Alexandria, LA

ktalnews.com

NPSO: Speeding driver arrested after tossing AR-15 out window

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Natchitoches man is in jail after deputies say he threw an AR-15 from his car while stopping him for speeding. Officials say Khalil B. Wadood, of Natchitoches, was driving more than 20 mph over the speed limit Sunday afternoon in a 2013 Chevrolet Camaro. Deputies clocked him at 98 mph in a 75 mph zone while patrolling I-49 south of Natchitoches.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
cenlanow.com

UPDATE: Alexandria murder suspect, Marion Peterson in custody

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – The Alexandria Police Department arrested an Alexandria man in connection with a murder and attempted murder Sunday afternoon. Marion Peterson, 71, of Alexandria, was arrested late Sunday evening on charges of second degree murder and attempted second degree murder. At approximately 4 p.m. Sunday, APD...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
cenlanow.com

Active Scene: APD seeking barricaded suspect on Enterprise Road

ALEXANDRIA, La (WNTZ) – APD is working with other law enforcement agencies to capture an armed suspect barricaded in a site in the 1300 block of Enterprise Drive. Please ask people to avoid the area. At this time, one shooting victim has been taken to a local hospital. A...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
Natchitoches Times

NPD arrests as of Oct. 27, 2022

All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law or by administrative action. Photos obtained from Natchitoches Times database or those exempt from the mugshot bill ••Mugshot requested but not provided •FTA-failure to appear, •CDS-Controlled Dangerous Substance. Dameion Kennedy, b/m, 20, 3...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
kalb.com

2 teenagers arrested in Alexandria armed robbery investigation

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Two 15-year-olds were arrested in connection with an armed robbery that occurred Monday, Nov. 7, in Alexandria. At approximately 11 p.m. Monday, the Alexandria Police Department responded to a reported armed robbery at a business at the intersection of Masonic Drive and Texas Avenue. In this case, two Black males wearing masks stole an undetermined amount of money.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
KTBS

Natchitoches Parish inmate dies in detention center

NATCHITOCHES, La. -- The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office and Natchitoches Parish Coroner's Office are investigating the sudden death of an inmate at the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center, Sheriff Stuart Wright said Monday. Carlos Thomas, 45, was taken from the detention center to Natchitoches Regional Medical Center Thursday after complaining of...
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
brproud.com

La. corrections officer arrested for alleged relationship with inmate

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A corrections officer in Avoyelles Parish was arrested for having a relationship with an inmate, according to the Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections. Officials say that 30-year-old Christy Edwards admitted to having sexual conversations with the inmate through email. Edwards worked at...
AVOYELLES PARISH, LA
cenlanow.com

APD arrests attempted murder suspect

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – The Alexandria Police Department has made an arrest in connection with an incident October 29 that resulted in a man riding a bicycle being shot in the foot. Lionel D. Washington, 36, of Alexandria, has been arrested and charged with one count of attempted second...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
cenlanow.com

Alexandria man wanted for estimated $5000 theft

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – The Alexandria Police Department is asking for public assistance to locate an individual wanted in connection with a number of recent shoplifting incidents in Alexandria and Pineville. Micah Collins, 30, of Alexandria, is currently wanted on charges of theft between $1,000 and $5,000 as well...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
cenlanow.com

Alexandria PD seeking suspect in morning shooting incident

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – The Alexandria Police Department is looking for a suspect in connection with a shooting incident this morning. At approximately 9:30 a.m., APD received a report of two suspects firing at each other in the vicinity of Yale and North City Park Boulevard. Officers apprehended one suspect while the second suspect fled on foot. Officers attempted to locate the suspect in the 1800 block of Harvard Street but he was not there. No one was injured during the incident.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Attempted murder suspect arrested after man shot in foot on Oct. 29

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department has arrested a suspect in connection with an incident that happened on October 29 in which a man riding a bicycle was shot in the foot. Lionel D. Washingon, 36, of Alexandria, was arrested and charged with one count of attempted second...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
Vice

Louisiana Sheriff’s Deputy Shot and Killed the Brother of a Fellow Cop During a Traffic Stop

Derrick Kittling, a 45-year-old Black resident of Alexandria, was shot by a yet-to-be-named deputy in central Louisiana on Sunday. Kittling was rushed to a local hospital after the shooting, according to Louisiana State Police, but he succumbed to his injuries later that afternoon. His death has the mostly Black community of Alexandria in mourning, and dozens of residents turned out to protest on Monday.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
KLFY.com

Opelousas man killed in head-on crash Wednesday

An Opelousas man was killed Wednesday night in a head-on collision near Lawtell, police said. Shortly after 9:15 p.m. Wednesday, Louisiana State Police Troop I was notified of a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 190 near Frank Road in St. Landry Parish. The crash claimed the life of 44-year-old Scott W. Edwards of Opelousas.
OPELOUSAS, LA

