BOSTON – Many experts were predicting a "red wave" for Republicans during last week's election. Instead, Democrats are projected to hold the Senate while the House remains too close to call. Massachusetts Congresswoman Lori Trahan joined WBZ-TV political analyst Jon Keller to discuss a variety of topics, including what message she believes voters sent during the midterm elections."First and foremost I think this notion of extremism, it was on the ballot. It was on the ballot here in Massachusetts and in many races across the country," Trahan said. "And it was defeated. I think people want adults in the room talking earnestly and thoughtfully about the real issues that are effecting them."Trahan also was asked about what she believes voters are seeing with the economy at a local level."There's no question that the high cost of living is hurting families," she said. "They want us to do everything we can, and we have to be laser focused on bringing down whatever costs we can, whether it's health care, prescription drug prices, energy bills."Keller @ Large:

