Washington Parish, LA

KTBS

Legislators want Edwards administration to spread around water, sewer money

Louisiana lawmakers put off a vote on funding 100 water and sewer projects worth $406.4 million Thursday after legislators raised concerns that too much of the money was going to Northshore parishes. The Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality recommended a single Northshore project – the combination of 10 sewer systems...
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Former Assistant District Attorney in Louisiana and Two Associates Charged with Numerous New Bank Fraud Counts

Former Assistant District Attorney in Louisiana and Two Associates Charged with Numerous New Bank Fraud Counts. New Orleans, Louisiana – On November 10, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that a grand jury returned a superseding indictment on November 4, 2022, against Glenn E. Diaz, age 71, of Arabi, Louisiana; Peter J. “Pete” Jenevein, age 57, of Panama City, Florida; and Mark S. Grelle, age 67, of Chalmette, Louisiana for bank fraud and money laundering charges related to defrauding First NBC Bank, the New Orleans-based bank that failed in April 2017.
ARABI, LA
lsuagcenter.com

Desperate times mean changes for citrus industry

(11/11/22) VIOLET, La. — The number of commercial citrus growers continues to dwindle in south Louisiana, and saltwater intrusion has made growing citrus in some areas all but impossible. For several years now, growers have been fighting what they say seems like a losing battle trying to slow the...
LOUISIANA STATE
fox8live.com

SeaBrook Harbor fire 111322

A three-alarm fire raged early Sunday (Nov. 13) at SeaBrook Harbor and Marine, destroying a building and several boats, the New Orleans Fire Department said. Darnell Greene has filed suit against New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara, seeking over $10 million in damages after he was allegedly attacked by the football player outside of a Las Vegas nightclub.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

NOFD battling 3-alarm fire at SeaBrook Harbor

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans firefighters are battling a three-alarm fire early Sunday (Nov. 13) at SeaBrook Harbor and Marine. Witness Demetrius Witherspoon, who lives near the marina in the 5800 block of France Road, told Fox 8 the fire broke out shortly before 5:30 a.m. and was threatening several yachts moored at the marina.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wbrz.com

Metairie man ticketed for killing alligator out of season

ST. CHARLES PARISH - A man was ticketed for hunting and killing an alligator Nov. 7, more than a month after alligator season had ended. According to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, 29-year-old Daniel Duzac of Metairie was found with a 7-foot, 9-inch alligator near the Mississippi River flood control locks.
METAIRIE, LA
houmatimes.com

Speed Suspected Factor in Lafourche Parish Double Fatality Crash

On November 13, 2022, shortly before 9:00 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop C was notified of a two-vehicle fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 1 (Leeville Toll Bridge). The crash claimed the lives of 33-year-old Santiago Cascillo of Texas and 51-year-old Chad St. Pierre of Grand Isle. The preliminary investigation revealed...
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
WWL-TV

How to rescan your antenna TV to watch WUPL

NEW ORLEANS — We are changing the over the air signal that people use to receive WUPL with an antenna. On December 15, New Orleans TV stations are switching to a new format of broadcast signal called ATSC 3.0, or NextGen TV. In order to keep watching WUPL over the air, you will need to rescan your antenna TV on December 14.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

St. Tammany school board passes resolution banning teaching of Critical Race Theory

SLIDELL, La. — The St. Tammany Parish School Board has passed a resolution banning the teaching of Critical Race Theory in its schools. Last week, board member Michael Nation said that students need to learn the full, unvarnished history of the country, but, “that instruction should not include dogma that denigrates people of any race, or that our nation is illegitimate because of slavery.”
SLIDELL, LA

