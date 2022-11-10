ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Raleigh News & Observer

OBJ Visits with Bills GM: Von Miller Arranges Signing Call

Odell Beckham Jr. has every reason to take his time, weigh his offers and evaluated the true-contention level of his suitors. Meanwhile, those suitors - which include the Super Bowl LVI-hopeful Buffalo Bills - have every reason to begin their push. And according to Bills standout and Beckham "brother'' Von Miller, that push has already started.
BUFFALO, NY
Raleigh News & Observer

Texans vs. Giants Notebook: Lovie Smith Defends Dameon Pierce

Rookie running back Dameon Pierce says the odds of him winning Offensive Rookie of the Year are in his favor. But if the Houston Texans did not possess a 1-7-1 record, Pierce would be in the running for league MVP honors. "He has done a really great job up to...
HOUSTON, TX
Raleigh News & Observer

What’s Wrong With Jets’ Receiver Braxton Berrios?

After coming on like gangbusters down the stretch last season, Braxton Berrios has been running a slow fade pattern. As in he's slowly fading out of the Jets' offensive game planning. Most of New York's fanbase begged and pleaded with team General Manager Joe Douglas to re-sign the receiver who...
Raleigh News & Observer

Commanders Shock The World! Beat Undefeated Eagles on MNF

The NFL world is in shock after the Washington Commanders (5-5) grabbed a massive 32-21 win against the once-undefeated Philadelphia Eagles (8-1) on Monday night at Lincoln Financial Field. Despite being multiple-score underdogs going into the game, the Commanders muted the noise and took care of business against the Eagles.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Raleigh News & Observer

Should Lovie Smith Bench Texans QB Davis Mills?

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Texans quarterback Davis Mills uncorked a costly lob intended for wide receiver Phillip Dorsett in the fourth quarter in an obvious attempt to try to put the points back on the scoreboard nullified by a penalty on the previous play. One play after Mills' touchdown pass...
HOUSTON, TX
Raleigh News & Observer

What They’re Saying About Ohio State’s Win Over Indiana

Ohio State improved to 10-0 on the season and 7-0 in Big Ten play with a 56-14 win over Indiana on Saturday afternoon. The Buckeyes were led offensively by quarterback C.J. Stroud, who completed 17-of-28 passes for 297 yards and five touchdowns, while running back Miyan Williams added 147 yards on the ground before he left the game in the second quarter with an apparent right ankle injury.
COLUMBUS, OH

