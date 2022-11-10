Utility worker electrocuted in DeKalb County has been identified

MALTA, Ill. (WTVO) — UPDATE 11/11: The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office has identified the victim as Nicholas Bliss, 36, of Montgomery.

ORGINAL STORY: A utility worker has died after working on power lines on Thursday.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office said the unnamed victim was electrocuted on Malta Road, north of Twombly Road around 1:10 p.m.

The worker was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim’s name is being withheld, pending family notification.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office and DeKalb County Coroner is investigating the incident.

