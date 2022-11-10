Read full article on original website
Related
klkntv.com
Nebraska invests millions to alleviate strain on childcare workforce
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- Nebraska’s Department of Health and Human Services is investing $66 million into the state’s childcare workforce to recognize workers. A local department official, Roger Robinson, says workshop hardship has caused challenges for many forcing many in the field to leave. “This is why the Department...
klkntv.com
Gov.-elect Jim Pillen announces two Cabinet appointments
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska’s governor-elect, Jim Pillen, announced on Monday that he will be retaining John Albin and Eric Dunning. Albin is the labor commissioner and will remain in his role for the next four years. “John has a long history of focusing on process improvement and...
klkntv.com
Nebraska Game and Parks to restore grass, wetland habitats with $4 million grant
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission received a $4 million grant to restore grass and wetland habitats for at-risk species. The grant, provided by the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation, will fund a four-year conservation project in the Sandhills and surrounding areas. Streams in the...
klkntv.com
Nebraska experts say divided Congress could mean lower inflation rates
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska experts believe that a divided Congress might actually benefit the economy and reduce inflation. “What we sometimes see is they both block each other’s spending initiatives and that leads to overall spending growth slowing down,” said Eric Thompson, director of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Bureau of Business Research.
Kearney Hub
'On the chunky side' — Nebraska mountain lion ends 700-mile trip with ticks, scars and a few extra pounds
The Nebraska-born mountain lion didn’t miss many meals on its 700-mile walk to Illinois. “He has been a very successful predator,” said Joe Taft, who runs the Exotic Feline Rescue Center in Indiana, where the young male ended up two weeks ago. “He’s on the chunky side for a boy who’s done a whole lot of walking.”
KETV.com
Nebraska to receive nearly $12 million after Google agrees to settlement
OMAHA, Neb. — Google has agreed to a $391.5 million settlement with 40 states in connection with an investigation into how the company tracked users' locations, state attorneys general announced Monday, calling it the largest multistate privacy settlement in U.S history. Nebraska will receive $11.8 million, while Iowa will...
News Channel Nebraska
Historic locomotives travel through southern Nebraska panhandle
LODGEPOLE - A portion of the Union Pacific Railroad's heritage fleet cruised through the southern Nebraska Panhandle this weekend. The Challenger No. 3985, TTT-6 No. 5511, Centennial No. 6936, and several passenger rail cars left steam shop in Cheyenne, Wyo. on Friday. They were donated to the non-profit Railroading Heritage of Midwest America this month.
klkntv.com
Nebraska organization raises alarm over worsening foster care crisis
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Nebraska’s foster care crisis appears to be worsening. Nearly 500 children in our state are waiting to be adopted by a safe and loving family. CEDARS, a Nebraska nonprofit working with families and kids in foster care, said that for the last six years, it’s seen a constant increase in the number of kids in need of a family.
News Channel Nebraska
Snow has made it to northeast Nebraska
NEBRASKA -- Towns in northeast Nebraska saw snow fall over the weekend, as well as Monday morning. While there was snow over the weekend, snow this morning has caused some travel concerns for school buses and for those driving to work. Some towns that saw snow coverage were Lyons, Fremont,...
Safest Cities in Nebraska
Nebraska is home to numerous cities and towns, each with unique characteristics. But when it comes to safety, how do they stack up?. The flag of Nebraska, USA.By Liamgabby79 - Public Domain, Wikimedia Commons.
iheart.com
Nebraska, Iowa Gas Prices To Start Week
As we start the work week, a look at local gas prices. In Nebraska, "Triple A" Monday morning has the average price per gallon at 3:51, though a little higher in the Metro area;. In Iowa, the auto club say it's 3.50 per gallon, though lower in Pottawattamie, Mills, and...
fox5ny.com
Dozens of children found working dangerous overnight jobs at meat plants
NEW YORK - A shocking U.S. Department of Labor investigation uncovered dozens of children as young as 13 years old working dangerous overnight shifts at meat plants. The agency asked a federal court in Nebraska to issue a nationwide temporary restraining order and injunction against Packers Sanitation Services Inc (PSSI). It is one of the nation’s leading providers of food safety sanitation at slaughtering and meat-packing factories.
kmaland.com
Five of Six Nebraska Municipalities Vote in Favor of Banning Abortion
(KMAland) -- Voters in five Nebraska towns approved local ordinances banning abortion care in this week's midterm elections, but reproductive health care advocates said more significant threats are likely to come in the new legislative session. Scout Richters, senior legal and policy counsel for the ACLU of Nebraska, said the...
iheart.com
Company accused of child labor violations in Nebraska, Minnesota
(Grand Island, NE) -- A food safety and food plant sanitation company is accused of violating child labor laws in Nebraska and Minnesota. Packers Sanitation Services is a cleaning and sanitation company that provides contract work at slaughtering and meat packing establishments throughout the United States. The U.S. Department of Labor says the company is accused of violations at plants in Grand Island, Nebraska, Worthington, Minnesota and Marshall, Minnesota. The Department of Labor alleges that Packers Sanitation Services employed at least 31 minors to work in dangerous conditions in those locations.
Nebraska police officer photographs hovering cylinder-shaped object
Cropped version of witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Nebraska police officer at Lexington reported watching and photographing a hovering, cylinder-shaped object that seemed to disappear in place at about 6:18 p.m. on March 2, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
klkntv.com
Study: huge increase in ER visits for kids with suicidal thoughts
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – According to a new study, emergency room visits for children, having suicidal thoughts has been increasing steadily . The increase started even before the Covid-19 pandemic. The study published in the Journal Pediatrics looked at Illinois hospital data from January 2016 to June 2021. During...
fox42kptm.com
Guinness Book of World Records confirms new record set by a Nebraska man
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) - With the confirmation from the Guinness Book of World Records, Duane Hansen of Syracuse, NE is now the new record holder for completing the longest journey by a pumpkin boat. In late August, Fox 42 reported a story about Hansen attempting the world record. Hansen initially...
KETV.com
Nebraska foster children advocate Carol Stitt dies at 68
Neb. — Nebraska lost a tireless advocate for foster children on Wednesday. Carol Stitt passed away at the age of 68 — she'd been battling Parkinson's disease for several years. Stitt was the first executive director of the Foster Care Review Board in 1982. She helped write...
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska voter turnout at 53%: high numbers in Clay County, low in Hall, Dawson counties
KEARNEY, NE — 53% of Nebraska's registered voters turned out to participate in yesterday's general election. That number falls well short of the Secretary of State's prediction of 58%, which was also the turnout in the 2018 election. It remains significantly higher than turnout rates in midterm elections in 2014 and 2010.
wnax.com
Nebraska Firearms Deer Season Opening
The firearm deer hunting season in Nebraska opens Saturday. Greg Wagner with Nebraska Game & Parks says conditions are improving for the start…..https://on.soundcloud.com/uiBrb. Wagner says they see a fair number of deer roaming the state….https://on.soundcloud.com/H7Fri. Wagner says there are a number of different permits available…..https://on.soundcloud.com/Wfn3z. This season...
Comments / 0