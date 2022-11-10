ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL: San Francisco 49ers at Detroit Lions

By Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
 4 days ago

Sep 12, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive back Jason Verrett (2) walks off the field with an injury during the fourth quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Related
Jim Polzin: Why Matt LaFleur got choked up after Packers end 5-game skid

GREEN BAY — Who would have thought the coach in tears Sunday at Lambeau Field would be Matt LaFleur and not Mike McCarthy? It figured to be an emotional day for McCarthy in his return to a place where he won a Super Bowl while coaching the Green Bay Packers from 2006 until getting fired 12 games into the 2018 season. The main emotion McCarthy was feeling by the end of a 31-28 overtime loss for his Dallas Cowboys was frustration. ...
Kyler Murray remains day-to-day; Zach Ertz done for season

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said Monday that starting quarterback Kyler Murray remains day-to-day with the hamstring injury that parked him in Week 10. Murray missed Sunday's win over the Los Angeles Rams after testing out his hamstring in pregame warmups. Colt McCoy earned the start, but he, too, left the game with a leg injury. Trace McSorley came on to close out the 27-17 win for the Cardinals. ...
Lions storm back to beat Bears for second straight division win

Jamaal Williams scored on a 1-yard plunge for the go-ahead score as the Detroit Lions rallied from a 14-point fourth-quarter deficit to defeat the host Chicago Bears 31-30 on Sunday. Detroit (3-6) recorded its first road victory since Dan Campbell became the head coach prior to last season. Jared Goff passed for 236 yards and a touchdown and Amon-Ra St. Brown made 10 receptions for 119 yards. Williams ran for 59 yards on 16 carries. ...
Panthers name Baker Mayfield starting QB in Week 11

Baker Mayfield is returning to starting quarterback in Week 11. Erstwhile starter PJ Walker suffered a high-ankle sprain in last Thursday's game against the Atlanta Falcons and won't be available against the Baltimore Ravens this week. Sam Darnold will back up Mayfield, Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks said Monday. Walker played the entire game against...
NFLPA president calls for ban on turf at six stadiums

If the NFL wants to assure safer playing conditions, it needs to require immediate changes to the turf at some stadiums and make other modifications, players association president JC Tretter said. Tretter, in a post on the NFLPA's website on Saturday, called on the league to ban the slit film playing surface, saying it has led to "statistically higher in-game injury rates" compared to all other surfaces for non-contact injuries and injuries to the lower extremities, such as ankles and feet. ...
Raiders owner: Coach Josh McDaniels 'doing a fantastic job'

Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis said Monday he has "no issues" with the performance of first-year coach Josh McDaniels, despite the team's 2-7 record. Davis told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that he hasn't soured on McDaniels, the former Denver Broncos head coach and longtime offensive coordinator of the New England Patriots. It's been a rough first half of the season for the Raiders. Six of their seven defeats have...
Rams WR Cooper Kupp departs with ankle injury

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp departed Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals early in the fourth quarter with a right ankle injury and was ruled doubtful to return. Kupp went in the air near the sideline in an attempt to grab an off-target pass from quarterback John Wolford, came to the ground and had Cardinals cornerback Marco Wilson roll over his leg. Kupp rolled out of bounds and to the Rams' bench area, where he was tended to by the team's medical staff. ...
Browns QB Deshaun Watson eligible to rejoin teammates at practice

Quarterback Deshaun Watson is back with the Cleveland Browns, participating in practice and meetings at the team facility for the first time since the start of the regular season. The next full-squad session is Wednesday in Berea, Ohio, but Watson is expected to be working overtime to get ready for the Dec. 4 game at Houston. Watson's 11-game suspension runs through Week 12 -- including the bye week -- before...
