Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
5 years ago, a woman with Autism suspiciously disappeared while cat-sitting for her parents. What happened to Jenna?Fatim HemrajAtlanta, GA
Advice For Atlantans Who Want To Start AirbnbJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
CBP’s Beagle Brigade sniffs out Giant African Snail in airline passenger’s luggageLauren JessopAtlanta, GA
BBQ competition drawing national teams to Cumming FairgroundsMichelle HallCumming, GA
Related
DraftKings promo code for Sunday Night Football: $1,250 in bonuses for Chargers vs. 49ers
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to OregonLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The San Francisco 49ers host the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday Night Football. This DraftKings promo code gives users the chance at receiving...
What TV channel is Packers vs Cowboys today? Free live stream, prediction, odds, time, how to watch Green Bay vs Dallas online (11/13/2022)
The Green Bay Packers attempt to snap a five-game skid when they host the surging Dallas Cowboys in NFL Week 10. Mike McCarthy returns to Green Bay for the first time since being fired by the Packers in 2018. Green Bay has won eight of the past nine meetings. This NFC showdown kicks off on Sunday, November 13 at 1:25 p.m. PT/4:25 p.m. ET with a live national TV broadcast on Fox.
Philadelphia Eagles vs Washington Commanders free live stream, odds, time, TV channel, watch Monday Night Football online (11/14/2022)
Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles welcome QB Taylor Heinicke and the Washington Commanders on Monday Night Football. QB Hurts has won 11 regular-season games in a row. These teams have met 10 times on Monday night, with Philadelphia winning seven. This NFC East rivalry kicks off on Monday, November 14 at 5:15 p.m. PT/8:15 p.m. ET with a live national TV broadcast on ESPN.
Tom Brady, Buccaneers beat Seahawks 21-16 in historic Germany game
Tom Brady stayed undefeated abroad by throwing two touchdown passes to help the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Seattle Seahawks 21-16 on Sunday in the first regular-season game played in Germany. Brady connected with Julio Jones and Chris Godwin on scoring passes and Leonard Fournette ran one in as the...
Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie tailgates with fans outside Lincoln Financial Field
Some faithful fans arrived before sunrise Monday and tailgated all day long before the Eagles-Commanders matchup.
Dan Lanning: ‘I wished I would have called a timeout ...’ on pivotal 4th and 1 against Washington
Oregon coach Dan Lanning said he wishes he would have called timeout before the critical fourth and 1 with 1:30 to go against Washington that ended with Ducks running back Noah Whittington slipping in the backfield while quarterback Bo Nix was a bystander on the sideline. Nix went down after...
Trail Blazers’ Gary Payton II still progressing but, ‘Not ready to play, yet’
The Portland Trail Blazers have developed into one of the best defensive units in the NBA. And they’ve done so without a key free agent acquisition who was signed to help fix the defense. Gary Payton II has yet to play this season while recovering from offseason core muscle...
Christian McCaffrey’s touchdown, stout defense lead 49ers past Chargers 22-16
Christian McCaffrey ran for the go-ahead touchdown with 7:54 to play, and the San Francisco 49ers beat the Los Angeles Chargers 22-16 Sunday night in their first game back from a bye week. The Niners (5-4) returned from the midseason break as healthy as they’ve been all season on offense...
Matt Ryan, interim coach Jeff Saturday rally Colts past Raiders
Jeff Saturday joked that the Indianapolis Colts will start calling zone-read plays for 37-year-old quarterback Matt Ryan. Ryan has never been known for his swift feet, but his career-best, 39-yard scramble to convert a third-and-3 in the fourth quarter led to his winning touchdown pass two plays later. He completed...
The Oregonian
Portland, OR
87K+
Followers
51K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.https://www.oregonlive.com
Comments / 0