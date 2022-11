Nov. 14, 2022 - The Minerals, Metals & Materials Society’s (TMS) Extraction and Processing Division held a symposium in honor of UCI Distinguished Professor Diran Apelian last spring. Titled “Coupling Metallurgy and Sustainability: An EPD Symposium in Honor of Diran Apelian,” it was held during REWAS 2022, a sustainability driven conference focused on recycling and waste management, in conjunction with the TMS 2022 Annual Meeting in Anaheim.

