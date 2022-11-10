ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WDEF

CPD Investigating Lee Highway Shooting

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Chattanooga police are looking into a shooting from late Saturday night. It happened just before 11 p.m. in the 6200 block of Lee Highway. It initially came in as a shots fired call. When officers responded, they found evidence of multiple shots fired, but no...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

Municipal Court Docket for Nov. 15

The following people are scheduled to appear in East Ridge Municipal Court on Tuesday, November 15. Court is held at City Hall on Tombras Avenue. Justin Barbee – Possession Meth/Resale, Possession Marijuana/Resale, Drug Paraphernalia, Forgery/Alias Capias. Andrew Blevins – Revoked DL, Light Law. Qwintrise Branham – Suspended DL/Alias...
WDEF

Woman Hurt in Orchard Knob Ave. Shooting

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Chattanooga police are investigating an early morning shooting that sent a woman to the hospital. It happened shortly after 2 a.m., Sunday, in the 900 block of North Orchard Knob Avenue. Police say they do have a suspect detained at this time, and the public...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

East Ridge Police searching for theft suspect

EAST RIDGE, Tenn. — The East Ridge Police Department needs your help in finding a theft suspect. The police department posted photos of the suspect on their Facebook page. Officials say the theft happened Wednesday at the 1-A Fireworks. The suspect was caught on video and appears to have...
EAST RIDGE, TN
WDEF

Police Involved Shooting Leaves Two Injured

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Two people are injured after a shooting in Chattanooga Saturday afternoon. Chattanooga Police say they responded to the 2000 block of Cooley Street where they received a report of a disorder with a weapon shortly before 4 pm. When they arrived, police encountered a gunfight with suspects...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVCFOX

Man robbed at gunpoint in Chattanooga Friday, police say

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A man was robbed at gunpoint in Chattanooga Friday, according to police. Chattanooga police responded to the robbery at 5600 Brainerd Road:. A man was held at gun point and had his items taken, CPD says. The suspect then ran away, according to CPD. Police say...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WSMV

Lincoln County inmates escape on 4-wheeler

FAYETTEVILLE, Tn. (WAFF) - The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office in Tennessee is asking the public to be on alert after two inmates drove off from their work detail. According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Eric James Short and Michael Brandon Bowden left on a yellow Honda foreman 4-wheeler and were last seen in Decatur and to their knowledge they have no money or cell phones. Authorities added that neither of the inmates are considered dangerous.
LINCOLN COUNTY, TN
WDEF

Whitwell suspect charged with trying to sell stolen diamond ring

ACWORTH, Georgia (WDEF) – How did a fabulous diamond ring in Hixson end up in Acworth, Georgia?. Police say it’s a long story. They got involved when someone from Celestial Jewelers called them to say something wasn’t right about a diamond sale going on right then. The...
ACWORTH, GA
eastridgenewsonline.com

Cook Thanks Supporters

I want to express my heartfelt thanks to all my neighbors who wrote me in on the ballot for Mayor of East Ridge in the Municipal Election. I want to especially thank the folks who helped me put up campaign signs (Earl Wilson, Rick Robertson and Chuck Janow), and who worked the polls for me on Election Day. I had no idea how ridiculously unwieldy a 10 by 10-foot canopy tent can be in a slight breeze.
EAST RIDGE, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

Miller New Interim City Manager

During a Monday evening special called meeting of the East Ridge City Council, Scott Miller was named the interim City Manager. City Councilman Mike Chauncey made a motion that Miller, who retired as city manager four years ago, be hired as the interim. Councilman Jacky Cagle seconded the motion. In a unanimous vote without discussion Miller was appointed.
EAST RIDGE, TN
FOX54 News

Warning: Scam targeting DeKalb County seniors

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. — DeKalb County law enforcement is warning residents of a scam targeting the elderly through Facebook, Facebook Messenger, or email. The Sheriff's Office says that the scammers send a message, through one or more of these services, that appear to be from a friend. According to...
DEKALB COUNTY, AL
People

Mother of 2 Found Dead in 'Remote Area' in Tenn. After Vanishing, 2 People in Custody: Police

Tennessee authorities say the remains of Chelsie Walker, 24, were found in a "remote area," and two people are now in custody A 24-year-old Tennessee woman was found dead just days after she disappeared. Now, police have two people in custody. Monroe County Sheriff Tommy Jones shared via Facebook on Sunday that the search for Chelsie Walker began after she was reported missing to the Madisonville Police Department. Madisonville's Detective Division immediately began looking into the case and determined that the last time she was seen alive was at a home...
MONROE COUNTY, TN
WTVC

Man charged with raping, kidnapping in woman in Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A woman who met a man while he was serving hot dogs to people near but not inside Chattanooga's Community Kitchen says he took her clothes, raped her, and held her against his will at his apartment for several hours. Chattanooga Police arrested 66-year-old Kenneth Jones,...
CHATTANOOGA, TN

