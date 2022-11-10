Read full article on original website
NBC Connecticut
Liquor Store Clerk Shot During Apparent Robbery in New Haven
A liquor store clerk is recovering after he was shot during an apparent robbery in New Haven on Saturday. Officers received a call about someone shot at the Yale Bowl Liquor Store on Derby Avenue around 6:30 p.m. When police arrived, they said they found the store clerk who had...
NBC Connecticut
Clerk Shot at New Haven Liquor Store in Stable Condition
A clerk at a New Haven liquor store was shot Saturday evening during a robbery and he is in stable condition after being treated for serious injuries, according to police. Officers responded to reports of a shooting at the Yale Bowl Wine & Spirits liquor store on Derby Avenue at 6:30 p.m. to investigate a shooting and found the clerk, a 53-year-old Wallingford man, had been shot.
NBC Connecticut
Person Accused of Hitting 2 Police Cars in Hamden Taken Into Custody
A person who is accused of ramming into two police cars in Hamden early Monday morning has been taken into custody. Officers were investigating a suspicious vehicle complaint on Palmer Avenue just before 4 a.m. Authorities said the driver in the vehicle hit two police cars and took off. No...
NBC Connecticut
Man Injured in Hartford Shooting
A man is injured after a shooting in Hartford early Monday morning. Officers were called to an area hospital around 1:20 a.m. after getting a report of a gunshot victim arriving for treatment. When police arrived, they said they met with a man in his 30s who was suffering from...
NBC Connecticut
Person Injured in New Haven Liquor Store Shooting
A person was injured after being shot in New Haven Saturday evening. Officials said it happened around 6:30 at the Yale Bowl Wine and Spirit Shop on Derby Avenue. The extent of the person's injuries are not yet known. Further information pertaining to this investigation wasn't immediately available.
NBC Connecticut
Man Reported Missing From East Hartford Found Dead in Glastonbury
A man who was reported missing from East Hartford last week was found dead in Glastonbury over the weekend. East Hartford police issued a Silver Alert for 79-year-old Howard Wilmes, who had been reported missing by his family on Friday. Glastonbury police said they began searching the 157-acre Longo Open...
NBC Connecticut
Person Dies After Getting Hit by Train in Lisbon
A person has died after getting hit by a train in Lisbon Monday night. Connecticut State Police said they received a report of a pedestrian vs. train crash. Troopers said the pedestrian was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene. State police are investigating. No additional information was immediately available.
NBC Connecticut
2022 Holiday Events in Connecticut
The holidays are almost here and there are many events across Connecticut to get you into the spirit. Holiday Light Fantasia is a two-mile drive-through light show at Goodwin Park in Hartford with more than a million lights. It is open from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. The park is at 1106 Maple Ave. in Hartford.
NBC Connecticut
Homeowner Finds Bullet Hole in Garage Window in Torrington
Police are investigating after a homeowner found a bullet hole in their garage window early Saturday morning. According to police, a homeowner in the area of New Harwinton Road and Persechino Drive found a bullet hole in their garage window and called police in the early morning hours. Investigators said...
NBC Connecticut
Person Dies After Being Struck by Vehicle on Route 44 in Avon
A person has died after he was hit by a vehicle on Route 44 in Avon on Monday morning. Officers were called to Route 44/East Main Street around 6 a.m. after getting report that a pedestrian was struck. According to investigators, the pedestrian was trying to cross Route 44 when...
NBC Connecticut
State Police ID Man Killed in Head-On Crash on Route 4 at Burlington-Farmington Line
Connecticut State Police have identified the man who was killed in a head-on crash on Route 4 at the Burlington-Farmington line on Friday morning. Troopers said 38-year-old Anthony Martocci, of Meriden, was traveling westbound on Route 4 just before 6:30 a.m. when he crossed the center median and hit a vehicle traveling eastbound head-on.
NBC Connecticut
Man Seriously Injured in Vernon Crash
A man has serious injuries after a crash in Vernon early Sunday morning. Officers were called to a one-car crash at Tunnel Road and Valley Falls Road around 2:15 a.m. According to police, the driver of the 2007 Toyota Camry is a man in his 20s. He was transported to Hartford Hospital by LifeStar to be treated for serious injuries.
NBC Connecticut
Pedestrian Seriously Injured After Getting Struck by Vehicle in Stratford
A man has serious injuries after he was struck by a vehicle in Stratford on Friday night. Officers were called to West Broad Street shortly before 8:30 p.m. after getting a report of a pedestrian who was struck by a car. When police arrived, they said they found a 48-year-old...
NBC Connecticut
Concrete Block Falls on Construction Worker in Simsbury: PD
Police are investigating a construction accident in Simsbury on Monday. Authorities said a concrete block fell on a construction worker on Riley Road. Investigators did not release details about the worker's condition or the extent of injuries.
NBC Connecticut
Former Stamford Democratic Party Official Sentenced for Absentee Ballot Fraud
The former chairman of the Democratic City Committee in Stamford has been charged with over a dozen absentee ballot fraud and forgery charges in connection with ballots cast in the city’s 2015 election. John Mallozzi was charged with 14 counts of false statement in absentee balloting and 14 counts...
NBC Connecticut
Innovative Technology Behind Southington Man's Fight Against Pancreatic Cancer
The following content is created in partnership with Hartford Healthcare. It does not reflect the work or opinions of NBC Connecticut's editorial staff. Click here to learn more about Hartford Healthcare. What started as unexplained weight loss and a pain in the lower ribcage resulted in a pancreatic cancer diagnosis...
NBC Connecticut
Outdoor Dining Barriers to be Removed in West Hartford This Week
The outdoor dining barriers along a popular stretch of restaurants in West Hartford are being removed this week. The Department of Public Works is expected to begin the process of removing the outdoor dining barriers on Wednesday in preparation of winter storm operations. The process is expected to take a...
NBC Connecticut
Lizzo is Coming to Hartford as a Part of ‘Special 2our'
Musical artist Lizzo is coming to Hartford next year as a part of her "Special 2our" with special guest Latto. The concert will take place at the XL Center on May 6, 2023. Tickets are going on sale Friday. She's touring in Europe from February to March before starting her...
NBC Connecticut
Glastonbury Preschool Uses Philanthropy Curriculum to Teach Kids Kindness
Some little kids are carrying out big acts of kindness. Preschoolers at The Learning Experience in Glastonbury are learning how to give back through one-of-a-kind curriculum created to teach them about philanthropy. “I wrote I love you,” four-year-old Liam Cocuzza said, showing a card he made. Just as important...
NBC Connecticut
Wintry Mix, Snow to Develop Tuesday Night in Connecticut
NBC Connecticut First Alert meteorologists are keeping an eye on a wintry mix that will develop Tuesday night into early Wednesday. A winter weather advisory goes into effect Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning for Litchfield County. Some snow, sleet and rain are all likely. Today will be blustery cold. There...
