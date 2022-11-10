Read full article on original website
Local ministry to collect for assisted living and nursing home facilities
TRENTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Northwest A Music Ministry and Northwest A Advocacy Committee will be teaming up to give back to the community. On December 17 at 6 p.m., the Northwest A Music Ministry will perform the musical “Christ is Born.” The event will be held at 682 Ten Mile Fork Road in Trenton. The […]
A Christmas concert is coming to Greenville in December
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – It’s gonna be a holly jolly Christmas. On December 18, Sycamore Hill Missionary Baptist Church will be holding a Christmas concert in Greenville. The event will be free of charge and everyone is invited. It will be held at 1001 Hooker Rd. and starts at 5 pm. For more information, click […]
Pitt County Commissioners vote to pause discussions on differential pay for county employees
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Back in July, Pitt County Commissioners approved to have a differential pay plan for county employees. Those employees included the Sheriff’s Office, detention center, EMS and 911 communications. “Sheriff (Paula) Dance came forward and she had requested an across-the-board pay increase for her employees, and then as the discussion went further, […]
The Grinch play is coming to Arapahoe Charter School
ARAPAHOE, N.C. (WNCT) – He’s a mean one alright. The Arapahoe Charter School in Arapahoe is presenting the musical play “The Grinch.” There will be two performances scheduled. One is on Saturday, December 17 at 7 pm, and the next one is on Sunday, December 18 at 3 pm. The play will be performed by […]
4 killed in head-on collision in Wayne County, including man from Kinston
The Highway Patrol said alcohol is not believed to have been a factor.
U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree makes stop in New Bern
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – “The People’s Tree” made a stop on the coast in New Bern on Saturday. Hundreds gathered at Union Point Park for Saturday’s event. “From the Mountains to the Sea” is the theme of the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree this year, celebrating the diversity of North Carolina’s forests. “This year, the […]
2 teens arrested, 1 wanted for robbing 3 in Goldsboro: police
Two teenagers were arrested and one person is wanted for robbing three residents in Goldsboro on Thursday, according to police.
WITN
Man shot multiple times in Ayden
AYDEN, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one Pitt County town are investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday. Ayden police said the man was shot just after noon on Old NC 11 South, just past Thad Little Road. Police said the man was found lying in the road with multiple gunshot wounds.
Albany Herald
North Carolina man buys Powerball ticket at Walmart and wins $100,000
A man made a run to Walmart in Rocky Mount, North Carolina, and came home $100,000 richer. Michael Buck told North Carolina Education Lottery officials that a store employee convinced him to buy a ticket for the record $2.04 billion Powerball drawing.
Police chief, K9 officer placed on leave in Bailey; Nash deputies called in to help
BAILEY, N.C. — Deputies with the Nash County Sheriff's Office will work in the town of Bailey after the town's police chief and a K9 officer were placed on leave. Nash County Sheriff Keith Stone told WRAL News his office has been notified that Chief Cathy Callahan and police officer Evan Sokolove have been placed on leave.
WITN
Two arrested in Nash County after 2 kilos of cocaine found in FedEx package
NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two men have been arrested in Nash County after deputies say they seized two kilograms of cocaine found in a FedEx package. The Nash County Sheriff’s Office says it was contacted by the Wilson Police Department about a FedEx package that was intercepted at its local distribution facility. The package had about two kilos of cocaine inside and police said the package was scheduled to be delivered on Wednesday to an apartment on Jeffries Cove in Rocky Mount.
WITN
Goldsboro man charged with trafficking heroin
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police say a man has been charged with trafficking heroin after a vehicle was searched. The Goldsboro Police Department says Willie Sutton III has been charged with trafficking heroin, possession with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine, maintaining a vehicle, destruction of evidence, and possession with intent to sell and deliver a schedule-II drug. The passenger of the vehicle, Ronald Pigg, was arrested for an outstanding warrant for possession of methamphetamine.
WITN
Gun taken from student on Edgecombe Co. high school campus, deputies say
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies say a gun was taken from a student on their high school campus on Wednesday. The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office says 19-year-old Richard Johnson, of Rocky Mount, has been charged with gun on educational property and has been given a $5,000 unsecured bond.
Man identified after he dies following crash with van in Rocky Mount
Following a Thursday night fatal collision of a van and pedestrian in Rocky Mount, both the pedestrian killed, as well as the driver, have been identified.
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Nov. 6, 7 & 8
Maria C. Albritton, 91, of Newport, passed away Sunday, November 6, 2022, at her home. Her funeral mass will be held at 12 p.m., Saturday, November 12th, at Annunciation Catholic Church, presided by Rev. Jim Buchholz. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Friday, November 11th, at Munden Funeral Home in Havelock.
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
NC House: Hunter ousted; Wray reelected
After the general election results from Nov. 8, many in the Roanoke-Chowan area will have new faces representing them at the state and federal level. Many of these changes were the results of redistricting, shuffling some constituents into different districts than before. Howard Hunter III, a four-term incumbent Democrat representing...
WITN
NEW INFO: Woman dead in Rocky Mount after early morning vehicle fire
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Police have released more information on a deadly vehicle fire that killed a Rocky Mount woman this morning. Rocky Mount police say there were called to the 3500 block of Hawthorne Road around 6:45 a.m. to help the fire department with a vehicle fire. First...
