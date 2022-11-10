Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Uploads a Video on TikTok to Help an Elderly NJ Woman Retire From Working at Walmart & Raises Over $100K in 24 hrsZack LoveHackettstown, NJ
This Pennsylvania Town is One of The Most Magical Winter Wonderland Spots in The United StatesMelissa FrostBethlehem, PA
Fast-growing discount supermarket chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersAllentown, PA
Silent cylinder-shaped UFO reported gliding over Allentown skiesRoger MarshAllentown, PA
This Pennsylvania Town Transforms into a Magical Christmas Destination each DecemberTravel MavenJim Thorpe, PA
Related
Nearing the Feed A Friend finish line
SCRANTON, Pa. — The staff at United Neighborhood Centers of Northeastern Pennsylvania in Scranton is seeing a lot of new faces walk through the doors — people who are struggling and don't know where else to turn. "Last week, I was able to help a family who just...
Greater Pittston Santa Squad in need of help
PITTSTON, Pa. — Paw Patrol, Play-Doh, and warm puffy coats are some of the things that area children in need will find this Christmas under the tree, thanks to the work of the Greater Pittston Santa Squad. "It is a pure labor of love. People say, 'What is the...
Craft fair in Luzerne County benefits Toys for Tots
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — You might think it's too early to start your holiday shopping, but folks in Luzerne County were getting a jump on it Sunday. The Germania Hose Company in Duryea hosted a holiday craft fair. There were around 30 vendors for shoppers to check out, along...
Thanksgiving food drive in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — Thanksgiving is less than two weeks away, and the Department of Public Works employees in Scranton want to help out their community. 2305 Union members are hosting their second annual Thanksgiving food drive. Donations of canned goods or non-perishable items can be dropped off at the...
'A true friend' – Leaders in the Poconos recall champion of the region
STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Known as Mr. Pocono, there's a lot you can say about a man who's known by the area and helped transform. A pioneer in putting the Pocono Mountains on the map for premiere hospitality and tourism, Robert Uguccioni, passed away over the weekend from cancer. State...
Pottsville Library building celebrates 100 years
POTTSVILLE, Pa. — West Market Street in downtown Pottsville is home to the Pottsville Free Public Library. This year, the building is turning 100 years old. Giving the library board a lot to celebrate. Mary Hauck from Pottsville says she's been going to the library for as long as...
Scranton Prep holds Galleria event
SCRANTON, Pa. — Scranton Preparatory School helped people check some items off their gift lists this year as it played host to the 28th year for the Galleria, an event featuring 70 vendors for folks to buy items from. The vendors ranged from crafters to artisan bakers to boutiques...
Champion of the Poconos remembered
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — A champion of the Poconos is being remembered. Bob Uguccioni passed away Saturday. Uguccioni served as the executive director of the Pocono Mountain Visitors Bureau from 1967 to 2007. He was known to many as "Mr. Pocono" for his accomplishments in promoting the area to...
Open mic event in Wayne County benefits Special Olympics
HAWLEY, Pa. — An open mic event took place Sunday in Wayne County. The Open Mic Special at the Wallenpaupack Brewery in Hawley benefits the Special Olympics in Carbondale. This annual event has been canceled for the past two years because of COVID-19, but it's back in full force this time.
Welcoming winter in Luzerne County
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A white snowy hill is a welcomed sight for snowboarders, but not a common sight in a parking lot in November, especially an unseasonably warm November. But Kraken Board Sports brought the winter season early to a parking lot in Luzerne County. "The rain last...
WFMZ-TV Online
'Love at first bite': Couple opens second Bethlehem eatery, plus other restaurant and shopping news
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The husband-and-wife team behind a popular Latin American restaurant in downtown Bethlehem have brought their culinary chops to a new delicious business a few blocks away. Michael and Mayra Collado, who run the three-year-old Casa del Mofongo eatery at 553 Main St., in mid-October opened Casa del...
Boil advisory in Wyoming County
FACTORYVILLE, Pa. — A boil advisory is in effect for part of Wyoming County. Aqua Pennsylvania has issued a boil water advisory for its customers in the Factoryville water system. According to the company, chlorine disinfection dropped below the state-required minimum level. The disinfection system issue has been resolved,...
The Unsolved: Jolene Lakey's family still searching
The Lakey family from Scranton lost their best hope for answers in Jolene's disappearance. Jolene Lakey, age 11, disappeared while walking back to her Scranton home in 1986. For decades, her family has hoped for a break in the case. But new information may mean Jolene's case will never be solved.
'Blitzen,' a new Christmas pop-up in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — Designer Dallas Shaw put the finishing touches on Blitzen — both the reindeer head and the bar itself — ahead of opening night in Scranton. Blitzen, the bar, is a concept she brought to Delaware four years ago. "People are just so happy here....
WFMZ-TV Online
Police seek missing Pottsville man
POTTSVILLE, Pa. - Police are looking for a missing man in Schuylkill County. Zachary Vidal, 27, has not talked to his family for several weeks, said Pottsville police. He is believed to be homeless, and has extensive mental health issues and drug and alcohol problems, police said. He often walks...
Keeping kids warm with new clothes in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — Before the temperatures dip, kids in Scranton are getting some new warm clothes. The Scranton Police Department has been collecting items and donations for students in the city school district for about 10 years. This year, the department received about $5,000 for the cause. Officers delivered...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Best Hot Dog Joints in Pennsylvania
If you are looking for a hot dog in Philadelphia, you've come to the right place. This long-running stand specializes in sausages and hot dogs. You can also get combos, including a Philly fish cake with franks. These grilled favorites are delicious and are made with only the freshest ingredients. Johnny's Hots also offers an extensive beer selection. Johnny's Hots is an excellent option for hot dog lovers just off Market Street.
Pocono fire company gets new airpacks
TANNERSVILLE, Pa. — Beaten down and worn, an air pack at the Pocono Township Volunteer Fire Company has been well used. First Assistant Chief Michael McMann says air packs are an essential, powerful weapon for firefighters. "The Scott packs, or the air packs, SCBAs, allow us to go into...
Meet the 'Veggie Boys' On The Pennsylvania Road
DRUMS, Pa. — A farm in Luzerne County has welcomed hundreds of thousands of people to see their process of growing vegetables, and they did it through YouTube.
16 To The Rescue: Linus
SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, PA — Linus was having the best day ever, being let out of his cage. He used his time wisely, playing with toys, saying hello to all of his other cat friends, and just enjoying stretching his legs. Linus is probably about 4 years old but...
Newswatch 16
Wilkes-Barre Scranton, PA
34K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Wilkes-Barre local newshttps://www.wnep.com/
Comments / 0