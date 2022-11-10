Matt Hancock should “do the honourable thing and resign”, councillors in his constituency say.The former health secretary has faced widespread condemnation for taking part in the reality TV show I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! Critics say he cannot be serving his constituents while he is more than 10,000 miles away in Australia.Councillors in the biggest town in his constituency held a show of hands and voted by a majority to tell him to stand down.And in a letter sent to his office, the 13-member Haverhill council asks Mr Hancock to “clear the pitch for someone who...

