Iredell County new business names: Oct.30-Nov. 5
The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Oct. 30-Nov. 5. Almquist Construction, Clint Almquist, Mooresville. Ascend Physical Therapy, Ascend Rehab, Ascend Performance Therapy, Ascend Sports Therapy, ADM Physical Therapy, LLC, Mooresville. UG Mini Mart, Khan and Group Inc., Iredell County. Brother...
Iredell County birth announcements
Editor’s note: did you have a baby at Davis Regional or Lake Norman Regional medical centers and want to see your announcement in the paper? Email the information and a copy of the birth certificate to news@statesville.com. If you had your baby at Iredell Memorial, they will send us...
New life jacket loaner stations at Lake Norman and Lake Lookout hope to save lives
The waters of Lake Norman and Lake Lookout are a bit safer with the addition of three lifejacket loaner stations. “There is a lifejacket loaner station at every public access in Iredell County,” Matthew Lee of the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission said. “With the recent warm and mild days we have had, there has been an increase in boating activity on the lake, and wanted to remind boaters to continue to practice boating safety, water safety and utilization of our loaner stations.”
Safe Kids Iredell hosting third winter weather drive
Iredell County’s Safe Kids Coalition is hosting its third annual holiday winter weather drive to collect new children’s hats, gloves, socks and other winter weather wear through Dec. 4. Iredell County residents are invited to make a difference in the local community by donating to the drive and...
Dr. NailaRashida Frye joins Lake Norman OB'GYN
Piedmont HealthCare welcomed Dr. NailaRashida Frye, M.D., to Lake Norman OB/GYN. Frye joined the practice alongside tenured Piedmont HealthCare shareholders, Dr. James Wilson, Dr. James Al-Hussaini, Dr. Grant Miller, Dr. Katie Collins, Dr. Laura Arigo and Dr. Nicole Wellbaum. Frye discovered her passion for health care early on in life....
Iredell County restaurant inspections: Oct. 30-Nov. 5.
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Oct. 30-Nov. 5. D Mart #6, 896 Oakridge Farm Highway, Mooresville, 93/A. Dunkin Donuts/Baskin Robbins, 842 Williamson Road, Mooresville, 98/A. Food Lion #2138 Produce 1650 E. Broad St., Statesville, 100/A. Hello Me Vietnamese Kitchen, 138 Village Drive Suite 103,...
Iredell County real estate transactions: Oct. 30-Nov. 5
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Oct. 30-Nov. 5. For more information regarding specific plots of land, visit www.co.iredell.nc.us/Departments/RegDeeds. TOP FIVE. From B. and M. Murash to W. Hawkins/TR, S. Hawkins/TR and B & S Hawkins Family Trust, Lot 1334 of The...
You can learn a lot about a city when you deliver the residents their food– A couple of weekends as an Uber Eats and Door Dash Delivery Driver in Mooresville
As a journalist, over the years, I have encountered a number of interesting situations, bizarre encounters, and communications with intriguing people, and sometimes ideas seem to fall into my lap. Just such a scenario played out while in line one early balmy evening at the Clutch Coffee Bar on Williamson Road, a place I visit so often I might as well rent out a corner of the building and start living there.
New Perth ARP delivers sweet treats to Troutman Elementary School students
New Perth ARP Preschool and After School Programs provided freshly baked cookies to students and staff at Troutman Elementary School. New Perth ARP Preschool Director LuAnne Lancaster stated their programs wanted to make a positive impact at TES and thought cookies would be a good way to pass along a kind act.
Statesville neighbors: Obituaries for November 14
Read through the obituaries published today in Statesville Record and Landmark . (5) updates to this series since Updated 15 min ago.
Iredell-Statesville students celebrate National STEM Day
Iredell-Statesville Schools students got the change to explore careers virtually last week as they celebrated National STEM Day. Middle School Career Development Coordinator Juli Tipton, and CTE-STEM Coach Dr. Debra Lester worked alongside Deb Sahley from Lakeshore Elementary School to help them celebrate National STEM Day. Tipton and Lester guided...
Iredell ECA Clubs to host holiday program, silent auction Thursday
Iredell County ECA Clubs are having a holiday program and silent auction Thursday from 10 a.m. to noon at the Iredell County Agriculture Center, 444 Bristol Drive. This event is a yearly scholarship fundraiser. ECA presents yearly scholarships to local high school and college students. The holiday program will include...
The allure of a train whistle beckons
If the wind is just right, from our home in West Iredell I can sometimes hear an evening train whistle. Trains are, perhaps, America’s most under-used and least-appreciated mode of people transportation. Since 2004, I have been reading through century-old microfilmed issues of the “Mooresville Enterprise,” the newspaper that...
American Legion Post 48 program honors nation's veterans
NEWTON — The nation’s veterans were honored and celebrated at a lunchtime program Friday at American Legion Post 48. The program, the first such held by the post in several years, drew more than 70 Legionnaires and guests on the day that the remnants of Hurricane Nicole brought strong winds and rain to the Unifour area.
Troutman woman said angel's voice guided her to be a blessing
For more than two decades, Linda Bishop has sought to be a blessing in her community. There’s little doubt about her mission in the name she chose for her annual event — Be Blessed Day. Every year, Bishop opens her yard to those needing clothing, toys or a...
Nov. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening in Statesville: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Statesville Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 42 degrees. 36 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 92% chance of precipitation. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
4 Bedroom Home in Mocksville - $314,990
BRAND NEW OVER AN ACRE...WOW! This home is currently being built (Chelsea plan) consisting of 4 bedrooms 3 full baths plus a home office with full bathroom on the main level. Almost 2500 sf of space and over an acre, this is not your average home as it sits far back off the road for ULTIMATE PRIVACY & space with an extensive driveway adding to the grandeur! Step inside to the awesome flex room / dining room in the entryway leading to the kitchen boasting granite counters on top of beautifully modern gray cabinets, new stainless appliances & recessed lighting. Main level office could also function as a guest room & primary bedroom upstairs creates the ideal sanctuary for relaxing away from it all! HUGE is an understatement & opens up even more w/vaulted ceiling, private bathroom has sparkling quartz counter tops, double sinks, large stand- alone shower & check out the closet...WOW! Spacious secondary bedrooms & hall bathroom w/ double sinks plus laundry room completes the upper level.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 14, 2022 in Statesville, NC
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 50 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.
Longwood wins 100-68 over Pfeiffer
FARMVILLE, Va. (AP) — Isaiah Wilkins scored 21 points as Longwood beat Pfeiffer 100-68 on Sunday night. Wilkins added eight rebounds for the Lancers (1-2). Leslie Nkereuwem scored 17 points and added six rebounds. Zac Watson recorded 10 points and finished 5 of 8 from the floor. Clayton Robinson...
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Mooresville falls in Rd. 2 to Butler
MOORESVILLE—To beat a marquee football program, you have to be nearly perfect in all phases of the game. On Friday night, Mooresville was given a shot at state 4A perennial powerhouse Butler on its home field and, quite simply, weren’t perfect. The 2-seed Blue Devils (10-2) struggled for...
