Record-Breaking $3 million Raised for Student Scholarships at the Saint Martin’s Gala with Celebrity Chef Anne Burrell

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
thurstontalk.com
Enjoy This Fall Reading List with Local Authors from Olympia and Throughout Thurston County
As our weather turns to rain, fall is a great time to grab a book and cozy up by the fire. This year, why not snuggle up with books written by local authors from Olympia, Tumwater, Lacey and throughout Thurston County? It’s a great way to support artists in the area. And don’t worry, there are plenty of genres to choose from! Local authors write about art, local history, fantasy, mystery, romance and more! There is something for everyone from a local Thurston County author. They also make great holiday gifts for everyone on your list!
thurstontalk.com
Expressing Gratitude from the Heart: SPSCC Foundation Phone-a-Thon
Submitted by South Puget Sound Community College Foundation. November 15 is National Philanthropy Day–a nationwide celebration of the positive impact charitable giving has on communities. In the true spirit of philanthropy, the South Puget Sound Community College (SPSCC) Foundation team will be joined by student volunteers from the SPSCC Student Cabinet who will be giving their time for a three-day phone-a-thon November 14 through November 16.
thurstontalk.com
‘Back to Basics’ Tumwater Dance and Drill Competition Hosts Local Teams
Ten high school drill and dance teams comprised of over 200 dancers from the South Sound area competed Saturday, November 12 at Tumwater High School for the “Back to Basics” Dance and Drill competition. The event gives local high school teams the ability to qualify for WIAA post season competitions. The event also included a few younger age dance teams from the Tumwater area. Local high school dance teams included teams from Tumwater (host), River Ridge, Shelton, Timberline and Yelm.
thurstontalk.com
East Olympia Neighborhoods: Walks, Views and Unique Homes
Just east of downtown, heading up 4th Avenue, branching left and right from Puget and Central streets are the East Olympia neighborhoods. These streets are dotted with historical structures, home for massive old trees and alive with a shared appreciation and pride among residents. Neighbors rally to care for their space and celebrate together. The result is a preserved area of mostly single-family homes with character and community members that aim to know each other.
travelawaits.com
You Don’t Need To Travel To Europe To Enjoy This Authentic Christmas Market
Do you wish the European Christmas markets weren’t so far away? Well, you aren’t the only one. One of the favorite activities for military spouses stationed in Europe is attending the annual Christmas markets. Military spouses’ clubs have long held holiday bazaars as fundraisers for their clubs’ scholarship and grant programs.
Hard landing by ferry damages dock on Bainbridge Island
SEATTLE — The Bainbridge Island ferry dock received some minor damage after a ferry made a hard landing on Sunday afternoon. The ferry Tacoma’s 3:55 p.m. sailing from Bainbridge Island was delayed due to the incident in the second slip. The hard landing happened while someone was being...
seattlemet.com
The Fighting Forts of Puget Sound
If you were to invade Seattle, how would you do it? Until airplanes were a thing, enemies would have sailed right through the Strait of Juan de Fuca and then headed through Puget Sound. That's why military installations were erected there, today transformed into three historical parks that serve as scenic playgrounds steeped in history, nature, and arts, plus a dose of spookiness.
thejoltnews.com
Public shows up to comment on Talauna Reed’s appointment to Olympia School Board
Several people registered and attended in person to comment at Olympia School District’s (OSD) board meeting last night; most spoke about the board's decision to appoint Talauna Reed’s appointment to the board. Olympia School Board President Maria Flores presided over the meeting, saying that the time limit would...
The Suburban Times
Chicken Fried Steak – Pine Cone Café Review
In February of 2020 I stopped in and had breakfast at the Pine Cone Café in University Place. The food was excellent and I had the best Chicken Fried Steak I’ve ever had. Little did I know that they would soon be closing. I was heart broken when they did close their doors. I thought about it and then asked myself, “Now, where am I going to get my hashbrowns burnt, burnt, burnt?” Burs in Lakewood delivers the burnt, burnt, burnt, but you have to ask for it to be deep fried. I don’t care how anyone prepares the burnt, burnt, burnt as long as they deliver.
westsideseattle.com
Take a trip to Camp West; Outdoor themed restaurant is clever, curious and fun
Camp West restaurant and bar is now open (technically) in the West Seattle Junction and it is all about the outdoor, camping theme from the decor to the food and drink. But it's honestly more like what is known as "Glamping" since this is anything but roughing it. Co-Owner Patrick Haight has done this once before in Tacoma at the Camp Bar and it was a natural to bring that experience to this location. It's located in the former West 5 at 4539 California Ave SW, which closed last February. Camp West is also owned by Toni Uy and Nuri Aydinel (he also owns Kizuki Ramen). Toni managed West 5 for 15 yrs and was able to to be part owner of the space she loved as well and make it her own.
