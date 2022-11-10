ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brodheadsville, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Newswatch 16

Nearing the Feed A Friend finish line

SCRANTON, Pa. — The staff at United Neighborhood Centers of Northeastern Pennsylvania in Scranton is seeing a lot of new faces walk through the doors — people who are struggling and don't know where else to turn. "Last week, I was able to help a family who just...
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Greater Pittston Santa Squad in need of help

PITTSTON, Pa. — Paw Patrol, Play-Doh, and warm puffy coats are some of the things that area children in need will find this Christmas under the tree, thanks to the work of the Greater Pittston Santa Squad. "It is a pure labor of love. People say, 'What is the...
PITTSTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Thanksgiving food drive in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — Thanksgiving is less than two weeks away, and the Department of Public Works employees in Scranton want to help out their community. 2305 Union members are hosting their second annual Thanksgiving food drive. Donations of canned goods or non-perishable items can be dropped off at the...
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Pottsville Library building celebrates 100 years

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — West Market Street in downtown Pottsville is home to the Pottsville Free Public Library. This year, the building is turning 100 years old. Giving the library board a lot to celebrate. Mary Hauck from Pottsville says she's been going to the library for as long as...
POTTSVILLE, PA
Newswatch 16

Scranton Prep holds Galleria event

SCRANTON, Pa. — Scranton Preparatory School helped people check some items off their gift lists this year as it played host to the 28th year for the Galleria, an event featuring 70 vendors for folks to buy items from. The vendors ranged from crafters to artisan bakers to boutiques...
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Champion of the Poconos remembered

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — A champion of the Poconos is being remembered. Bob Uguccioni passed away Saturday. Uguccioni served as the executive director of the Pocono Mountain Visitors Bureau from 1967 to 2007. He was known to many as "Mr. Pocono" for his accomplishments in promoting the area to...
Newswatch 16

Welcoming winter in Luzerne County

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A white snowy hill is a welcomed sight for snowboarders, but not a common sight in a parking lot in November, especially an unseasonably warm November. But Kraken Board Sports brought the winter season early to a parking lot in Luzerne County. "The rain last...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Boil advisory in Wyoming County

FACTORYVILLE, Pa. — A boil advisory is in effect for part of Wyoming County. Aqua Pennsylvania has issued a boil water advisory for its customers in the Factoryville water system. According to the company, chlorine disinfection dropped below the state-required minimum level. The disinfection system issue has been resolved,...
WYOMING COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

The Unsolved: Jolene Lakey's family still searching

The Lakey family from Scranton lost their best hope for answers in Jolene's disappearance. Jolene Lakey, age 11, disappeared while walking back to her Scranton home in 1986. For decades, her family has hoped for a break in the case. But new information may mean Jolene's case will never be solved.
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

'Blitzen,' a new Christmas pop-up in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — Designer Dallas Shaw put the finishing touches on Blitzen — both the reindeer head and the bar itself — ahead of opening night in Scranton. Blitzen, the bar, is a concept she brought to Delaware four years ago. "People are just so happy here....
SCRANTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Police seek missing Pottsville man

POTTSVILLE, Pa. - Police are looking for a missing man in Schuylkill County. Zachary Vidal, 27, has not talked to his family for several weeks, said Pottsville police. He is believed to be homeless, and has extensive mental health issues and drug and alcohol problems, police said. He often walks...
POTTSVILLE, PA
Newswatch 16

Keeping kids warm with new clothes in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — Before the temperatures dip, kids in Scranton are getting some new warm clothes. The Scranton Police Department has been collecting items and donations for students in the city school district for about 10 years. This year, the department received about $5,000 for the cause. Officers delivered...
SCRANTON, PA
eastcoasttraveller.com

Best Hot Dog Joints in Pennsylvania

If you are looking for a hot dog in Philadelphia, you've come to the right place. This long-running stand specializes in sausages and hot dogs. You can also get combos, including a Philly fish cake with franks. These grilled favorites are delicious and are made with only the freshest ingredients. Johnny's Hots also offers an extensive beer selection. Johnny's Hots is an excellent option for hot dog lovers just off Market Street.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Newswatch 16

Pocono fire company gets new airpacks

TANNERSVILLE, Pa. — Beaten down and worn, an air pack at the Pocono Township Volunteer Fire Company has been well used. First Assistant Chief Michael McMann says air packs are an essential, powerful weapon for firefighters. "The Scott packs, or the air packs, SCBAs, allow us to go into...
TANNERSVILLE, PA
Newswatch 16

16 To The Rescue: Linus

SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, PA — Linus was having the best day ever, being let out of his cage. He used his time wisely, playing with toys, saying hello to all of his other cat friends, and just enjoying stretching his legs. Linus is probably about 4 years old but...
SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, PA
Newswatch 16

Newswatch 16

Wilkes-Barre Scranton, PA
34K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Wilkes-Barre local news

 https://www.wnep.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy