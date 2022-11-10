Read full article on original website
Woman in her 20s is 'raped near Costa Coffee' in retail park as police arrest man, 25, over attack
A woman in her 20s was allegedly raped near a Costa Coffee in a retail park. Police have arrested a 25-year-old man on suspicion of rape after the alleged attack this morning. Costa Coffee on Regent retail park in Salford was cordoned off as an investigation took place. Forensics officers...
Iranian who made Paris airport home for 18 years dies
An Iranian man who lived in a Paris airport for 18 years has died. Caught in a diplomatic limbo, Mehran Karimi Nasseri made a small area of Roissy Charles de Gaulle airport his home in 1988. His experience inspired the 2004 film, The Terminal, starring Tom Hanks. Mr Nasseri was...
Birmingham police find dog dragged by mobility scooter
A dog seen on social media video being dragged behind a woman's mobility scooter is now in the RSPCA's care. The footage, believed to have been recorded in the Erdington area of Birmingham, shows the animal being pulled by a lead attached to the scooter's rear. It also shows the...
Edinburgh's War Memorial set on fire by vandals
Edinburgh's War Memorial has been set on fire - less than 24 hours after Remembrance Sunday services were held. Several wreaths were completely burnt in the fire and Edinburgh's Stone of Remembrance blackened with soot. Edinburgh's Lord Provost said it was "disgusting and disrespectful". The Army major who runs the...
Mohammed El Zubaidy may face fifth jail term over abduction
A man who abducted his children seven years ago could be jailed for a fifth time. Tanya Borg's daughters were taken from Pewsey in Wiltshire to Libya by their father Mohammed El Zubaidy in 2015. Ms Borg has been fighting a lengthy legal battle to get her daughters back ever...
The WWII codebreaker who still won't give secrets away
As an officer in the Women's Royal Naval Service Marjorie Lamb learned to decode messages in the Highlands of Scotland before being posted to Egypt. But despite the passage of time Ms Lamb, 102, vowed she would still never give any secrets away. She told BBC Scotland: "I don't think...
Jason D'Aguilar murder: Killer sniggered when shown CCTV
A man who beat a football fan to death in an unprovoked attack sniggered when he was shown CCTV of the attack. Jason D'Aguilar was repeatedly kicked and punched after the UEFA Euro 2020 England v Croatia match in Birmingham in June 2021. West Midlands Police said one of his...
Police pay woman £40,000 after using unlawful force
A woman has been paid £40,000 compensation by a police force after two officers trespassed in her home and unlawfully arrested her. Nottinghamshire Police has admitted that the officers used unlawful force against the woman and "committed batteries". One of the officers was dismissed for gross misconduct but got...
Istiklal Street: Istanbul's beating heart reels from deadly blast
The video was short, but graphic. Sunday-afternoon crowds suddenly scattered by the sound of an explosion. Orange flames and black smoke rising into the air as people ran for their lives. Hours later, Istiklal Street is busy again. Two tables have been placed on either side of the street, draped...
Ballymoney: Toddler Noah McAleese dies in farm incident
A two-year-old boy who died after being hit by a tractor at Rosepark Farm near Ballymoney was Noah McAleese. The NI Ambulance Service said that it received a 999 call about the incident at 12:32 GMT on Friday afternoon. Paramedics were sent to the farm and the boy was taken...
Driver jailed again after causing second road death
A disqualified and uninsured driver who killed a care worker while driving drunk has been jailed for nine years. Matthew Plimmer was on the wrong side of the road when he hit the car of Jessica Drury in Nottinghamshire. The 25-year-old died at the scene in Southwell Road, Oxton, on...
Katie Kenyon: Man claims he accidentally killed woman, jury told
A man accused of murdering a woman then burying her in a makeshift grave said he killed her accidently when he threw an axe at a tree, a jury has heard. Andrew Burfield, 51, allegedly killed 33-year-old Katie Kenyon, from Padiham, Lancashire, on 22 April. He is then accused of...
Blackpool crash: Man dies after holding on to moving taxi
A man who was holding the outside of a moving taxi and thrown from it was fatally hit by a Mercedes driving in the opposite direction, police say. The victim, believed to be in his 30s and from Fleetwood, died at the scene on Blackpool Promenade at about 00:20 GMT on Sunday.
Cheltenham man hit woman with 'haymaker' punch in Covid row
A man hit a woman with a "haymaker" punch when she intervened in a row over Covid rules, a court heard. Arthur Beddow, 54, had denied assaulting Tessa Harris and threatening her partner James McAlary with a bottle at Morrisons in Hatherley in May 2020. He was convicted at Cheltenham...
Magaluf: Cardiff man says Majorca bouncer almost killed him
A man spent three days in a coma after he said he was "brutally attacked" by a doorman while on holiday in Spain. Josh Pesticcio, 24, from Cardiff, said he wanted to warn others of the dangers of clubbing in Magaluf, a resort in Majorca popular for its nightlife. He...
Gwent Police: Questions over misconduct probe's independence
A Labour MP has questioned the independence of an investigation into alleged misogyny, corruption and racism in Gwent Police. Wiltshire Police will lead the investigation into the Welsh force. Ruth Jones compared it to "police officers marking police officers' homework". The investigation emerged after the Sunday Times reported on messages...
Microwave, trolley and bicycle among items left on train tracks
A train company is asking people to report "reckless acts" following a spate of people throwing objects at trains or leaving items on tracks. East Midlands Railway has recorded 10 incidents in 12 months where items including a microwave, shopping trolley and bicycle have been placed on tracks. Bricks, stones...
Kate Bushell: Family's plea to solve 25-year-old murder case
Police have launched a renewed appeal for information to find the killer of a schoolgirl who was murdered 25 years ago. Kate Bushell was killed on 15 November 1997 as she walked her neighbour's dog near her home in Exwick, Devon. The 14-year-old died from a knife wound and her...
Authorities 'missed opportunities' before murders of two women
A review of cases has found "chances to intervene were missed" by authorities before the murders of two women in Northern Ireland. The findings were contained in Northern Ireland's first ever domestic homicide reviews. They were published by the Department of Justice (DoJ) and were conducted to help learn lessons.
Three arrested after drugs found in cars in Harrogate
Three people have been arrested after dozens of bags of cocaine were found in vehicles in Harrogate. The find came after two cars were stopped by North Yorkshire Police on Thursday. A lock knife was also found during the searches with a man in his 20s being charged...
