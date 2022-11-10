Read full article on original website
Voice of America
Congo Army Clashes With M23 Rebels North of Key City
Goma, DR Congo — Troops in the DR Congo clashed with M23 rebels north of the key eastern city of Goma on Sunday, officials said, in the latest violence to hit the troubled region. Army sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the military was engaging the M23...
Voice of America
Clashes in Eastern DR Congo as Envoy Pursues 'Dialogue' Initiative
Goma, DR Congo — Troops and rebels traded heavy fire in eastern DR Congo on Monday, a military source and local inhabitants said, as an envoy from the East African bloc pursued efforts to hold a "peace dialogue" on the region's troubles. Government forces and the M23 militia were...
Voice of America
Wagner 'Atrocities' Give Mali Jihadists Ammunition for Propaganda
Dakar, Senegal — Since the withdrawal of the French army from Mali, Russia's Wagner Group has replaced it as a target of jihadis propaganda, experts say, with extremists making hay with claims that its mercenaries have committed atrocities against civilians. Having been pushed toward the exit by the leaders...
Voice of America
Russia to Launch Military Training in Its Schools in 2023, UK Says
Britain’s Defense Ministry said Sunday in its daily intelligence update on Ukraine that Russian Education Minister Sergey Kravstov has said that “military training will return to Russian schools, beginning in September 2023.”. This training included “contingencies for a chemical or nuclear attack, first aid and experience handling and...
Voice of America
Cameroonians Protest Insecurity Preventing Diabetes Treatment, Causing Deaths
Yaounde — In Cameroon, health workers and diabetics are marching on World Diabetes Day (Nov 14) to protest insecurity that is being blamed for a jump in deaths among diabetic patients. Health workers say Cameroon's separatist conflict and terrorism near the borders with Chad and Nigeria are preventing 70 percent of patients from being treated.
Voice of America
Chief Suspect in Turkey Bombing Arrested as Minister Assails US
Istanbul — Turkey is claiming a breakthrough in Sunday's fatal bombing with security forces detaining a woman suspected of planting the bomb that killed six people and injured over 50 others. Ankara is accusing Syrian Kurdish militants backed by the United States of ordering the attack. In the early...
Voice of America
Pakistan ‘Indefinitely’ Halts Afghan Trade via Key Border Point
Islamabad — Pakistan is pressing Afghanistan’s ruling Taliban government to hand over a suspected killer of a Pakistani security guard before it reopens a busy southwestern border crossing between the two countries. Pakistani authorities blocked all movement across the Chaman terminal in Baluchistan province on Sunday, immediately after...
Voice of America
Myanmar Junta Facing Major New Armed Threat in Far West
Bangkok — Renewed fighting in Myanmar’s far west between the military and a powerful rebel group is opening another deadly front in the country’s post-coup chaos, piling pressure on a junta still struggling to consolidate power. The military’s February 2021 coup and subsequent crackdown on peaceful protests...
Voice of America
Russian FM Appears in Video After Reports of Hospital Visit in Bali
Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, the highest-ranking Russian official attending the G-20 summit in Indonesia, has appeared in a video wearing shorts and a T-shirt to prove he is healthy after media reports said he had been hospitalized upon arriving in Bali for the gathering. In response to the Monday reports,...
Voice of America
Iranian Azeri Activist on Hunger Strike at Evin Prison Is Hospitalized
A well-known Iranian Azeri blogger and activist who was hospitalized over the weekend was in stable condition, Iran officials said Monday, although his family and the international community are concerned. Hossein Ronaghi, who was arrested September 24, is one of dozens of prominent rights activists, journalists and lawyers who have...
Voice of America
Ethiopia Combatants Sign Deal to Start Implementing Truce
NAIROBI — The Ethiopian government and Tigray forces on Saturday signed an agreement laying out the roadmap for implementation of a peace deal that both sides reached in South Africa this month. Representatives from the Ethiopian government and the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) have been meeting in Nairobi...
Voice of America
8 Killed, 81 Injured in Turkey Explosion
Turkey's interior minister said Monday that authorities have arrested 22 people in connection with the explosion Sunday at a popular Istanbul shopping center, according to Anadolu, a Turkish state-run news agency. One of those arrested is believed to be the person who left the bomb at the center. "Our assessment...
Voice of America
Nigeria's Buhari Calls for More Western Commitment on Climate Action
Abuja, Nigeria — As world leaders meet in Egypt for a two-week climate change summit, COP27, African leaders have been emphasizing the need for their western counterparts to increase their commitment to addressing climate change's impact on Africa. Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari is the latest African leader to weigh...
Voice of America
Bomb Explodes at Istanbul Shopping Center; at Least 6 Dead, 50 Injured
Istanbul — A bomb explosion at a popular Istanbul shopping center Sunday has left at least six people dead and more than 50 others injured. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the attack had what he called “the smell of terror.”. Ambulances rushed the injured to nearby hospitals...
Voice of America
'Landmark' Court Ruling Blocks Europe Extraditions to China
London — All extraditions to China from Europe could be blocked after arecent ruling by the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), in a judgment that campaigners described as a landmark decision with global ramifications. Judges at the court in Strasbourg, France, unanimously ruled October 6 that Hung Tao...
Voice of America
Iran Charges More Than 750 People for Involvement in 'Riots'
Tehran — Iran's judiciary has charged more than 750 people in three provinces for participating in "recent riots", local media reported, amid nationwide protests since the death of Mahsa Amini. More than 2,000 people had already been charged, nearly half of them in the capital Tehran, since the demonstrations...
Voice of America
Uganda’s Health Ministry Says Ebola Cases Stabilizing
KAMPALA, UGANDA — As Uganda struggled to control the spread of the deadly Ebola virus, Health Ministry officials said Friday the cases are gradually stabilizing. This comes after media reports that some leaked documents show the disease could claim 500 lives by next April. The country has recorded 137 Ebola cases and 54 deaths since the outbreak began in September.
Voice of America
Iran Indicts 11 Over Basij Agent's Death, Basketball Team Skips Anthem
Dubai, united arab emirates — Iran's hardline judiciary has indicted 11 people over the killing of a Basij security force member during unrest, state media reported Saturday, as authorities sought to quell nine weeks of protests. State news agency IRNA said some of the 10 men and one woman...
Voice of America
Five Iran-Related Oil Tankers Lose Their Flags Following US Sanctions
Houston — The international ship registries of Djibouti and the Cook Islands suspended the flags on five oil tankers, following sanctions by the United States this month for having facilitated oil trade for Hezbollah and Iran's Quds Force, nongovernment organization United Against Nuclear Iran (UANI) said on Monday. The...
Voice of America
US Doubles Reward for 3 al-Shabab Leaders to $10 Million
Nairobi — The U.S. government has announced increased rewards of up to $10 million for information that helps find three leaders of Somali terrorist group al-Shabab. The three include the group’s top two leaders and a U.S. citizen who has been part of the group for the past 14 years.
