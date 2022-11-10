Read full article on original website
county17.com
Powder River Energy Foundation donates $20,000 to charities
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Powder River Energy Foundation recently donated a total of $20,000 to 18 charitable organizations in the five-county area of northeast Wyoming through its annual holiday giving program. “The Foundation’s mission is to demonstrate our commitment to individuals and nonprofit or charitable organizations in northeast Wyoming...
Bighorns could see 9 inches of snow by Tuesday; Arctic Front bringing -20 degree wind chills to Wyoming
CASPER, Wyo. — Areas of northern and northeastern Wyoming are seeing some snow on Monday with more possible into Tuesday, according to the forecast from National Weather Service offices covering the region. The northeast Bighorn Mountains could see some of the highest snow accumulations with 5-9 inches possible by...
PHOTOS: Veteran’s Day Parade 2022
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Hundreds lined the edges of U.S. Highway 14-16 from 4-J Road to Osborne Avenue Friday afternoon, bundled against the cold and waiving American flags while paying tribute to the men and women who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces. Cheers and smiles filled the air...
(PHOTOS) Energy, joy abundant in Gillette children’s production of ‘Peter Pan Jr.’
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The magic of the story of Peter Pan was present not only onstage in Steele Music Studio Productions‘ “Peter Pan Jr.” performance tonight, but also off of it, even before the musical began, with the energy and joy of the children involved. Campbell...
C17 Crime Clips for Monday, Nov. 14
GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). DUI, Nov. 11, Highway 50 and Lakeway Road, CCSO. Police responded at 11:11...
City Council to consider increasing City Administrator’s annual salary to $190K
GILLETTE, Wyo. – The Gillette City Council will consider giving City Administrator Hyun Kim a $20,000 raise during their next meeting, which would bring his annual salary to $190,000. The raise comes as a result of a recently concluded performance review for Kim, the results of which warrant an...
Wasson: ‘no known threat’ to the public following shooting at Howard Johnson today
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Gillette Police Department Deputy Chief Brent Wasson said at about 10 a.m. in a meeting with media that while an individual is still at large after shooting a man this morning at Howard Johnson by Wyndham Gillette, there is no known threat to the public. Wasson...
18-year-old faces 6 charges after police say he kicked deputy, stole guns
GILLETTE, Wyo. — An 18-year-old man was charged with several crimes Nov. 13 including kicking a deputy and stealing two guns from his grandparents’ home, according to Gillette Police Department Deputy Chief Brent Wasson. At 8:18 a.m. Nov. 14, a 39-year-old woman told police that she returned to...
