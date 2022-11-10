Read full article on original website
Saints' Allen foreshadows potential QB change in Week 11
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Quarterback Jameis Winston's return to the Saints' lineup appears more likely this week than at any time since his removal — in part because of back and ankle injuries — in Week 4. “We've got to look at everything,” Saints coach Dennis Allen...
Allen's turnover troubles beginning to sink Buffalo Bills
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — If his injured throwing elbow is fine, as Josh Allen insisted following his and the Bills' latest second-half meltdown, then it might be fair to suggest the issue with the quarterback’s recent rash of turnovers rests more between his ears. Allen’s competitiveness is...
Taylor Heinicke, Commanders take down the unbeaten Eagles in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Taylor Heinicke said he wasn't paying attention. He said he didn't give much thought to Monday night potentially being his last start, should Carson Wentz return to the active roster ready to go. His concern, he said last week, was winning. And to win a game against the...
In return to Green Bay, McCarthy's 4th-down call goes wrong
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — In his first game back in Green Bay as Dallas' coach, Mike McCarthy didn't exactly leave Packers fans pining for the good ol' days. Instead, McCarthy made a crucial decision that backfired, going for it on fourth-and-3 on the opening possession of overtime when he could have sent Brett Maher out to try a long, go-ahead field goal.
