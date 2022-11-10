Ohio State improved to 10-0 on the season and 7-0 in Big Ten play with a 56-14 win over Indiana on Saturday afternoon. The Buckeyes were led offensively by quarterback C.J. Stroud, who completed 17-of-28 passes for 297 yards and five touchdowns, while running back Miyan Williams added 147 yards on the ground before he left the game in the second quarter with an apparent right ankle injury.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO