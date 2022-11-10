Ryan Day Believes Ohio State Continuing to Stack Wins Will Help the Buckeyes Finish the 2023 Class Strong, Aidan Steinfeldt and Jake Wheelock Will Visit OSU Saturday

Read full article on original website
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Offers 4-star 2023 DE Joshua Mickens, Damon Wilson Reportedly Will Visit OSU for the Michigan Game
We’re officially one game away from Michigan week, and there’s no shortage of recruiting news on this Monday, so let’s jump right in. While the recruiting visitors list for the upcoming Michigan game will probably be another Notre Dame-esque list with eye-popping names left and right, there were some interesting prospects of note in attendance for Ohio State’s 56-14 victory over Indiana on Saturday. One of them was four-star 2023 Indiana defensive end Joshua Mickens.
Eleven Warriors
Recruits Left with Lasting Impression of Ohio State Following the Buckeyes’ 56-14 Victory over Indiana
In its second to last home game of the regular season, Ohio State made the most of its opportunity to impress recruits during its 56-14 victory over Indiana Saturday. Several highly-touted prospects from the 2023, 2024, 2025 and 2026 classes were in attendance and enjoyed their experience at Ohio Stadium, winter flurries and all.
Eleven Warriors
Ryan Day Tells 97.1 The Fan Ohio State Can Get "As Healthy A (Running Back) Room As We Possibly Can" in "Pretty Short Order"
Now two days removed from Saturday's blowout win over Indiana, Ryan Day still sounds confident that the Buckeyes will see multiple banged-up running backs return to health before the end of the season. During his weekly segment on 97.1 The Fan's Buckeye Roundtable program Monday, Day said Ohio State needs...
Eleven Warriors
Former Ohio State Captain Jamaal Brown Dies At 52
A four-year starter and former captain of the Ohio State men's basketball team has passed away. Jamaal Brown, who played for the Buckeyes from the 1988-89 through 1991-92 seasons, died at age 52 in his home in Texas over the weekend, the program announced in a Monday release. Brown was a key member of two Big Ten championship teams at Ohio State in his final two years with the program.
Eleven Warriors
Kamryn Babb‘s Touchdown Was Incredible, Marvin Harrison Jr. is Not Human and C.J. Stroud’s Heisman Campaign Continues
We have a lot of good stuff in today's Skull Session. Spoiler: It starts with Kamryn Babb. WHAT A MOMENT. Kamryn Babb caught his first career pass and scored his first career touchdown for Ohio State on Saturday. After five years of perseverance, he finally had his time to shine. Is it even possible to describe how freakin’ cool that was?
Eleven Warriors
Threat Level Doesn't Think That Ohio State is Alone in Needing to Figure Out Parts of Its Offense
I'll admit to being a little too young to have ever watched The Electric Company. By the time I was old enough to enjoy all the fine programming available on publicly funded television, I was much more interested in the dedicated goofiness of Wishbone, Where In The World Is Carmen Sandiego?, and Bill Nye the Science Guy.
Eleven Warriors
Dallan Hayden Cracks 100 Yards, Kojo Antwi Sheds His Redshirt and George Fitzpatrick Makes His Debut
After Ohio State went three-and-out to start the game, it appeared the weather was going to be detrimental to the Buckeyes' high-powered offense for a second straight week. The fears were allayed when Ryan Day's team found the endzone on the next three possessions en route to a 56-14 blowout victory over Indiana.
Vegas Releases New Prediction For Ohio State vs. Michigan
We're now less than two weeks away from The Game. Who's excited?. Ohio State and Michigan have been on a collision course all season long. In less than two weeks, the Buckeyes and the Wolverines will meet at Ohio Stadium in Columbus. While both Ohio State and Michigan are undefeated,...
Eleven Warriors
Kamryn Babb’s Touchdown Was “Magical,” C.J. Stroud is “Willing to Die For This Team” And Ohio State is “Hoping” To Get Several Injured Running Backs Healthy
Ohio State’s 56-14 win featured multiple plays that are sure to show up on an end-of-year highlight reel for the Buckeyes. But Kamryn Babb’s first career touchdown catch (and first reception in general) may top the list. After undergoing recoveries for four separate ACL tears since his final year of high school, the Buckeye captain finally got his moment in his fifth season as a Buckeye. Babb hauled in an eight-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter against the Hoosiers, his first in-game action in two years, and the moment was emotional for all parties involved.
Eleven Warriors
The Kamryn Babb Moment
After five years of perseverance, bouncing back from four torn ACLs – two in his left knee and two in his right knee – Kamryn Babb secured his first-career catch and first-career touchdown against Indiana. The Ohio State football media team took us behind the scenes to share...
Eleven Warriors
Final Thoughts, Questions and Players to Watch Entering Ohio State's Penultimate Home Game Against Indiana
Ohio State has reached the fourth quarter of its regular season, and the Buckeyes' goals of beating Michigan, winning a Big Ten title and winning a national championship are all intact. To achieve those goals, Ryan Day understands his team needs to play its best football in November. While that...
Eleven Warriors
Staff Score Predictions, Picks Against the Spread and Eleven Warriors Prop Bets
As the Buckeyes enter the final quarter of their schedule in the regular season, Ohio State will put its 26-game win streak on the line against Indiana today as the Hoosiers prepare to visit Columbus seeking their first win in Ohio Stadium since 1987. Even in advance of yet another...
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Dominates Indiana, 56-14, to Improve to 10-0
The weather didn’t slow Ohio State down this week. With the temperature below 40 degrees and snow flurries in the sky at Ohio Stadium, but much calmer winds than a week earlier at Northwestern, the Buckeyes heated up quickly and burned through the visiting Indiana Hoosiers on Saturday, earning a 56-14 win in their penultimate home game of the season to improve to 10-0 on the year.
Eleven Warriors
Kamryn Babb and Lathan Ransom Earn Top Honors for Performances Against Indiana on Saturday
After every Ohio State win this season, we honor two Buckeyes with awards for offensive and defensive player of the week. This week's Eleven Warriors offensive player of the week was a clear choice in veteran wide receiver Kamryn Babb, while Lathan Ransom earns our defensive player of the week honors.
Eleven Warriors
Hopalong Cassady Plays in Ohio Stadium for the Last Time and John Cooper Makes a Conservative Decision
Before each game of the 2022 season, we’re taking a look back at the Buckeyes’ history of playing on that date. The first game Ohio State played on Nov. 12 was in 1892. The Buckeyes hosted Dayton YMCA at Recreation Park and won, 42-4. No, The Village People did not perform at halftime. Yes, if Michigan can claim wins in its all-time record book against high school teams, Ohio State gets to claim this victory over Dayton YMCA.
saturdaytradition.com
Matt Leinart names who has a slight edge between Ohio State and Michigan
Matt Leinart made fans at Big Noon Kickoff unhappy when he said Michigan has a slight edge over Ohio State right now. His reasoning for such blasphemy in Columbus? He says Michigan’s offensive line is stronger and can develop more of a run game. “The fans aren’t going to...
Eleven Warriors
Lathan Ransom Records Ohio State's First Blocked Punt Since the 2019 Season
In addition to a loaded box score – which includes eight tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and a pass breakup midway through the third quarter – against Indiana, Ransom also blocked a punt that set up an Ohio State touchdown pass from C.J. Stroud to Cade Stover.
Eleven Warriors
Jacy Sheldon Ties School Record with 11 Steals As Ohio State Women’s Basketball Defeats Boston College to Improve to 2-0
No Ohio State basketball player has ever had more steals in a game than Jacy Sheldon did on Sunday. With 11 steals in Ohio State’s 82-64 win at Boston College, Sheldon tied the school record for most steals in a game previously set by Lisa Cline against UCLA in 1988. Those are not only the most steals in a game by an Ohio State women’s basketball player but by an Ohio State basketball player of either gender, as the men’s basketball record for single-game steals is eight by Troy Taylor against St. Joseph’s in 1983.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Captain Kamryn Babb Makes First Career Catch, Touchdown in Season Debut Against Indiana
Kamryn Babb made the first catch of his college career Saturday. It doubled as his first touchdown as the Buckeye captain played his first snaps of the season against Indiana. Knee injuries have largely derailed Babb's college career to this point, with several ACL tears keeping him off the field for the entirety of the 2018, 2019 and 2021 seasons. Babb played in seven games in 2020, but only in a limited capacity, and never caught a pass.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Listed As a 25-Point Favorite Over Maryland at Open of Betting Lines
Once again, the Buckeyes will prepare for a 2022 game with the oddsmakers projecting a double-digit spread. Ohio State opened as 25-point favorites in advance of their game with the Maryland Terrapins next Saturday. This marks the third straight week betting experts have forecasted a spread for the Buckeyes by more than 20 points, and the eighth time in 11 games this season overall.
