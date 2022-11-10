I want to express my heartfelt thanks to all my neighbors who wrote me in on the ballot for Mayor of East Ridge in the Municipal Election. I want to especially thank the folks who helped me put up campaign signs (Earl Wilson, Rick Robertson and Chuck Janow), and who worked the polls for me on Election Day. I had no idea how ridiculously unwieldy a 10 by 10-foot canopy tent can be in a slight breeze.

EAST RIDGE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO