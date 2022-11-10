ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Comments / 4

Related
2news.com

Governor-Elect Joe Lombardo Delivers Victory Speech in Las Vegas

Governor-Elect Joe Lombardo gave his victory speech on Monday in Las Vegas at Rancho High School, his alma mater. In June 2021, Lombardo announced his candidacy for governor at Rancho High School. On Monday, he said that his victory is a new beginning for Nevada. “It's a win for parents...
LAS VEGAS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Cortez Masto wins Senate race

This is a recurring recording of KOLO 8 News Now at 11pm. This is a recurring recording of the 5 pm newscast. KOLO 8 News Now's 9am newscast featuring lifestyle segments and the latest news from around northern Nevada. Monday Motivations: Making the most of your time this holiday. Updated:...
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Gaming Control Board Chair resigns from office

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Outgoing Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak has announced the resignation of the chair and executive director of the Nevada Gaming Control Board. J. Brin Gibson was appointed in November 2020 and will leave at the end of the month to pursue a different career opportunity, according to the Governor’s Office.
NEVADA STATE
Fox5 KVVU

Culinary Union tracking down Nevada voters with ballots that need to be cured

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Thousands of votes cast in Nevada may not count because of issues with a voter’s signature. Hundreds of volunteers with the Culinary Union are trying to make sure every one of those votes counts. They are going through a list of nearly 10,000 names and reaching out to voters whose ballots need to be cured. With so many tight races yet to be called, the Culinary Union says they are now running the largest signature cure effort statewide in Nevada.
NEVADA STATE
SFGate

In Nevada, a last-ditch effort to make sure every vote counts

HENDERSON, Nev. - Ozzy Osbourne's "Crazy Train" played on the radio as Jack and Sally Leonard embarked on a mission to squeeze every last Democratic vote out of Clark County, Nev. Election Day passed days ago. But with the vote count revealing a tight race between Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez...
NEVADA STATE
2news.com

All Eyes Turn To Nevada In Important Senate Race

Governor Steve Sisolak conceded the Gubernatorial Race but the Senate race is still too close to call. The decison comes after Clark County released 22,323 votes Saturday night that saw Cortez Masto pick up 14,084 votes to Laxalt's 8,239.
NEVADA STATE
Nevada Current

Fiore goes down with other election deniers, Conine clinches second-term

Policy, politics and progressive commentary An endorsement from former President Donald Trump was not enough to lead Republican firebrand Michele Fiore to victory in a  midterm that saw election deniers go down in flames nationwide. Leading Fiore by more than 10,000 votes on Friday, Democratic Nevada State Treasurer incumbent Zach Conine issued a statement declaring victory. “I am humbled that […] The post Fiore goes down with other election deniers, Conine clinches second-term appeared first on Nevada Current.
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Joe Lombardo wins Nevada governor’s race

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Republican Joe Lombardo is projected by the Associated Press to win the Nevada governor’s race. The Clark County Sheriff put out a victory statement Friday, saying “Our victory is a victory for all Nevadans who want our state to get back on track. It’s a victory for small business owners, for parents, for students, and for law enforcement. It’s a victory for all Nevadans who believe that our best and brightest days are ahead of us.”
NEVADA STATE
Nevada Current

Question 3: Election reform proposal ekes out victory, will return in 2024

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Nevada voters have signaled they are open to changing the way they elect politicians. Unofficial election results have Question 3, which proposes a new voting system that uses open primaries and ranked choice voting, leading with 52.5% support, or roughly 45,000 raw votes, as of Friday. Although there are still ballots awaiting counting, Question 3 […] The post Question 3: Election reform proposal ekes out victory, will return in 2024 appeared first on Nevada Current.
NEVADA STATE
8newsnow.com

Southern Nevada sees increase in RSV, especially in children

The number of people getting their flu shots has gone down dramatically this year, and Dr. Carrie Wijesinghe of Siena Pediatrics in Henderson said it is frightening. Southern Nevada sees increase in RSV, especially …. The number of people getting their flu shots has gone down dramatically this year, and...
NEVADA STATE
The Associated Press

Why Nevada election results are taking days

WASHINGTON (AP) — With control of Congress pending, officials in Nevada’s closely watched races for Senate and House, as well as governor, continued to tally votes Thursday. The vote counting is taking days, but that’s not abnormal for Nevada, where a chunk of votes have previously not been...
NEVADA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy