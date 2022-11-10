Read full article on original website
Democrats poised to take supermajority in Nevada Assembly, women remain in legislative majority
Nevada Democrats are projected to have a supermajority in the Nevada Assembly -- and women of both parties in control of the state legislature -- as the final ballots are counted from the midterm election.
2news.com
Governor-Elect Joe Lombardo Delivers Victory Speech in Las Vegas
Governor-Elect Joe Lombardo gave his victory speech on Monday in Las Vegas at Rancho High School, his alma mater. In June 2021, Lombardo announced his candidacy for governor at Rancho High School. On Monday, he said that his victory is a new beginning for Nevada. “It's a win for parents...
KOLO TV Reno
Cortez Masto wins Senate race
This is a recurring recording of KOLO 8 News Now at 11pm. This is a recurring recording of the 5 pm newscast. KOLO 8 News Now's 9am newscast featuring lifestyle segments and the latest news from around northern Nevada. Monday Motivations: Making the most of your time this holiday. Updated:...
Nevada Senate race to come down to 20K-30K Clark County ballots, Laxalt says
The race for the Senate seat in Nevada has come down to the wire with the final 20,000-30,000 votes set to determine the final election outcome.
newtolasvegas.com
Around Las Vegas–as predicted here–‘None of These Candidates’ ballot line in Nevada keeps U.S. Senate with Dems
In this space on October 24, I made a bold prediction. Nevada’s unique and even cynical “None of These Candidates” ballot line could cost Republicans control of the U.S. Senate. No one else I saw at the time wrote about the spoiler scenario I envisioned from the New To Las Vegas world headquarters.
KOLO TV Reno
Gaming Control Board Chair resigns from office
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Outgoing Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak has announced the resignation of the chair and executive director of the Nevada Gaming Control Board. J. Brin Gibson was appointed in November 2020 and will leave at the end of the month to pursue a different career opportunity, according to the Governor’s Office.
Fox5 KVVU
Culinary Union tracking down Nevada voters with ballots that need to be cured
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Thousands of votes cast in Nevada may not count because of issues with a voter’s signature. Hundreds of volunteers with the Culinary Union are trying to make sure every one of those votes counts. They are going through a list of nearly 10,000 names and reaching out to voters whose ballots need to be cured. With so many tight races yet to be called, the Culinary Union says they are now running the largest signature cure effort statewide in Nevada.
SFGate
In Nevada, a last-ditch effort to make sure every vote counts
HENDERSON, Nev. - Ozzy Osbourne's "Crazy Train" played on the radio as Jack and Sally Leonard embarked on a mission to squeeze every last Democratic vote out of Clark County, Nev. Election Day passed days ago. But with the vote count revealing a tight race between Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez...
2news.com
All Eyes Turn To Nevada In Important Senate Race
Governor Steve Sisolak conceded the Gubernatorial Race but the Senate race is still too close to call. The decison comes after Clark County released 22,323 votes Saturday night that saw Cortez Masto pick up 14,084 votes to Laxalt's 8,239.
news3lv.com
Stavros Anthony wins Nevada lieutenant governor's race defeating Cano Burkhead
Las Vegas city councilman Stavros Anthony will be Nevada's next lieutenant governor after defeating Democrat Lisa Cano Burkhead. Anthony, a Republican, was elected to the Las Vegas City Council in June 2009 and appointed mayor pro tem in 2015 and re-appointed in 2020. Cano Burkhead was selected by Gov. Steve...
Democrat Dina Titus defeats Republican in race for Las Vegas congressional seat
Democratic Rep. Dina Titus has won re-election in Nevada's 1st Congressional District, which represents central and eastern parts of the Las Vegas valley.
Republican Stavros Anthony to become Nevada’s next lieutenant governor
Republican Stavros Anthony will be Nevada's next lieutenant governor, the Associated Press projected Friday.
Fiore goes down with other election deniers, Conine clinches second-term
Policy, politics and progressive commentary An endorsement from former President Donald Trump was not enough to lead Republican firebrand Michele Fiore to victory in a midterm that saw election deniers go down in flames nationwide. Leading Fiore by more than 10,000 votes on Friday, Democratic Nevada State Treasurer incumbent Zach Conine issued a statement declaring victory. “I am humbled that […] The post Fiore goes down with other election deniers, Conine clinches second-term appeared first on Nevada Current.
KOLO TV Reno
Joe Lombardo wins Nevada governor’s race
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Republican Joe Lombardo is projected by the Associated Press to win the Nevada governor’s race. The Clark County Sheriff put out a victory statement Friday, saying “Our victory is a victory for all Nevadans who want our state to get back on track. It’s a victory for small business owners, for parents, for students, and for law enforcement. It’s a victory for all Nevadans who believe that our best and brightest days are ahead of us.”
Question 3: Election reform proposal ekes out victory, will return in 2024
Policy, politics and progressive commentary Nevada voters have signaled they are open to changing the way they elect politicians. Unofficial election results have Question 3, which proposes a new voting system that uses open primaries and ranked choice voting, leading with 52.5% support, or roughly 45,000 raw votes, as of Friday. Although there are still ballots awaiting counting, Question 3 […] The post Question 3: Election reform proposal ekes out victory, will return in 2024 appeared first on Nevada Current.
What triggers a recount in Nevada?
If the U.S. Senate race in Nevada remains tight, a recount could happen, but there are unique rules that need to be followed.
Nevada Democrats running for U.S. House issue victory statements
Following three very tight races, the Democratic incumbents running for re-election in U.S. House Districts 1, 3, and 4 each issued victory statements on Friday morning.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas husband and wife both run for elected offices this midterm
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - For millions of Nevadans voting, this week was a civic duty. But for one local couple Election Day was a family affair. The Larsens both ran for office at the same time. “My wife was my biggest fan,” said Flemming Larsen. “So for myself, I...
8newsnow.com
Why Nevada election results are taking days
WASHINGTON (AP) — With control of Congress pending, officials in Nevada’s closely watched races for Senate and House, as well as governor, continued to tally votes Thursday. The vote counting is taking days, but that’s not abnormal for Nevada, where a chunk of votes have previously not been...
