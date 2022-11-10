The Green Bay Packers attempt to snap a five-game skid when they host the surging Dallas Cowboys in NFL Week 10. Mike McCarthy returns to Green Bay for the first time since being fired by the Packers in 2018. Green Bay has won eight of the past nine meetings. This NFC showdown kicks off on Sunday, November 13 at 1:25 p.m. PT/4:25 p.m. ET with a live national TV broadcast on Fox.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO