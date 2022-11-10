NFL: San Francisco 49ers at Detroit Lions

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NFL: Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams
Nov 13, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury talks to quarterback Colt McCoy (12) during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
Nov 13, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) after he scores a touchdown against the Chicago Bears during the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Denver Broncos at Tennessee Titans
Nov 13, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) is pressured by Tennessee Titans linebacker David Long Jr. (51) in the second quarter at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: George Walker IV-USA TODAY Sports
Instant analysis: Christian Watson rebounds with 3 TD catches as Packers tip Cowboys
GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers improved to 4-6 with a 31-28 overtime win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday at Lambeau Field. Here are my quick thoughts on the game: What I liked The long-awaited breakout game for Christian Watson started off with back-to-back drops on the Packers’ opening possession. The rookie more...
NFL: Cleveland Browns at Miami Dolphins
Nov 13, 2022; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Cleveland Browns cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) attempts to tackle Miami Dolphins running back Jeff Wilson Jr. (23) during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Jackson State coach Deion Sanders has ultimate respect for Alcorn coach Fred McNair despite rivalry
Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders and former Tennessee Titans quarterback Steve McNair's lives crossed, either on the playing field in the NFL or because of shared camaraderie of being in the NFL. A year separated the two from being teammates. Sanders came out of retirement to play his last two NFL seasons...
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Detroit Lions
Oct 4, 2020; Detroit, Michigan, USA; A general view of Ford Field before then game between the Detroit Lions and the New Orleans Saints. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers
Nov 10, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) throws a pass during pregame warmups against the Atlanta Falcons at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
Jim Polzin: Why Matt LaFleur got choked up after Packers end 5-game skid
GREEN BAY — Who would have thought the coach in tears Sunday at Lambeau Field would be Matt LaFleur and not Mike McCarthy? It figured to be an emotional day for McCarthy in his return to a place where he won a Super Bowl while coaching the Green Bay Packers from 2006 until getting fired 12 games into the 2018 season. The main emotion McCarthy was feeling by the end of a 31-28 overtime loss for his Dallas Cowboys was frustration. ...
NFL: Minnesota Vikings at Buffalo Bills
Nov 13, 2022; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) runs out of thr pocket against the Minnesota Vikings in the second quarter at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Kansas City Chiefs
Nov 13, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates with wide receiver Kadarius Toney (19) after a touchdown during the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Kyler Murray remains day-to-day; Zach Ertz done for season
Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said Monday that starting quarterback Kyler Murray remains day-to-day with the hamstring injury that parked him in Week 10. Murray missed Sunday's win over the Los Angeles Rams after testing out his hamstring in pregame warmups. Colt McCoy earned the start, but he, too, left the game with a leg injury. Trace McSorley came on to close out the 27-17 win for the Cardinals. ...
Lions storm back to beat Bears for second straight division win
Jamaal Williams scored on a 1-yard plunge for the go-ahead score as the Detroit Lions rallied from a 14-point fourth-quarter deficit to defeat the host Chicago Bears 31-30 on Sunday. Detroit (3-6) recorded its first road victory since Dan Campbell became the head coach prior to last season. Jared Goff passed for 236 yards and a touchdown and Amon-Ra St. Brown made 10 receptions for 119 yards. Williams ran for 59 yards on 16 carries. ...
Panthers name Baker Mayfield starting QB in Week 11
Baker Mayfield is returning to starting quarterback in Week 11. Erstwhile starter PJ Walker suffered a high-ankle sprain in last Thursday's game against the Atlanta Falcons and won't be available against the Baltimore Ravens this week. Sam Darnold will back up Mayfield, Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks said Monday. Walker played the entire game against...
NFLPA president calls for ban on turf at six stadiums
If the NFL wants to assure safer playing conditions, it needs to require immediate changes to the turf at some stadiums and make other modifications, players association president JC Tretter said. Tretter, in a post on the NFLPA's website on Saturday, called on the league to ban the slit film playing surface, saying it has led to "statistically higher in-game injury rates" compared to all other surfaces for non-contact injuries and injuries to the lower extremities, such as ankles and feet. ...
Raiders owner: Coach Josh McDaniels 'doing a fantastic job'
Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis said Monday he has "no issues" with the performance of first-year coach Josh McDaniels, despite the team's 2-7 record. Davis told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that he hasn't soured on McDaniels, the former Denver Broncos head coach and longtime offensive coordinator of the New England Patriots. It's been a rough first half of the season for the Raiders. Six of their seven defeats have...
Buccaneers RB Leonard Fournette scores against the Seattle Seahawks.
Leonard Fournette strides into the end zone for a touchdown in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' win over the Seattle Seahawks in Munich, Germany.
Cowboys Packers Football
Packers wide receiver Christian Watson scores a touchdown after getting past Cowboys safety Malik Hooker (28) and cornerback DaRon Bland during on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Green Bay.
Rams WR Cooper Kupp departs with ankle injury
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp departed Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals early in the fourth quarter with a right ankle injury and was ruled doubtful to return. Kupp went in the air near the sideline in an attempt to grab an off-target pass from quarterback John Wolford, came to the ground and had Cardinals cornerback Marco Wilson roll over his leg. Kupp rolled out of bounds and to the Rams' bench area, where he was tended to by the team's medical staff. ...
Browns QB Deshaun Watson eligible to rejoin teammates at practice
Quarterback Deshaun Watson is back with the Cleveland Browns, participating in practice and meetings at the team facility for the first time since the start of the regular season. The next full-squad session is Wednesday in Berea, Ohio, but Watson is expected to be working overtime to get ready for the Dec. 4 game at Houston. Watson's 11-game suspension runs through Week 12 -- including the bye week -- before...
