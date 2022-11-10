ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

The Independent

Lauren Boebert – live: Colorado election results still too close to call as GOP aims for House control

Colorado US Rep Lauren Boebert has joined calls to delay votes among lawmakers for Senate and House leadership as number of races – including her own – remain too close to call.Her Democratic challenger Adam Frisch, who is trailing the Republican congressman, said that between 3,000 and 6,000 ballots still need to be tallied, including ballots that need to be corrected or “cured” following signature errors or other issues.Democratic senators have held onto control of the upper chamber, but control of the House – and Congress – are hinging on a handful of races, including Ms Boebert’s fight to...
COLORADO STATE
Reuters

Trump defied Jan 6 committee subpoena, panel says

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Former President Donald Trump did not show up for deposition testimony before the congressional committee investigating his supporters' attack on the U.S. Capitol last year, the panel said on Monday.
Bertie Ledger-Advance

When the dust settles…

When the last vote is cast and the last ballot counted how will things be different? Will we at last enter a time of peace when tempers abate and words of kindness fill our mouths? All the political television ads will cease. Headlines will turn to the plans of leaders, whoever they are. Some of the plans being touted before votes are certified seem to continue the negativity and hate that we heard before the election. Makes me wonder if the dust will ever settle. ...

Comments / 0

