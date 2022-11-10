ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carver County, MN

Comments / 0

Related
ABC13 Houston

3 dead in shooting at University of Virginia, suspect at large

A suspect is on the run after at least three people were killed and two others were injured in a shooting at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville on Sunday night, authorities said. In a statement sent to the university's community early Monday and subsequently shared with ABC News by...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
ABC13 Houston

4 Idaho college students found dead

Four University of Idaho students who were found dead on Sunday were believed to be the victims of homicide, school officials said. The students, who have not been identified, lived in Moscow, Idaho, near the university campus, officials said. "The Moscow Police Department is investigating and the families of these...
MOSCOW, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy