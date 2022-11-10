ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PennDOT: Watch roadways during heavy rainfall from Tropical Storm Nicole

By NCPA Staff
 4 days ago

PennDOT is reminding drivers to stay alert on the roads as heavy rain is expected tomorrow from Tropical Storm Nicole.

Heavy widespread rainfall is anticipated across the state Friday and overnight into Saturday. There is potential for flooding on roadways and in low-lying areas.

Rain is expected to begin tomorrow morning and continue throughout that day and overnight. The heaviest rain is expected in the northwest region of the state, which could receive between 4 and 6 inches of rain, with rates of up to an inch per hour during the heaviest downpours. Much of the state could receive between 2 and 4 inches of rain.

"Our crews have been preparing for days by clearing out debris around drainage inlets and under bridges while readying equipment," said PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian. "With the forecast amount of rain, we remind the public to not drive on roads that are covered with water because even shallow, swiftly flowing water can wash a car from a roadway."

Motorists should watch for ponding on roadways and flooding in poor drainage areas while traveling.

“Based on the current forecast, we’re not expecting widespread flooding due to this storm system,” said PEMA Director Randy Padfield. “However, you should be aware for the possibility of flooding on roadways and plan out several routes to get to your destination so that you don’t put yourself, your loved ones and first responders in danger.”

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) warns motorists not to drive across roads covered with water because even shallow, swiftly flowing water can wash a car from a roadway. Also, the roadbed may not be intact under the water. Never drive around barricades or signs on closed roads – Turn Around, Don't Drown.

Anyone planning to travel should closely monitor weather conditions along travel routes.

NorthcentralPA.com

PennDOT and local police crack down on aggressive driving

Montoursville, Pa. — Aggressive driving behaviors are significant contributing factors towards crashes and deaths on roadways. To help dissuade people from participating in these risky behaviors, municipal police departments across the state have been conducting high-visibility enforcement. According to PennDOT 2021 data, aggressive driving was a contributing factor in 6,206 crashes last year with 126 fatalities and 481 suspected serious injuries. In Centre County, aggressive driving behaviors were a contributing factor in 53 percent of crashes in 2021. ...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

American Rescue Plan Funds at work: Tree planting on West Fourth St. in Newberry

Williamsport, Pa. — Forty new saplings were planted along West Fourth Street in Newberry Thursday. The trees, a mix of Hackberry and Zelcova, were planted in the three-foot strips between sidewalks and the street. They will replace trees that were taken down during the streetscape project in the Newberry section of Williamsport. "These tree varieties were chosen for their upright characteristics, so they're better for smaller areas," said Chad Eckert,...
NEWBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man killed in equipment rollover

Salem Township, PA. — One man was killed Friday evening when a piece of heavy equipment rolled over into an embankment in Salem Township. Thomas Rinehimer, 42, died of multiple traumatic injuries following the accident reported in the 1600 block of U.S. Route 11 around 7:30 p.m. Firefighters responded to a call for a technical rescue after a front-end loader Rinehimer was operating was reported to have fallen down a 100-foot embankment. Luzerne County Coroner Jill Matthews said the death was ruled accidental.
SALEM TOWNSHIP, MI
NorthcentralPA.com

Doug Mastriano concedes five days after loss

State Sen. Doug Mastriano, the Republican gubernatorial candidate for Pennsylvania, has conceded the election to Govenor-elect Josh Shapiro in a message posted Sunday evening on various social media platforms. Mastriano lost to Shapiro by 14 points, garnering 41.9% of the vote to Shapiro's 56.3%. Mastriano wrote, "Difficult to accept as the results are, there is no right course but to concede." ...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

Police looking for shooter in Snyder County

McClure, Pa. — State police are looking for a man who allegedly shot a victim last night in Mifflin County and then fled to Snyder County. State police at Lewistown say Adam Fink, 28, was last seen in the area of 6th Avenue in McClure in western Snyder County. Fink allegedly shot a 20-year-old victim shortly after 10 p.m. Nov. 9 at the 5800 block of Route 522 in West Decatur Township, just over the Snyder County line. ...
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

You’re invited! A free panel on the winners of Pa.’s 2022 election and how they plan to run the state

Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters. After a long and contentious election cycle that saw Pennsylvania become a bellwether for national policy debates, the votes are in. Near the top of the ballot, Democrat Josh Shapiro defeated Republican Doug Mastriano to become the state’s 48th governor, and Democrat John Fetterman won a U.S. Senate seat over Republican Mehmet Oz. ...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

Late Pennsylvania rep was on ballot due to law, not fraud

CLAIM: Pennsylvania reelected state Rep. Tony DeLuca, who is dead, which is suggestive of shoddy elections or cheating. AP’S ASSESSMENT: Missing context. DeLuca, 85, died a month before Tuesday’s midterm elections. State law stipulates that substitutes, in the case of the death of a candidate, cannot be submitted after ballots have started printing — late September, in this case. A special election will be held to fill his seat. THE...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

Local music teacher a semifinalist for Grammy Award

Loyalsock Township, Pa. – One local educator is now a semifinalist in the Grammy’s national search for an outstanding and impactful music teacher, supporter, and innovator. Out of more than 1,205 nominations from 47 states, Loyalsock Township School District’s own Ryan Bulgarelli has been selected as a semifinalist — just one of 25 across the country, and the only educator in Pennsyvlania — for the Grammy’s 2023 Music Educator Award. ...
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Colorado voters decriminalize psychedelic mushrooms

Denver (AP) — Colorado voters have passed a ballot initiative to decriminalize psychedelic mushrooms for people 21 and older and to create state-regulated “healing centers" where participants can experience the drug under supervision. Colorado becomes the second state, after Oregon, to vote to establish a regulated system for substances like psilocybin and psilocin, the hallucinogens found in some mushrooms. The initiative, which would take effect in 2024, also will allow an advisory board to add other plant-based psychedelic drugs to the program in 2026. ...
COLORADO STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

Alleged thief steals checks

Ulster, Pa. — A 41-year-old man was caught at several banks trying to cash checks he’d stolen out of mailboxes this spring, police say. Francis E. Werner of Blairsville first swiped a check out of a mailbox on Battle Creek Road in Rome Township in April, said Towanda State Trooper Steven Marianelli. The $181 check was written to Claverack Rural Electric Company, according to the accuser. The check was cashed...
ULSTER TOWNSHIP, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Why is Yoga Pennsylvania's most popular fitness class?

Milton, Pa. — Fitness classes exploded in popularity in the United States in the 1970s and have maintained their appeal ever since. From side rooms in gyms and recreational centers to public parks and dedicated studios, Americans are often eager to participate in group exercise. According to a recent analysis of Google search data, Yoga is both the most popular fitness class in Pennsylvania and across the country as a whole. ...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

Democrats buoyed by election returns in Pennsylvania House

Harrisburg, Pa. (AP) — Democrats in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives are likely to make significant gains in the chamber, and some even see hope they could retake the majority once smoke clears from the Tuesday election they began with a 23-seat gap behind the Republicans. With vote counting still underway, Democrats were facing a couple of potential losses in western Pennsylvania and one in Wilkes-Barre, while Republicans were trailing in key races outside Philadelphia and others near Harrisburg, the Poconos and the Pittsburgh area. ...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

Midterm milestones: 1st lesbian governor; MD's Black gov

A Massachusetts Democrat is the country’s first openly lesbian candidate to be elected to the office of governor. In Maryland, voters elected the state's first Black governor. Vermont will finally send a woman to Congress, after being the only state not to ever have female representation in the House. Across the country, women, LGBTQ and Black candidates broke barriers as part of a new generation of politicians elected to governor's offices and seats in Congress. ...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
