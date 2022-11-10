ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

WNCT

A Christmas concert is coming to Greenville in December

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – It’s gonna be a holly jolly Christmas. On December 18, Sycamore Hill Missionary Baptist Church will be holding a Christmas concert in Greenville. The event will be free of charge and everyone is invited. It will be held at 1001 Hooker Rd. and starts at 5 pm. For more information, click […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Pitt County Commissioners vote to pause discussions on differential pay for county employees

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Back in July, Pitt County Commissioners approved to have a differential pay plan for county employees. Those employees included the Sheriff’s Office, detention center, EMS and 911 communications. “Sheriff (Paula) Dance came forward and she had requested an across-the-board pay increase for her employees, and then as the discussion went further, […]
PITT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

The Grinch play is coming to Arapahoe Charter School

ARAPAHOE, N.C. (WNCT) – He’s a mean one alright. The Arapahoe Charter School in Arapahoe is presenting the musical play “The Grinch.” There will be two performances scheduled. One is on Saturday, December 17 at 7 pm, and the next one is on Sunday, December 18 at 3 pm. The play will be performed by […]
ARAPAHOE, NC
WNCT

U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree makes stop in New Bern

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – “The People’s Tree” made a stop on the coast in New Bern on Saturday. Hundreds gathered at Union Point Park for Saturday’s event. “From the Mountains to the Sea” is the theme of the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree this year, celebrating the diversity of North Carolina’s forests. “This year, the […]
NEW BERN, NC
WITN

Man shot multiple times in Ayden

AYDEN, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one Pitt County town are investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday. Ayden police said the man was shot just after noon on Old NC 11 South, just past Thad Little Road. Police said the man was found lying in the road with multiple gunshot wounds.
AYDEN, NC
WITN

Two arrested in Nash County after 2 kilos of cocaine found in FedEx package

NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two men have been arrested in Nash County after deputies say they seized two kilograms of cocaine found in a FedEx package. The Nash County Sheriff’s Office says it was contacted by the Wilson Police Department about a FedEx package that was intercepted at its local distribution facility. The package had about two kilos of cocaine inside and police said the package was scheduled to be delivered on Wednesday to an apartment on Jeffries Cove in Rocky Mount.
NASH COUNTY, NC
WITN

Goldsboro man charged with trafficking heroin

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police say a man has been charged with trafficking heroin after a vehicle was searched. The Goldsboro Police Department says Willie Sutton III has been charged with trafficking heroin, possession with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine, maintaining a vehicle, destruction of evidence, and possession with intent to sell and deliver a schedule-II drug. The passenger of the vehicle, Ronald Pigg, was arrested for an outstanding warrant for possession of methamphetamine.
GOLDSBORO, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - Nov. 6, 7 & 8

Maria C. Albritton, 91, of Newport, passed away Sunday, November 6, 2022, at her home. Her funeral mass will be held at 12 p.m., Saturday, November 12th, at Annunciation Catholic Church, presided by Rev. Jim Buchholz. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Friday, November 11th, at Munden Funeral Home in Havelock.
NEWPORT, NC
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

NC House: Hunter ousted; Wray reelected

After the general election results from Nov. 8, many in the Roanoke-Chowan area will have new faces representing them at the state and federal level. Many of these changes were the results of redistricting, shuffling some constituents into different districts than before. Howard Hunter III, a four-term incumbent Democrat representing...
HERTFORD COUNTY, NC

