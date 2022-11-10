Read full article on original website
Related
bizmagsb.com
Political rookie to take on 18-year incumbent in runoff for Louisiana Public Service Commission seat
A December runoff for a seat on the Louisiana Public Service Commission could have a significant impact on the future of the state’s energy policy, with an 18-year incumbent facing off against a young Baton Rouge activist backed by environmental groups. The Public Service Commission oversees Louisiana’s public utilities...
NOLA.com
Jefferson Parish would prohibit new hazardous material bulk storage sites, under draft rules
Jefferson Parish would prohibit businesses from opening new bulk storage sites for hazardous materials under a sprawling proposal aimed at modernizing the parish’s industrial zoning rules. The proposed regulation is one of several recommended in an 85-page report released Sunday and authored by the parish’s Planning Department and the...
KTBS
Legislators want Edwards administration to spread around water, sewer money
Louisiana lawmakers put off a vote on funding 100 water and sewer projects worth $406.4 million Thursday after legislators raised concerns that too much of the money was going to Northshore parishes. The Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality recommended a single Northshore project – the combination of 10 sewer systems...
NOLA.com
Hope in a bottle: A glass recycling project is helping Louisiana reverse the effects of coastal erosion
This story is part of Gambit's "Climate of Change" series on climate change and labor in partnership with the Solutions Journalism Network. From a small greenhouse next to Tulane University’s Uptown campus, associate professor Sunshine Van Bael is cultivating a spark of hope. . She and a team of graduate...
Former Assistant District Attorney in Louisiana and Two Associates Charged with Numerous New Bank Fraud Counts
Former Assistant District Attorney in Louisiana and Two Associates Charged with Numerous New Bank Fraud Counts. New Orleans, Louisiana – On November 10, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that a grand jury returned a superseding indictment on November 4, 2022, against Glenn E. Diaz, age 71, of Arabi, Louisiana; Peter J. “Pete” Jenevein, age 57, of Panama City, Florida; and Mark S. Grelle, age 67, of Chalmette, Louisiana for bank fraud and money laundering charges related to defrauding First NBC Bank, the New Orleans-based bank that failed in April 2017.
lsuagcenter.com
Desperate times mean changes for citrus industry
(11/11/22) VIOLET, La. — The number of commercial citrus growers continues to dwindle in south Louisiana, and saltwater intrusion has made growing citrus in some areas all but impossible. For several years now, growers have been fighting what they say seems like a losing battle trying to slow the...
Mayor Cantrell: Her own worst enemy as mounting scandal fuels recall fire
With one scandal after another recently, is Mayor Cantrell fueling the fire to bring the recall effort to a boiling point? WWL consulted with New Orleans top political analyst Clancy DuBos and asked him that exact question. Her response was classic
fox8live.com
SeaBrook Harbor fire 111322
A three-alarm fire raged early Sunday (Nov. 13) at SeaBrook Harbor and Marine, destroying a building and several boats, the New Orleans Fire Department said. Darnell Greene has filed suit against New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara, seeking over $10 million in damages after he was allegedly attacked by the football player outside of a Las Vegas nightclub.
City leaders want independent investigation into Mayor Cantrell, bodyguard
The New Orleans Police Department is already looking into the amount of hours that security guard claimed he worked while protecting Mayor Cantrell.
Mayor bodyguard investigated for time sheet irregularities
A new bloom of controversy swirls around the Mayor’s office as the man trusted with her security appears to have billing irregularities on his time sheet. This has prompted the Police Department’s Public Integrity Bureau to investigate.
Affordable housing progress in New Orleans East at ‘Highrise Nola’ apartments
"I'm a college student, I go to Xavier, so it is convenient and affordable," Washington said.
NOLA.com
Crabbers pull traps from Lake Maurepas ahead of carbon capture project: 'I’m holding out'
Crabbing is in Laramie Hill’s blood. Every morning, he boards his boat, the Staffer’s Legacy, and seeks crabs along the bottom of Lake Maurepas as they migrate to and from Lake Pontchartrain every season. He’s the third in his family line to take up the business and has honed his craft for more than half his 40 years.
fox8live.com
NOFD battling 3-alarm fire at SeaBrook Harbor
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans firefighters are battling a three-alarm fire early Sunday (Nov. 13) at SeaBrook Harbor and Marine. Witness Demetrius Witherspoon, who lives near the marina in the 5800 block of France Road, told Fox 8 the fire broke out shortly before 5:30 a.m. and was threatening several yachts moored at the marina.
NOLA.com
How should Jefferson Parish regulate industry? Proposed rules will be unveiled next week.
Jefferson Parish is hosting two public meetings next week to present draft changes to parish industrial zoning regulations, part of an effort to overhaul decades-old rules on where and how industry can operate in the parish. The public will get their first look at the proposed changes on Monday, when...
NOLA.com
Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson asks skeptical City Council for extra $13 million
Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson tangled with City Council members during her first annual budget hearing on Friday, as she pitched a pay increase for deputies and $25 million in one-time expenses while defending her spending on travel and consultants. Hutson said she wants $13 million more than Mayor LaToya...
wbrz.com
Metairie man ticketed for killing alligator out of season
ST. CHARLES PARISH - A man was ticketed for hunting and killing an alligator Nov. 7, more than a month after alligator season had ended. According to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, 29-year-old Daniel Duzac of Metairie was found with a 7-foot, 9-inch alligator near the Mississippi River flood control locks.
NOLA.com
Archdiocese of New Orleans seeks court approval to sell off properties in bankruptcy case
More than two years after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the face of mounting lawsuits related to past child sexual abuse, the Archdiocese of New Orleans is beginning to raise cash by selling some of its vast real estate holdings. Attorneys for the local Roman Catholic Church will...
houmatimes.com
Speed Suspected Factor in Lafourche Parish Double Fatality Crash
On November 13, 2022, shortly before 9:00 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop C was notified of a two-vehicle fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 1 (Leeville Toll Bridge). The crash claimed the lives of 33-year-old Santiago Cascillo of Texas and 51-year-old Chad St. Pierre of Grand Isle. The preliminary investigation revealed...
WWL-TV
How to rescan your antenna TV to watch WUPL
NEW ORLEANS — We are changing the over the air signal that people use to receive WUPL with an antenna. On December 15, New Orleans TV stations are switching to a new format of broadcast signal called ATSC 3.0, or NextGen TV. In order to keep watching WUPL over the air, you will need to rescan your antenna TV on December 14.
St. Tammany school board passes resolution banning teaching of Critical Race Theory
SLIDELL, La. — The St. Tammany Parish School Board has passed a resolution banning the teaching of Critical Race Theory in its schools. Last week, board member Michael Nation said that students need to learn the full, unvarnished history of the country, but, “that instruction should not include dogma that denigrates people of any race, or that our nation is illegitimate because of slavery.”
Comments / 2