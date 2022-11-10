ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenton County, KY

Northern Kentucky Tribune

Vote count is in on NKY Kids Voting ballots — a mock election program teaching the importance of voting

Future voters of any age were encouraged to go to the polls with their parent/guardian to cast a “Kids Voting” ballot in a mock election at a Kids Voting booth. Kids Voting Northern Kentucky is a non-profit, non-partisan, volunteer organization dedicated to teaching young people the importance of, and to help develop the habit of, voting.
BOONE COUNTY, KY
linknky.com

Pendleton County mayoral race decided by coin flip

Watching your political dreams hang in the balance as a coin gyrates through the air is a nerve-racking experience, one that a finite amount of individuals ever get to experience. Mason Taylor, the 25-year-old mayor-elect of Butler, found himself witness to a ritual for the fate of his own ambition...
PENDLETON COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Kentucky governor to make announcement on medical marijuana

Gov. Andy Beshear is expected to make an announcement regarding medical marijuana on Tuesday. Medical cannabis is not currently legal in Kentucky, but Beshear has said he supports its legalization. The governor Medical Cannabis Advisory Committee earlier this year, after a medical marijuana legalization bill stalled out in the state Senate. In September, the governor's office announced that the advisory committee reported that many adults in the commonwealth favor medical marijuana legalization.
KENTUCKY STATE
WTVQ

Geoff Young announces run for Kentucky Governor 2023

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Geoff Young has announced he will be running for Kentucky Governor in 2023. Young announced his run for Governor on twitter Sunday morning. He stated that his first opponent in the primary is “The incumbent, not yet indicted felon, Governor Andy Beshear”. In...
KENTUCKY STATE
thelevisalazer.com

KENTUCKY STATE POLICE POST 14 WARN PUBLIC OF LOCAL PHONE SCAM

ASHLAND, Ky. (November 14, 2022) – Kentucky State Police (KSP), Post 14, in Ashland has been contacted by concerned citizens regarding a phone scam in our area. Citizens have received calls from someone stating they are a trooper with KSP and there is civil litigation against them. The caller then demands an immediate payment over the phone to avoid being arrested.
ASHLAND, KY
Fox 19

Middletown mixed-used development on former mall site falters

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - Plans for a major development project in Butler County appear to be falling apart. Middletown City Council will decide Tuesday whether to back out of the purchase of the Towne Mall Property. The property was intended to become a sports and entertainment venue with an ice...
MIDDLETOWN, OH
953wiki.com

Bedford Ky Man Jumps in River to Avoid Police

November 10, 2022, Madison Police arrested William R. Clark 28, Bedford, Kentucky, for resisting law enforcement L-6 felony, escape L-6 felony, and for an active warrant out of Jefferson County, Indiana, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated L-6 felony. Madison Police Officer Kyle Lane encountered Clark on Vaughn Drive @...
MADISON, IN
linknky.com

2 of 3 NKY counties shot down abortion amendment

Kentucky voters shot down Constitutional Amendment 2, which would have denied abortion access in the Commonwealth by enshrining the measure in the state’s constitution. The move has puzzled political analysts, as the issue of blocking abortion access has been a mainstay in the Republican platform for decades. Now, it appears to be the one issue voters from both parties are united.
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Kentucky elects first transgender public official

BEREA, Ky. (WKYT) - On Tuesday night, Rebecca Blankenship made history in Kentucky. Rebecca Blankenship was elected to the Berea community school board. She became the first openly transgender person to win an election as a public official. “I’m glad that by consequence that children LGBT children and questioning children...
BEREA, KY
WBKO

District 20 election race called into question by democrats due to gerrymandering

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -According to unofficial election results, Republican Kevin Jackson, will take over as House District 20′s newest state representative. “When those final numbers came in you could hear us out at the TV station (WBKO). My wife and family were screaming and hollering, and that was just the icing on the cake,” said Jackson.
KENTUCKY STATE

