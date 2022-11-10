ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrison County, WV

I drove right thru this within seconds of this happening. Right around 4:25pm.. it was the south bound 2 lanes on 79. The red car was the only car in the median and it was wrecked pretty bad. A lot of people were standing around it looking at it. There were 3 or 4 other vehicles pulled off the right side. 1 tractor trailer. Another either another tractor trailer or a long box truck. Another being a pick up truck and the last vehicle was a SUV that had a tire (prob from red car) laying flat under the front of the SUV front end. no other vehicles has visible damage.. atleast not major to draw attention. And all drivers/passengers were just standing around, nobody were rushing, so I doubt any injuries.. again, atleast major injuries. So am I hired if I brought more news than this news app?

WHIZ

Morgantown Man Killed in Accident

The Cambridge Post of the State Highway Patrol investigates a fatal crash that took place Friday night in Noble Township in Noble County. The Patrol said 52-year-old Joseph Weeder of Morgantown, West Virginia was driving east on State Route 340 just before 10:30pm when he failed to stop at the intersection of State Route 340 and State Route 821.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

1 dead after fire in Clarksburg, officials say

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - One person is dead after a fire in Clarksburg, officials said. Crews from Clarksburg and Bridgeport responded to the fire at a home on Van Buren St. around 8:50 a.m. Sunday. Officials on scene told 5 News one person was killed in fire. The person’s identity...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WPXI Pittsburgh

1 injured in Uniontown shooting

A man was flown by medical helicopter to Ruby Memorial hospital in Morgantown, W.Va., after a shooting in the 100 block of E. Coffee Street, Uniontown last night. Uniontown Police Chief Delbert DeWitt told Channel 11 there are no suspects at this time. There is no word yet on the victim’s condition.
UNIONTOWN, PA
WDTV

MCSO asking for information about reported weekend shooting

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office is asking for information about a reported shooting that happened over the weekend. According to a press release from the MCSO, deputies were dispatched to the area of Finish Line Plaza on Earl L. Core Rd. on Saturday shortly after 11 p.m. for a shooting.
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Lucille M. Tackett

Lucille M. Tackett, 81, went to be with the Lord on Friday, November 11, 2022. She was born on January 29, 1941 in Bomont, WV and was the daughter of the late Cutie Mitchell and Edith Mitchell. She married Raymond M. Tackett in 1961. He preceded her in death in...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

Dolores Ann Beall Shelton

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Mrs. Dolores Ann Beall Shelton, 86, of Bridgeport, WV passed away Friday, November 11, 2022, at Mon Health Hospital, to go on with her life-long love of 67 years, Marvin P. Shelton, who passed away October 21, 2022. She was born April 5, 1936, in Upshur County (Buckhannon) WV, the daughter of Wendell C. Beall and Sylvia Pearl Douglas Beall. Dolores is survived by three children including Marvin (Marty) Shelton, Jr., of Nutter Fort, a daughter, Holly S. Turner, of Sebring, FL, and Benjamin L. Shelton and his wife Carol Shelton of Charlotte, NC, four grandchildren, Hannah and Rachel Shelton, Tanya and Lucas Turner, two great grandchildren, Calvin and Leah Koehler. Mrs. Shelton was a charter member of CAPS (Bridgeport Citizens Auxiliary Patrol Service) in 2006, which is now known as VIPS (Volunteers in Police Service). She was a member of the Bridgeport United Methodist Church and a member of the Woodside Heights Homeowners Association. She was a graduate of Buckhannon Upshur High School, class of 1954. She went on to attend Strayer College in Washington D.C. Dolores was asked to perform crossing-guard duties at Johnson Elementary School, due to her past experiences in Fairfax County, VA, where she was promoted to Sergeant in the Police Force, being responsible for over 100 crossing-guards. She also enjoyed teaching First Aid. She loved to paint, read, and garden. Friends will be received at the Ford Funeral Home, 215 East Main Street, Bridgeport, WV on Saturday, November 19, 2022 from 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM. The funeral service will be held in the funeral home at 11:00 AM with Reverend Dr. Ken A. Ramsey presiding. The interment will follow in the Bridgeport Cemetery. Condolences may be extended to the family at www.fordfuneralhomes.com. The Shelton family has entrusted the care and arrangements to the Ford Funeral Home, Bridgeport, WV.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

Steven Lynn Marple

Steven Lynn Marple, 62, of Weston, went Home to be with the Lord on Monday, November 14, 2022. He passed surrounded by loving family at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown. Steven was born in Weston on March 22, 1960, a son of the late Clenley D. Marple and Marguerite Davis Marple. In addition to his parents, Steven was preceded in death by two sisters: Pamela McClain and Sheila Norman.
WESTON, WV
WDTV

Argyle R. Kaufman

Argyle R. Kaufman, 92, of Bridgeport, WV, died peacefully on November 13, 2022, at Stonerise Morgantown after having suffered a stroke earlier this year. He was born at his family’s home on Center Street in Morgantown, West Virginia, on June 17, 1930, one of three sons of James Boyd Kaufman and Bessie Ivy Hashman Kaufman. Argyle was a 1948 graduate of Sutton High School and received a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration degree from West Virginia University.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

Dry conditions tomorrow before rain and snow return

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - High pressure tomorrow gives us a break from any precipitation, but that break will be short-lived. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details. Have any weather photos or videos you’d like to share with us? You can do so here!
BRIDGEPORT, WV

