putting the money in her own, according to Collegedale Police. Officers arrested Leilana Bearce on Wednesday. A release says the credit union president said...
WDEF
Woman Hurt in Orchard Knob Ave. Shooting
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Chattanooga police are investigating an early morning shooting that sent a woman to the hospital. It happened shortly after 2 a.m., Sunday, in the 900 block of North Orchard Knob Avenue. Police say they do have a suspect detained at this time, and the public...
WTVC
East Ridge Police searching for theft suspect
EAST RIDGE, Tenn. — The East Ridge Police Department needs your help in finding a theft suspect. The police department posted photos of the suspect on their Facebook page. Officials say the theft happened Wednesday at the 1-A Fireworks. The suspect was caught on video and appears to have...
WDEF
Police Involved Shooting Leaves Two Injured
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Two people are injured after a shooting in Chattanooga Saturday afternoon. Chattanooga Police say they responded to the 2000 block of Cooley Street where they received a report of a disorder with a weapon shortly before 4 pm. When they arrived, police encountered a gunfight with suspects...
WTVCFOX
Chattanooga officer arrives at gunfight and opens fire; two sent to hospital, say police
CHATTANOOGA, Tn. — Two people were injured during a gunfight in East Chattanooga, according to Chattanooga Police. Police responded to the 2000 Block of Cooley Street where they encountered a gunfight, says CPD. Hamilton County Sheriff's Office says a Chattanooga officer engaged with the suspects. First responders say the...
WTVCFOX
Man robbed at gunpoint in Chattanooga Friday, police say
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A man was robbed at gunpoint in Chattanooga Friday, according to police. Chattanooga police responded to the robbery at 5600 Brainerd Road:. A man was held at gun point and had his items taken, CPD says. The suspect then ran away, according to CPD. Police say...
WSMV
Lincoln County inmates escape on 4-wheeler
FAYETTEVILLE, Tn. (WAFF) - The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office in Tennessee is asking the public to be on alert after two inmates drove off from their work detail. According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Eric James Short and Michael Brandon Bowden left on a yellow Honda foreman 4-wheeler and were last seen in Decatur and to their knowledge they have no money or cell phones. Authorities added that neither of the inmates are considered dangerous.
Scottsboro woman arrested on multiple drug charges
A Scottsboro woman was arrested on several drug-related charges after a traffic stop earlier this week, according to police.
Food delivery driver to schools in Franklin County arrested for fentanyl
This story is scary and potentially puts hundreds of children at risk. Authorities in Franklin County, Tennessee have arrested a truck driver delivering produce to area schools.
WDEF
Whitwell suspect charged with trying to sell stolen diamond ring
ACWORTH, Georgia (WDEF) – How did a fabulous diamond ring in Hixson end up in Acworth, Georgia?. Police say it’s a long story. They got involved when someone from Celestial Jewelers called them to say something wasn’t right about a diamond sale going on right then. The...
Bradley County man sentenced to 20 years for drug trafficking
A Bradley County man has been sentenced to 20 years after pleading guilty to drug-trafficking charges.
WTVC
Petition calls for Hamilton County Cold Case Unit to reopen after new D.A. shut it down
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Hamilton County District Attorney's office no longer has an active Cold Case Unit. And that's prompted some victims' rights groups to share an online petition demanding that it reopen. During her campaign to unseat District Attorney Neal Pinkston, current D.A. Coty Wamp criticized the...
WTVC
Man steals diamond in Chattanooga, tries selling it to Acworth jewelry shop, police say
ACWORTH, Ga. — A Whitwell man is facing charges after trying to sell a diamond he stole in Chattanooga to an Acworth, Georgia jewelry shop, according to Acworth police. On November 4th police were called to Celestial Jewelers at 3150 Cobb Parkway in response to a call about an man trying to sell a stolen item.
eastridgenewsonline.com
Cook Thanks Supporters
I want to express my heartfelt thanks to all my neighbors who wrote me in on the ballot for Mayor of East Ridge in the Municipal Election. I want to especially thank the folks who helped me put up campaign signs (Earl Wilson, Rick Robertson and Chuck Janow), and who worked the polls for me on Election Day. I had no idea how ridiculously unwieldy a 10 by 10-foot canopy tent can be in a slight breeze.
eastridgenewsonline.com
Miller New Interim City Manager
During a Monday evening special called meeting of the East Ridge City Council, Scott Miller was named the interim City Manager. City Councilman Mike Chauncey made a motion that Miller, who retired as city manager four years ago, be hired as the interim. Councilman Jacky Cagle seconded the motion. In a unanimous vote without discussion Miller was appointed.
Warning: Scam targeting DeKalb County seniors
DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. — DeKalb County law enforcement is warning residents of a scam targeting the elderly through Facebook, Facebook Messenger, or email. The Sheriff's Office says that the scammers send a message, through one or more of these services, that appear to be from a friend. According to...
Mother of 2 Found Dead in 'Remote Area' in Tenn. After Vanishing, 2 People in Custody: Police
Tennessee authorities say the remains of Chelsie Walker, 24, were found in a "remote area," and two people are now in custody A 24-year-old Tennessee woman was found dead just days after she disappeared. Now, police have two people in custody. Monroe County Sheriff Tommy Jones shared via Facebook on Sunday that the search for Chelsie Walker began after she was reported missing to the Madisonville Police Department. Madisonville's Detective Division immediately began looking into the case and determined that the last time she was seen alive was at a home...
WTVC
Man charged with raping, kidnapping in woman in Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A woman who met a man while he was serving hot dogs to people near but not inside Chattanooga's Community Kitchen says he took her clothes, raped her, and held her against his will at his apartment for several hours. Chattanooga Police arrested 66-year-old Kenneth Jones,...
Comments / 0