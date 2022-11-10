ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

KOCO

Devon Ice Rink opening delayed once more

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Devon Ice Rink in downtown Oklahoma City announced it is postponing its season-opening one more time. The rink at Myriad Botanical Gardens was supposed to open Sunday, but skaters will now have to wait until Wednesday, Nov. 16. "It was supposed to open on Friday,...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Garth Brooks announces 2023 Las Vegas residency

Country music legend and Oklahoma native Garth Brooks announced Monday that he will have a headlining Las Vegas residency in 2023. Brooks announced the residency called Garth Brooks/Plus ONE. It will be at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. Below is a look at the dates for Brooks' residency. May 2023:...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Tulsa King, starring Sylvester Stallone, officially premieres

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City is now on the streaming screen. Tulsa King, the Paramount+ drama that stars Sylvester Stallone officially premiered Sunday night. "We’re talking about one of the biggest television shows on TV right now. You got Yellowstone and Tulsa King, made by the same director, so we think it’s going to have a huge impact," said Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Owners heartbroken after commercial fire destroys business in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — The owners were heartbroken after a commercial fire destroyed a business in Oklahoma City. The fire happened on Robinson Street just across from Scissortail Park and shut down that road for a few hours. One of the owners of the business told KOCO 5 she was heartbroken to see what has meant so much to her family be taken so quickly.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Crews battle large fire at auto salvage yard's building in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — Crews battled a three-alarm fire at an auto salvage yard's building Monday morning in Oklahoma City. The fire was reported shortly after 9:20 a.m. at A&A Auto Parts and Salvage in the 1300 block of South Robinson Avenue, just south of Interstate 40 near Southwest 15th Street. Authorities said the building was vacant.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma school district receives $4.5M from billionaire philanthropist

CUSHING, Okla. — An Oklahoma school district has received $4.5 million from a billionaire philanthropist. The help is all part of MacKenzie Scott’s Commitment 2020 give-back mission. Cushing Public Schools was selected to help further enrich students’ learning through experiences and a welcoming environment. Cushing Superintendent Melissa...
CUSHING, OK
KOCO

Crews preparing roads as winter weather, snow head into Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Department of Transportation is working to keep drivers safe on the roads ahead of the expected snowfall Monday. ODOT officials said they're already salting roads and have warned drivers to be aware of conditions. "We're ready for winter weather to come in," said Mills...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Details released on racial harassment at non-profit housing building in Cushing

CUSHING, Okla. — The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development released details on racial harassment at a non-profit housing building in Cushing. In a letter, the department lists Cushing Housing Inc. and Oklahoma Property Management Inc. for failing to stop the harassment and violating the Civil Rights Act and Fair Housing Act. The department said those incidents happened at Cimmaron Tower back in 2016 and management was told several times what was going on.
CUSHING, OK
KOCO

Tuttle residents receive free smoke alarms

TUTTLE, Okla. — Tuttle residents received new smoke alarms Saturday thanks to a partnership with the town's fire department and the Red Cross. The smoke alarm blitz allowed the Tuttle Fire Department to replace 22 smoke alarms in 44 homes. "We look and see if they have them," said...
TUTTLE, OK
KOCO

Greene shines in relief, Legg’s FG lifts WVU over Oklahoma

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Backup quarterback Garrett Greene ran for two touchdowns and threw for a third score, and Casey Legg’s 25-yard field goal as time ran out lifted West Virginia to a 23-20 victory over Oklahoma on Saturday. West Virginia (4-6, 2-5 Big 12) beat the Sooners...
MORGANTOWN, WV
KOCO

No. 15 Oklahoma women make 14 3s, beat SMU 97-74

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Madi Williams had 25 points, five rebounds and four assists and No. 15 Oklahoma made 14 3-pointers in a 97-74 victory over SMU on Friday. Williams was 10 of 14 from the field, including 3 of 3 from distance, to reach 20-plus points for the 31st time in her career. Williams was one of six Sooners with at least two made 3-pointers.
NORMAN, OK
KOCO

Sanders’ TD pass in relief lifts Oklahoma State past Iowa State

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Spencer Sanders came off the bench to throw the go-ahead touchdown pass, and Oklahoma State rallied to defeat Iowa State 20-14 on Saturday. Sanders, the regular starter, has been battling a shoulder injury. He replaced Gunnar Gundy late in the third quarter, and his 14-yard touchdown pass to Jaden Nixon with 9:18 remaining in the fourth put Oklahoma State up 17-14.
STILLWATER, OK

