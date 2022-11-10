Read full article on original website
953wiki.com
Kentucky Secretary of State recommends expanded voting locations, ending frivolous recounts
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – In the wake of the 2022 general election, Secretary of State Michael Adams is calling for expanded voting locations and an end to frivolous recounts in comments before a legislative committee. During his appearance before the General Assembly’s Legislative Oversight and Investigations Committee, he thanked...
Vote count is in on NKY Kids Voting ballots — a mock election program teaching the importance of voting
Future voters of any age were encouraged to go to the polls with their parent/guardian to cast a “Kids Voting” ballot in a mock election at a Kids Voting booth. Kids Voting Northern Kentucky is a non-profit, non-partisan, volunteer organization dedicated to teaching young people the importance of, and to help develop the habit of, voting.
linknky.com
Pendleton County mayoral race decided by coin flip
Watching your political dreams hang in the balance as a coin gyrates through the air is a nerve-racking experience, one that a finite amount of individuals ever get to experience. Mason Taylor, the 25-year-old mayor-elect of Butler, found himself witness to a ritual for the fate of his own ambition...
wpsdlocal6.com
Kentucky governor to make announcement on medical marijuana
Gov. Andy Beshear is expected to make an announcement regarding medical marijuana on Tuesday. Medical cannabis is not currently legal in Kentucky, but Beshear has said he supports its legalization. The governor Medical Cannabis Advisory Committee earlier this year, after a medical marijuana legalization bill stalled out in the state Senate. In September, the governor's office announced that the advisory committee reported that many adults in the commonwealth favor medical marijuana legalization.
Trails, museums, sports venues among things that may be coming to Clermont Co.
Clermont County may soon have more bike trails, museums, sports venues and industrial centers to attract new global companies to southwest Ohio.
WTVQ
Geoff Young announces run for Kentucky Governor 2023
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Geoff Young has announced he will be running for Kentucky Governor in 2023. Young announced his run for Governor on twitter Sunday morning. He stated that his first opponent in the primary is “The incumbent, not yet indicted felon, Governor Andy Beshear”. In...
Kentucky school bus crashes over embankment, sends 18 children and driver to hospital
A school bus crashed and ended up over an embankment Monday in Kentucky, with 18 children and the driver taken by helicopter or ambulance to hospitals with varying degrees of injury, officials said. Kentucky State Police were on the scene, and “we are responding swiftly,” Gov. Andy Beshear said in...
thelevisalazer.com
KENTUCKY STATE POLICE POST 14 WARN PUBLIC OF LOCAL PHONE SCAM
ASHLAND, Ky. (November 14, 2022) – Kentucky State Police (KSP), Post 14, in Ashland has been contacted by concerned citizens regarding a phone scam in our area. Citizens have received calls from someone stating they are a trooper with KSP and there is civil litigation against them. The caller then demands an immediate payment over the phone to avoid being arrested.
Ohio’s red wave leaves the Democrats going under: Thomas Suddes
But for Democrats’ capture of a Cincinnati-area U.S. House seat — not entirely a surprise — Tuesday’s election underlined yet again the long, slow decline of the Ohio Democratic Party. Tuesday also heralded the emergence of a potential national Republican star: U.S. Senator-elect J.D. (James David)...
wymt.com
Meet Logan Sizemore: Kentucky’s youngest person elected to office
LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - 16-year-old Logan Sizemore is just like any other teenager. He is a sophomore at Leslie County High School. Unlike many teenagers, he was elected to office on Tuesday as a Leslie County Soil and Water Conservation Officer. ”[It’s] an officer trying to keep in check...
Fox 19
Middletown mixed-used development on former mall site falters
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - Plans for a major development project in Butler County appear to be falling apart. Middletown City Council will decide Tuesday whether to back out of the purchase of the Towne Mall Property. The property was intended to become a sports and entertainment venue with an ice...
953wiki.com
Bedford Ky Man Jumps in River to Avoid Police
November 10, 2022, Madison Police arrested William R. Clark 28, Bedford, Kentucky, for resisting law enforcement L-6 felony, escape L-6 felony, and for an active warrant out of Jefferson County, Indiana, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated L-6 felony. Madison Police Officer Kyle Lane encountered Clark on Vaughn Drive @...
4 Great Burger Places in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you also love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Kentucky that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
linknky.com
2 of 3 NKY counties shot down abortion amendment
Kentucky voters shot down Constitutional Amendment 2, which would have denied abortion access in the Commonwealth by enshrining the measure in the state’s constitution. The move has puzzled political analysts, as the issue of blocking abortion access has been a mainstay in the Republican platform for decades. Now, it appears to be the one issue voters from both parties are united.
WKYT 27
Kentucky elects first transgender public official
BEREA, Ky. (WKYT) - On Tuesday night, Rebecca Blankenship made history in Kentucky. Rebecca Blankenship was elected to the Berea community school board. She became the first openly transgender person to win an election as a public official. “I’m glad that by consequence that children LGBT children and questioning children...
Kentucky attorney general: Vote on abortion should have ‘no bearing’ on court’s decision
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron (R) on Wednesday said his state’s rejection of an anti-abortion ballot measure should have “no bearing” on how the Kentucky Supreme Court rules in an upcoming hearing to determine the future of the state’s abortion ban. Kentucky voters this week rejected...
WBKO
District 20 election race called into question by democrats due to gerrymandering
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -According to unofficial election results, Republican Kevin Jackson, will take over as House District 20′s newest state representative. “When those final numbers came in you could hear us out at the TV station (WBKO). My wife and family were screaming and hollering, and that was just the icing on the cake,” said Jackson.
Full list: 2022 Ohio election results
After months of campaigning, the 2022 Ohio Midterm Election is here.
Kentucky Politics Distilled: Abortion amendment fails
Kentucky Republicans bolstered their control of the state Legislature, but voters rejected an anti-abortion constitutional amendment.
