When the last vote is cast and the last ballot counted how will things be different? Will we at last enter a time of peace when tempers abate and words of kindness fill our mouths? All the political television ads will cease. Headlines will turn to the plans of leaders, whoever they are. Some of the plans being touted before votes are certified seem to continue the negativity and hate that we heard before the election. Makes me wonder if the dust will ever settle. ...

15 MINUTES AGO