Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ktalnews.com
NPSO: Speeding driver arrested after tossing AR-15 out window
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Natchitoches man is in jail after deputies say he threw an AR-15 from his car while stopping him for speeding. Officials say Khalil B. Wadood, of Natchitoches, was driving more than 20 mph over the speed limit Sunday afternoon in a 2013 Chevrolet Camaro. Deputies clocked him at 98 mph in a 75 mph zone while patrolling I-49 south of Natchitoches.
cenlanow.com
UPDATE: Alexandria murder suspect, Marion Peterson in custody
ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – The Alexandria Police Department arrested an Alexandria man in connection with a murder and attempted murder Sunday afternoon. Marion Peterson, 71, of Alexandria, was arrested late Sunday evening on charges of second degree murder and attempted second degree murder. At approximately 4 p.m. Sunday, APD...
cenlanow.com
Active Scene: APD seeking barricaded suspect on Enterprise Road
ALEXANDRIA, La (WNTZ) – APD is working with other law enforcement agencies to capture an armed suspect barricaded in a site in the 1300 block of Enterprise Drive. Please ask people to avoid the area. At this time, one shooting victim has been taken to a local hospital. A...
Louisiana inmate jumps off parking garage in an attempt to escape
An inmate in Louisiana attempted to escape by jumping off the third floor of a parking garage.
kalb.com
Gym employee pleads guilty to obscenity for putting cameras in bathroom
The Four Seasons Bowling Center hosted its annual Bowling for Veterans tournament on Sunday, Nov. 13. Video of alleged rape of RPSO informant admitted as evidence ahead of trial. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Just one day before jury selection begins in the trial of Antonio Jones, 48 of Alexandria,...
Natchitoches Times
NPD arrests as of Oct. 27, 2022
All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law or by administrative action. Photos obtained from Natchitoches Times database or those exempt from the mugshot bill ••Mugshot requested but not provided •FTA-failure to appear, •CDS-Controlled Dangerous Substance. Dameion Kennedy, b/m, 20, 3...
kalb.com
2 teenagers arrested in Alexandria armed robbery investigation
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Two 15-year-olds were arrested in connection with an armed robbery that occurred Monday, Nov. 7, in Alexandria. At approximately 11 p.m. Monday, the Alexandria Police Department responded to a reported armed robbery at a business at the intersection of Masonic Drive and Texas Avenue. In this case, two Black males wearing masks stole an undetermined amount of money.
KTBS
Natchitoches Parish inmate dies in detention center
NATCHITOCHES, La. -- The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office and Natchitoches Parish Coroner's Office are investigating the sudden death of an inmate at the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center, Sheriff Stuart Wright said Monday. Carlos Thomas, 45, was taken from the detention center to Natchitoches Regional Medical Center Thursday after complaining of...
brproud.com
La. corrections officer arrested for alleged relationship with inmate
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A corrections officer in Avoyelles Parish was arrested for having a relationship with an inmate, according to the Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections. Officials say that 30-year-old Christy Edwards admitted to having sexual conversations with the inmate through email. Edwards worked at...
cenlanow.com
APD arrests attempted murder suspect
ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – The Alexandria Police Department has made an arrest in connection with an incident October 29 that resulted in a man riding a bicycle being shot in the foot. Lionel D. Washington, 36, of Alexandria, has been arrested and charged with one count of attempted second...
cenlanow.com
Alexandria man wanted for estimated $5000 theft
ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – The Alexandria Police Department is asking for public assistance to locate an individual wanted in connection with a number of recent shoplifting incidents in Alexandria and Pineville. Micah Collins, 30, of Alexandria, is currently wanted on charges of theft between $1,000 and $5,000 as well...
cenlanow.com
Alexandria PD seeking suspect in morning shooting incident
ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – The Alexandria Police Department is looking for a suspect in connection with a shooting incident this morning. At approximately 9:30 a.m., APD received a report of two suspects firing at each other in the vicinity of Yale and North City Park Boulevard. Officers apprehended one suspect while the second suspect fled on foot. Officers attempted to locate the suspect in the 1800 block of Harvard Street but he was not there. No one was injured during the incident.
kalb.com
Jury selection begins Monday for man accused of setting off explosion outside loan office
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Jury selection for a trial for Daniel Aikens, 40, the Alexandria man who was arrested after a Jan. 2, 2020 explosion outside of PayDay Today on MacArthur Drive, is set to begin Monday, Nov. 14 in the Alexandria federal courthouse. Aikens pleaded “not guilty” in October...
kalb.com
Attempted murder suspect arrested after man shot in foot on Oct. 29
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department has arrested a suspect in connection with an incident that happened on October 29 in which a man riding a bicycle was shot in the foot. Lionel D. Washingon, 36, of Alexandria, was arrested and charged with one count of attempted second...
29-year-old Opelousas man killed in Avoyelles Parish crash
An Opelousas man is dead after crashing into several trees in Avoyelles Parish, according to the Louisiana State Police (LSP) Troop E.
Louisiana Sheriff’s Deputy Shot and Killed the Brother of a Fellow Cop During a Traffic Stop
Derrick Kittling, a 45-year-old Black resident of Alexandria, was shot by a yet-to-be-named deputy in central Louisiana on Sunday. Kittling was rushed to a local hospital after the shooting, according to Louisiana State Police, but he succumbed to his injuries later that afternoon. His death has the mostly Black community of Alexandria in mourning, and dozens of residents turned out to protest on Monday.
Unrestrained driver killed, one injured in crash
At 9:15 pm on November 9, 2022, Louisiana State Police Troop I responded to a two-vehicle crash on US 190 near Frank Road.
Pedestrian Hit and Killed on Evangeline Thruway Last Night
According to the Lafayette Police Department, the crash happened in the 2000 block of NW Evangeline Thruway on the Frontage Road around 6:26 pm.
KLFY.com
Opelousas man killed in head-on crash Wednesday
An Opelousas man was killed Wednesday night in a head-on collision near Lawtell, police said. Shortly after 9:15 p.m. Wednesday, Louisiana State Police Troop I was notified of a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 190 near Frank Road in St. Landry Parish. The crash claimed the life of 44-year-old Scott W. Edwards of Opelousas.
Candlelight vigil held in memory of 15-year-old shot and killed in Opelousas
It was a senseless murder and now an unimaginable tragedy for the family and friends of 15-year-old Kentravion George
Comments / 0