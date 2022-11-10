Crabbing is in Laramie Hill’s blood. Every morning, he boards his boat, the Staffer’s Legacy, and seeks crabs along the bottom of Lake Maurepas as they migrate to and from Lake Pontchartrain every season. He’s the third in his family line to take up the business and has honed his craft for more than half his 40 years.

MAUREPAS, LA ・ 4 DAYS AGO