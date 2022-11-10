Read full article on original website
Weekly COVID Report | Monday, November 14, 2022
In this weekly COVID report, Bulloch County’s risk status remains LOW by COVIDACTNOW and CDC tracker. Georgia’s statewide remains LOW. Two local pharmacies, Forest Heights Pharmacy and McCook’s Pharmacy, have made Grice Connect aware that they have new Bivalent Moderna and Bivalent Pfizer Covid-19 boosters available. The vaccines may be available at other pharmacies in Statesboro as well. These are the only two pharmacies who have notified us that they have it in stock. Check with your local pharmacy first.
GS Libraries designated as a Patent and Trademark Resource Center
Georgia Southern University Libraries is now a Patent and Trademark Resource Center (PTRC) by the United States Patent and Trademark Office. PTRCs comprise a network of 84 libraries nationwide that disseminate patent and trademark information and support the diverse intellectual property needs of the public. Georgia Southern Libraries are one of two official PTRCs in Georgia.
GS partners with Fort Stewart and Georgia National Guard for soldier injury prevention training
On Nov. 5, Georgia Southern University President Kyle Marrero signed a memorandum of agreement (MOA) with Fort Stewart and Georgia National Guard leaders to provide soldier injury prevention training through the University’s Soldier Athlete Human Performance Program (SAHPO). Implementing a train-the-trainer model, Georgia Southern Doctor of Physical Therapy students...
Savannah’s version of Shark Tank to take place on November 16
Savannah SCORE is presenting its 5th annual BizPitch Savannah entrepreneurial competition, Savannah’s version of Shark Tank. Eight aspiring local entrepreneurs will pitch their business ideas to a panel of judges for the chance to win cash and free professional business services valued at more than $10,000 to help them launch their new businesses. Since its inception in 2018, BizPitch Savannah contestants have launched 27 new local businesses.
Southeast Georgia road work: Weekly traffic interruption advisory
Georgia DOT continues essential road work throughout Southeast Georgia. As a result, work on construction and maintenance projects will continue Saturday, November 12 through Friday, November 18. All work subject to change due to weather or other factors. Motorists are cautioned to reduce their speed while traveling thru work zones,...
Krystal Nicole (Reese) Harris
With sadness and compassion, Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc, Statesboro Chapel, along with the Family, announce the passing of Krystal Nicole Reese-Harris. Krystal Nicole Reese-Harris, age 41, of Statesboro, GA., passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 12, 2022 at Memorial Health University Medical Center in Savannah, GA. after a long illness.
Locke Thomas “Trad” Walters III
Mr. Locke Thomas “Trad” Walters III, age 47, died on Sunday, November 13th 2022 at the Ogeechee Area Hospice Inpatient facility in Statesboro, GA. Trad was born on October 8th 1975 in Laurinburg, NC to Mr. Locke Thomas Walters Jr. and Mrs. Dianne Pendergrass Walters. He was raised in Laurinburg and attended Scotland High School, graduating in 1994.
Aerotech Machining president Jones named most influential leader
Bulloch County resident and president of Aerotech Machining Joey Jones is one of the state’s most influential leaders, according to Georgia Trend magazine. Jones has earned a place on the Georgia 500 Most Influential Leaders 2022 list published by Georgia Trend. Georgia Trend is a statewide magazine that covers business, politics and economic development.
City and university partner to hold housing crisis forum
It’s no secret that housing prices have increased in Statesboro, but what factors have led to this? On November 2nd, the Georgia Southern student chapter of the International City-County Managers Association (ICMA) hosted an Affordable Housing Crisis Forum at the Carroll Building on the Statesboro campus to discuss this issue.
Meet the Market: Bobby Barkley at Sugar Magnolia
This is part of a continuing series on individuals and businesses at the Statesboro Main Street Farmers Market. The market is located behind Visit Statesboro! / the Statesboro Visitors Center and Convention Bureau at 222 S. Main St. The market’s annual Shopping by Lantern Light event is also featured in this latest installment.
