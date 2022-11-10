Read full article on original website
Citrus County Chronicle
Saints' Allen foreshadows potential QB change in Week 11
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Quarterback Jameis Winston's return to the Saints' lineup appears more likely this week than at any time since his removal — in part because of back and ankle injuries — in Week 4. “We've got to look at everything,” Saints coach Dennis Allen...
Falcons' Smith remains committed to Mariota as starting QB
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Arthur Smith quickly put an end to speculation that extra time between games for the Atlanta Falcons would provide an opportunity for the coach to make a change at quarterback. Marcus Mariota will keep his starting job following back-to-back losses.
Seahawks brought back down after clunker in Germany
SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks were enjoying a charmed existence as one of the best stories of the NFL through the first half of the season. But they headed into their bye week following a clunker of a performance on an international stage in Sunday’s 21-16 loss to Tampa Bay, which resurfaced some issues with the Seahawks that had been quieted during their four-game winning streak.
Cardinals get much-needed "Vitamin W" after beating Rams
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Backup quarterback Colt McCoy's steady influence helped the Arizona Cardinals to some badly needed medicine: Vitamin W. “Vitamin W is always good,” Cardinals cornerback Antonio Hamilton said, referring to Sunday's win over the Rams. “It makes it easier to go to work. It makes it easier to deal with the nicks, bruises and pains. We needed that. We still have a great opportunity at hand.”
Broncos' oddity: NFL's best defense, worst offense
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Move over “Orange Crush.” Step aside “Steel Curtain.” Make way “Fearsome Foursome.” And Dallas, your “Doomsday” defense has been given fresh meaning with this year's Denver Broncos sporting their stingiest unit since 1971. Call it the “All...
Surging Vikings get yet another stellar show from Jefferson
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have leaned on their late-game resilience on a weekly basis this season, a trait that's as vital as ever in a league staging a record amount of close contests. Winning seven straight games, all by one score, wouldn't be possible without the intangible...
Cowboys know run defense is weak link, struggle to find fix
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dallas coach Mike McCarthy keeps telling his staff he would attack the run defense if he had to set up a game plan against the Cowboys. The opponents keep proving him right.
Schedule leaves Packers no time to celebrate ending slump
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Matt LaFleur didn’t bother going home Sunday night after the Green Bay Packers snapped their longest losing streak since 2008 by rallying for an overtime victory over the Dallas Cowboys. He simply didn't have time.
Last-place Rams still lacking solution to offensive problems
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Nine games and exactly nine months after winning the Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium, the Los Angeles Rams found themselves in a new position in their home arena Sunday. Last place in the NFC West.
Poole scores 36 on bobblehead night, Warriors rout Spurs
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Jordan Poole's bobblehead doll was a big hit — and the real guy himself sure shined, too. Back in the starting lineup for a night, Poole scored a season-best 36 points and led the Golden State Warriors past the San Antonio Spurs 132-95 on Monday.
