Buffalo, WY

Powder River Energy Foundation donates $20,000 to charities

GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Powder River Energy Foundation recently donated a total of $20,000 to 18 charitable organizations in the five-county area of northeast Wyoming through its annual holiday giving program. “The Foundation’s mission is to demonstrate our commitment to individuals and nonprofit or charitable organizations in northeast Wyoming...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
PHOTOS: Veteran’s Day Parade 2022

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Hundreds lined the edges of U.S. Highway 14-16 from 4-J Road to Osborne Avenue Friday afternoon, bundled against the cold and waiving American flags while paying tribute to the men and women who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces. Cheers and smiles filled the air...
GILLETTE, WY
C17 Crime Clips for Monday, Nov. 14

GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). DUI, Nov. 11, Highway 50 and Lakeway Road, CCSO. Police responded at 11:11...
GILLETTE, WY