Jehovah’s Witnesses community in South Sound rebuilding Kingdom Hall
From actual ashes, a new Kingdom Hall will rise for Jehovah’s Witnesses in the South Sound — a new house of worship where an old one burned. In July 2018, a Kingdom Hall was torched and destroyed, one of several incidents that sent fear through the community. Now,...
horseandrider.com
Strangles Confirmed in Washington Horse
The state vet office confirmed that a horse in King County, Washington, is positive for strangles. The horse lives in a small stable facility. The facility owner is working with a private veterinarian on a biosecurity/mitigation plan for the property. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine Network marketing program that...
KING 5's Unsolved Northwest series brings cold cases back into the spotlight
These missing person cases, murders and other mysteries are solvable. Here are the cases that KING 5's Unsolved team have covered so far. The Unsolved Northwest team is going through KING 5 archives and talking to victims' families and investigators to try to uncover the truth about some of the nearly 3,000 unsolved murder cases in Washington state.
thurstontalk.com
Turtleman Used Bookstore in Olympia Opens
On Capitol Way, about a half-mile southeast of the Washington State Capitol Building, are two folding signs. One reads, “Used Books – Open,” with an arrow between “books” and “open.” The other says, “Turtleman Used Books Open.” The signs point to a small complex set back from the road where Turtleman’s, a used bookstore in Olympia, just opened. Owner Murlin Varner says the signs are doing exactly what is needed. “I get people [who] come in and say, ‘I’ve seen your signs for weeks, I thought I’d have to stop and look.’”
Ingraham High School students organizing citywide walkout
(SEATTLE) — Responding to the deadly shooting at Ingraham High School, students across Seattle are planning to walk out of classes Monday. Ingraham students Nevaeh Davis and Tenie Friberg say the walkout is to raise gun violence awareness and to encourage greater transparency from Seattle Public Schools. Davis says...
secretseattle.co
Seattle’s University Of Washington Ranked As One Of The World’s Top 10 Schools
U.S. News just released their 2022-2023 Best Global Universities Rankings and Seattle’s University of Washington earned an impressive spot on the list. Out of 2,000 schools in the world, University of Washington ranked among the top 10. This places the University of Washington on a global tier along with Harvard University, University of Oxford, and other elite schools.
The Grinch Hijacks Washington Polar Express Christmas Train
Every Christmas season kids in Washington get excited to ride the official Polar Express Christmas Train located in Chehalis. This year will be different because the Grinch had his own ideas. Is the Polar Express Christmas Train closed this year?. Is the Polar Express Christmas Train Different This Year?. The...
downtownbellevue.com
Amazon Matches City of Bellevue’s $2.5M Commitment to Grand Connection Bridge Design
Bellevue City Council recently received an update on the Grand Connection with the news that Amazon will match Bellevue’s $2.5 million in funding 30 percent design for a pedestrian bridge that would cross from Bellevue City Hall Plaza to Eastrail. The Grand Connection today links people and places through...
The Suburban Times
Second utility box wrapped in Puyallup
City of Puyallup announcement. The second new artwork wrap is by Rebecca Morgan and is located on the corner of Meridian and 31st Ave SE. The artwork displays beautifully detailed daffodils with Mt Rainier in the background. A nod to Puyallup’s heritage. FMI mailchi.mp/puyallupwa.gov…
'It really saved my life': Program finds housing for thousands in Seattle experiencing homelessness
SEATTLE — A partnership that combines Zillow-powered technology and the work of Housing Connector, a non-profit organization, has helped find homes for more than 3,700 people experiencing homelessness, according to Zillow. The program that launched in Seattle in 2019 continues to expand. Charlie Spencer of Redmond is one of...
Comments / 1