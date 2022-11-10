ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What TV channel is Packers vs Cowboys today? Free live stream, prediction, odds, time, how to watch Green Bay vs Dallas online (11/13/2022)

The Green Bay Packers attempt to snap a five-game skid when they host the surging Dallas Cowboys in NFL Week 10. Mike McCarthy returns to Green Bay for the first time since being fired by the Packers in 2018. Green Bay has won eight of the past nine meetings. This NFC showdown kicks off on Sunday, November 13 at 1:25 p.m. PT/4:25 p.m. ET with a live national TV broadcast on Fox.
Philadelphia Eagles vs Washington Commanders free live stream, odds, time, TV channel, watch Monday Night Football online (11/14/2022)

Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles welcome QB Taylor Heinicke and the Washington Commanders on Monday Night Football. QB Hurts has won 11 regular-season games in a row. These teams have met 10 times on Monday night, with Philadelphia winning seven. This NFC East rivalry kicks off on Monday, November 14 at 5:15 p.m. PT/8:15 p.m. ET with a live national TV broadcast on ESPN.
