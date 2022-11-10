Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Three dead following boating accident in OklahomaLimitless Production Group LLCGuthrie, OK
New proposal would send families up to $350 per month per childJ.R. HeimbignerOklahoma City, OK
Mudbugs Nightmare In OklahomaUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
KOCO
Devon Ice Rink opening delayed once more
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Devon Ice Rink in downtown Oklahoma City announced it is postponing its season-opening one more time. The rink at Myriad Botanical Gardens was supposed to open Sunday, but skaters will now have to wait until Wednesday, Nov. 16. "It was supposed to open on Friday,...
KOCO
Garth Brooks announces 2023 Las Vegas residency
Country music legend and Oklahoma native Garth Brooks announced Monday that he will have a headlining Las Vegas residency in 2023. Brooks announced the residency called Garth Brooks/Plus ONE. It will be at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. Below is a look at the dates for Brooks' residency. May 2023:...
KOCO
Tulsa King, starring Sylvester Stallone, officially premieres
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City is now on the streaming screen. Tulsa King, the Paramount+ drama that stars Sylvester Stallone officially premiered Sunday night. "We’re talking about one of the biggest television shows on TV right now. You got Yellowstone and Tulsa King, made by the same director, so we think it’s going to have a huge impact," said Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell.
KOCO
Owners heartbroken after commercial fire destroys business in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — The owners were heartbroken after a commercial fire destroyed a business in Oklahoma City. The fire happened on Robinson Street just across from Scissortail Park and shut down that road for a few hours. One of the owners of the business told KOCO 5 she was heartbroken to see what has meant so much to her family be taken so quickly.
KOCO
Live Blog: Winter weather with rain-snow mix impacting afternoon commute in OKC metro
Snow is falling as winter weather moves through Oklahoma on Monday, creating slick conditions for drivers. Below is a running blog of winter weather coverage. Check back throughout the day for updates. Open the video player above for live coverage from KOCO 5 Field Meteorologist Michael Armstrong and Storm Command...
KOCO
LifeShare WinterFest, snow tubing returning to Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark
OKLAHOMA CITY — LifeShare WinterFest and snow tubing will return to Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. One of the biggest holiday traditions is returning to Oklahoma City. The 2022 LifeShare WinterFest will feature snow tubing and will open on Friday, Nov. 25. LifeShare WinterFest and snow tubing will be open Nov....
KOCO
Crews battle large fire at auto salvage yard's building in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Crews battled a three-alarm fire at an auto salvage yard's building Monday morning in Oklahoma City. The fire was reported shortly after 9:20 a.m. at A&A Auto Parts and Salvage in the 1300 block of South Robinson Avenue, just south of Interstate 40 near Southwest 15th Street. Authorities said the building was vacant.
KOCO
Winter weather moves in Monday
KOCO Meteorologist Sabrina Bates says that snow moves into western Oklahoma early on Monday. Rain transitions over to snow in OKC middle of the day.
KOCO
Oklahoma school district receives $4.5M from billionaire philanthropist
CUSHING, Okla. — An Oklahoma school district has received $4.5 million from a billionaire philanthropist. The help is all part of MacKenzie Scott’s Commitment 2020 give-back mission. Cushing Public Schools was selected to help further enrich students’ learning through experiences and a welcoming environment. Cushing Superintendent Melissa...
KOCO
Winter weather with chance of snow expected Monday in Oklahoma
Parts of Oklahoma have already seen snowfall after a cold front moved through the state Friday. As the weekend winds down, one thing the KOCO 5 First Alert Weather Team is keeping an eye on is the threat of snow on Monday. Below is what we know as of Sunday...
KOCO
Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma partners with Google, Feeding America to fight hunger
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma has partnered with Google and Feeding America to help fight hunger in the state. Thousands of emergency food kits will go to Oklahomans in need. "My message to the rest of this state is we need to help those that...
KOCO
Crews preparing roads as winter weather, snow head into Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Department of Transportation is working to keep drivers safe on the roads ahead of the expected snowfall Monday. ODOT officials said they're already salting roads and have warned drivers to be aware of conditions. "We're ready for winter weather to come in," said Mills...
KOCO
Oklahoma City Public Schools to discuss next steps for nearly $1B bond package
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City Public Schools' leaders will meet Monday for the first time since voters passed a nearly $1 billion bond proposal. This is the largest bond package in OKCPS history. Sean McDaniel, the district's superintendent, is expected to give an update on the next steps for...
KOCO
Details released on racial harassment at non-profit housing building in Cushing
CUSHING, Okla. — The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development released details on racial harassment at a non-profit housing building in Cushing. In a letter, the department lists Cushing Housing Inc. and Oklahoma Property Management Inc. for failing to stop the harassment and violating the Civil Rights Act and Fair Housing Act. The department said those incidents happened at Cimmaron Tower back in 2016 and management was told several times what was going on.
KOCO
Tuttle residents receive free smoke alarms
TUTTLE, Okla. — Tuttle residents received new smoke alarms Saturday thanks to a partnership with the town's fire department and the Red Cross. The smoke alarm blitz allowed the Tuttle Fire Department to replace 22 smoke alarms in 44 homes. "We look and see if they have them," said...
KOCO
Greene shines in relief, Legg’s FG lifts WVU over Oklahoma
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Backup quarterback Garrett Greene ran for two touchdowns and threw for a third score, and Casey Legg’s 25-yard field goal as time ran out lifted West Virginia to a 23-20 victory over Oklahoma on Saturday. West Virginia (4-6, 2-5 Big 12) beat the Sooners...
KOCO
No. 15 Oklahoma women make 14 3s, beat SMU 97-74
NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Madi Williams had 25 points, five rebounds and four assists and No. 15 Oklahoma made 14 3-pointers in a 97-74 victory over SMU on Friday. Williams was 10 of 14 from the field, including 3 of 3 from distance, to reach 20-plus points for the 31st time in her career. Williams was one of six Sooners with at least two made 3-pointers.
KOCO
Sanders’ TD pass in relief lifts Oklahoma State past Iowa State
STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Spencer Sanders came off the bench to throw the go-ahead touchdown pass, and Oklahoma State rallied to defeat Iowa State 20-14 on Saturday. Sanders, the regular starter, has been battling a shoulder injury. He replaced Gunnar Gundy late in the third quarter, and his 14-yard touchdown pass to Jaden Nixon with 9:18 remaining in the fourth put Oklahoma State up 17-14.