Longhorn cattle strut their stuff at the Peach State Showout
On November 5th, 2022, the Bulloch County Agricultural Complex held Statesboro’s first Peach State Showout Texas Longhorn cattle show. This show is significant because it’s not only the first Statesboro Longhorn show but also the first Longhorn show in all of Georgia open to the public. Show host...
A Labor of Love: Safe Haven Intern Creates New Mural for the Community
Safe Haven, a nonprofit fighting against domestic violence in southeast Georgia, has unveiled an angelic mural at its outreach building near downtown Statesboro. The mural, which was created to help honor victims and survivors of family abuse, features purple angel wings with the words “Safe Haven Angels” above the wings. Purple is the color associated with domestic violence, while a Safe Haven Angel is considered a survivor and/or someone in the community who donates time and resources to the organization.
Bulloch YES (AGAIN) | First Hyundai Metaplant America Supplier Chooses Bulloch
November 7, 2022 – Today Georgia Governor Brian P. Kemp announced that Joon Georgia, Inc., d/b/a Ajin Georgia, an automotive parts manufacturer, will create 630 new jobs and invest $317 million in Bulloch County. Plans for the company’s new manufacturing facility mark the first confirmed supplier for Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America in Bryan County.
Power outage impacting downtown Statesboro
Update: Georgia Power has restored all of the power outage. The cause of the outage was a tree limb on a line. The power was fully restored around 11:30 PM. Georgia Power Company experienced an outage around 10:15 PM on Thursday, November 10, 2022 which has impacted 1,812 customers. The outage covers much of the downtown and Country Club area.
Tropical Storm Nicole Update | Wednesday, Nov. 9
Ted Wynn, Bulloch County Public Safety/EMA/HS Director released an update on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 for Tropical Storm Nicole from Will Lanxton, Meteorologist for GEMA/HS. Wednesday through Friday NWS Hazardous Weather Outlook for Bulloch. Wednesday, November 9. There is a low probability for widespread hazardous weather. Thursday, November 10. Heavy...
Brooklet Elementary is a Title I Distinguished School
Brooklet Elementary School is one of 71 Title I Distinguished Schools for the 2021-2022 school year. The Georgia Department of Education (GaDOE) released its official list on November 9. The designation recognizes the highest performing Title I schools in Georgia, who ranked in the top five percent of Title I schools. This is based on a combined English language arts and math achievement rate score from the Fiscal Year 2021 College & Career Ready Performance Index (CCRPI)’s data of student’s academic content mastery.
Budweiser Clydesdales to join Eagle Walk this weekend
This weekend’s Georgia Southern Eagle Walk will have a few special guests: the Budweiser Clydesdales. The eight-horse hitch will be parading through Statesboro on Nov. 19 as part of the Georgia Southern football team’s Eagle Walk. The six-feet tall, 2,000 pound horses have been a symbol of quality...
Marketplace on 67 closing its doors after 24 years
The Marketplace on 67, with its familiar red facade, is a landmark along Highway 67 as you’re heading to Savannah near I-16. This is the Marketplace’s 24th year in business, but owner Kim Adams has announced that she will retire at the end of this year and close the store. The building and property has been sold.
Dorothy “Dot” Denton Youngblood
Dorothy “Dot” Denton Youngblood, age 95, died on November 8, 2022 at the Ogeechee Area Hospice Inpatient Facility, Statesboro. She was a native of Lee County, Georgia but lived most of her adult life in Bulloch County. She was a graduate of Georgia Southern College. She was a retired educator having served as teacher and Counselor of Portal High School, Counselor at Southeast Bulloch High School, Statesboro High School, Director of the Counseling Center at Georgia Southern College and Adjunct Instructor at Georgia Southern College.
Celebrate Rolling Monkey’s 4th birthday this weekend
This weekend, Statesboro favorite Rolling Monkey is turning four! Rolling Monkey is locally owned by Georgia Southern alumni Garrett and Meagan Clark. You can join the celebration this Sunday, November 13, to help Rolling Monkey continue to inspire people who inspire the world. Each year, the Clarks and Rolling Monkey...
