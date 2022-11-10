Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Kaitlin Armstrong: Judge sets trial date after tossing defense motions to suppress evidenceLavinia ThompsonAustin, TX
One missing of 11 escaped cows in Louisville located in the Highlands neighborhoodAmarie M.Louisville, KY
The Louisville actress giving away millionsAsh JurbergLouisville, KY
First Bourbon Barrel Art Exhibit in Louisville Debuts at the Frazier Kentucky History Museum in 2023Amarie M.Louisville, KY
Related
WLKY.com
Police: Chase crosses 2 counties in southern Indiana, ends in multivehicle crash
CLARKSVILLE, Ind. — A southern Indiana police chase across two counties ended in a crash involving multiple vehicles Sunday morning, according to the Floyd County Sheriff's Department. Several witnesses were at the scene. "I was shopping for a couch and stopped at the light. It was red, and then...
WLKY.com
2 toddlers killed, pregnant mother seriously injured in Hardin County crash; suspect arrested
WEST POINT, Ky. — A Radcliff woman is in jail following a crash that killed two small children and sent their pregnant mother to the hospital on Sunday. The Hardin County Sheriff's Office believes 42-year-old Angela Chapman was under the influence of drugs at around 4:30 p.m. when she crossed over the center line of Dixie Highway and hit another vehicle with a Louisville family inside.
WLKY.com
Man arrested in connection with fatal shooting in Buechel
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man has been arrested in connection with a Buechel shooting that killed a man in September, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department. Joe Lewis III, 26, of Louisville was arrested on Monday and charged with murder. The shooting in question happened in the 2000...
WLKY.com
Louisville Department of Public Health and Wellness closed due to flooding
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Public Health and Wellness headquarters is currently shut down due to flooding, according to the city government. The city said that the flooding at the 400 East Gray St. building is significant. Employees were sent home early Monday morning for safety reasons once...
WLKY.com
Jury recommends decades in prison for Louisville woman convicted of killing boyfriend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jurors recommended a Louisville woman spend decades in prison for the death of her boyfriend. Brenda Porter, 61, was found guilty of murder, tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse. The verdict was in relation to the murder of 69-year-old David Burch. Burch was killed...
WLKY.com
Woman found living with man's decomposing body in Bullitt County hotel, police say
BROOKS, Ky. — A woman has been arrested in connection with a dead body found in a Bullitt County hotel, according to the Hillview Police Department. Nicole McFall, 45, was arrested on Wednesday, Nov. 9, on charges of abusing a corpse, failure to report a dead body and tampering with physical evidence.
WLKY.com
16-year-old girl shot in Chickasaw neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A 16-year-old girl was shot Sunday morning in the Chickasaw neighborhood, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department. It happened around 10 a.m. when LMPD was notified of a shooting where the victim was taken to Norton Children's Hospital by private means. An investigation by police...
WLKY.com
New park in California neighborhood named after attorney, civil rights champion
A new park in Louisville's California neighborhood will pay tribute to an attorney and civil rights champion. The Metro Council approved a resolution to name the park along Maple Street after Alberta Jones. Jones, a Louisville native, was one of the first black women to pass the Kentucky bar exam...
WLKY.com
Missing cow still on loose in Louisville spotted in Highlands over weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The lone remaining cow that's been on the run for three weeks in Metro Louisville was apparently spotted over the weekend. The location could perhaps not be more appropriate. The wandering cow was seen at Le Moo, the steakhouse restaurant on Lexington Avenue. There has been...
WLKY.com
Louisville activists criticize prosecution, sentencing of Black militia group leader
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Activists in Louisville are criticizing the prosecution of a Black militia group leader arrested during protests in Louisville. Last week, John Johnson, also known as "Grandmaster Jay," was sentenced to more than seven years in federal prison. He was convicted on weapons charges and assaulting a...
WLKY.com
ISP: 2 people lead police on multi-county chase in U-Haul across southern Indiana on I-65
CLARK COUNTY, Ind. — A New Albany man and woman led police on a car chase through three counties in southern Indiana, according to the Indiana State Police. It started shortly before 3 p.m. when 36-year-old Chance Money and 36-year-old Jessica Holliday left the scene of a reported theft at a Home Depot in a U-Haul box truck just as Seymour Police Department officers arrived.
WLKY.com
Gov. Beshear kicks off Kentucky's 2nd annual Family Engagement in Education week
FRANKFORT, Ky. — On Monday, Gov. Andy Beshear (D) joined state education leaders in Frankfort to kick off the state's second annual family engagement in education week. "Lt. Gov. Coleman and I have made it a priority to build an education-first administration," Beshear said to a crowd gathered in the Capitol Rotunda.
WLKY.com
Former Louisville Urban League president Sadiqa Reynolds announces her new role
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Sadiqa Reynolds, the former president of the Louisville Urban League, has officially announced where her newest role will be taking her. Reynolds has been named the newest CEO of The Perception Institute. The New York-based organization works with researchers and analyzes data in race, gender, ethnic,...
WLKY.com
Topgolf Louisville finally has an official opening date
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — We now know when Topgolf Louisville is officially opening. The long-awaited sports entertainment venue is opening on Nov. 18, this Friday. That was announced via Topgolf's website. Up until now, Topgolf management would only say that they hoped to be open by Thanksgiving. Topgolf is located...
WLKY.com
Record November snowfall across Louisville region
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An early-season wintry system brought anywhere between a dusting to 3 inches of snow across the Louisville region on Saturday. Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport officially received 1.2" of snow, which broke the old daily record snowfall total of 0.3" set back in 2013. The average first inch of snow in Louisville usually doesn't occur until December 26, so this was definitely an earlier-than-normal snowfall.
WLKY.com
Louisville rescue pup Ethan wins American Humane Hero Dog of the Year award
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One of our area's favorite dogs, Ethan, now has yet another honor on his name, and this one might be the biggest one yet!. After months of voting, Louisville's survivor pup was declared the 2022 American Humane Hero Dog of the Year. Ethan first won the...
WLKY.com
Snow blankets parts of the WLKY viewing area
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Flakes were flying early on Saturday morning. Some pockets of heavier snow brought accumulations to our region.
WLKY.com
UPS details new expansion project, adding to capital plans in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — UPS, the largest employer in Louisville, now has even bigger plans for the area after announcing another major economic project on Monday. The company will expand its Global Aviation Training Center near the Worldport Hub, which opened in 2018. The $78 million investment will create a...
WLKY.com
Weekly weather planner: Grab the winter coats; December-like weather in Louisville this week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Unseasonably cold air will take over this week with highs only in the 30s and 40s. Monday will see a partly to mostly sunny sky with temperatures likely reaching the mid to perhaps upper 40s in a few spots. A weak disturbance will bring the region...
WLKY.com
ACT Louisville Productions presents '13: The Musical'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — ACT Louisville Productions is putting on a presentation of "13: The Musical." The show was a production that was written and performed back in the early 2000s as a vehicle for kids to dance and sing on stage. This particular production will feature all middle school...
Comments / 0