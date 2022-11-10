ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Houston Chronicle

Saints' Allen foreshadows potential QB change in Week 11

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Quarterback Jameis Winston's return to the Saints' lineup appears more likely this week than at any time since his removal — in part because of back and ankle injuries — in Week 4. “We've got to look at everything,” Saints coach Dennis Allen...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Houston Chronicle

Allen's turnover troubles beginning to sink Buffalo Bills

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — If his injured throwing elbow is fine, as Josh Allen insisted following his and the Bills' latest second-half meltdown, then it might be fair to suggest the issue with the quarterback’s recent rash of turnovers rests more between his ears. Allen’s competitiveness is...
BUFFALO, NY
Houston Chronicle

In return to Green Bay, McCarthy's 4th-down call goes wrong

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — In his first game back in Green Bay as Dallas' coach, Mike McCarthy didn't exactly leave Packers fans pining for the good ol' days. Instead, McCarthy made a crucial decision that backfired, going for it on fourth-and-3 on the opening possession of overtime when he could have sent Brett Maher out to try a long, go-ahead field goal.
GREEN BAY, WI

