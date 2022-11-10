In this weekly COVID report, Bulloch County’s risk status remains LOW by COVIDACTNOW and CDC tracker. Georgia’s statewide remains LOW. Two local pharmacies, Forest Heights Pharmacy and McCook’s Pharmacy, have made Grice Connect aware that they have new Bivalent Moderna and Bivalent Pfizer Covid-19 boosters available. The vaccines may be available at other pharmacies in Statesboro as well. These are the only two pharmacies who have notified us that they have it in stock. Check with your local pharmacy first.

BULLOCH COUNTY, GA ・ 15 HOURS AGO