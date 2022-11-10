Read full article on original website
The Grey
4d ago
Democracy is the latest word appropriated by the left that no longer means what it actually means. All I see is "blue hair mad".
10
Lepine Lepine
4d ago
Look at what happens when people can vote for over a month in states. It used to be a one day event except for the military. Voting is a privilege and not a round Robin event
5
just me
4d ago
there's no need to expand access to voting. There's absentee voting and in person voting, with proof of ID.
6
WMUR.com
New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu says midterm election results showed voters wanted to veer away from extremism
CONCORD, N.H. — Gov. Chris Sununu said Americans used the midterms as a way to fix the extremism the country faces. During an appearance on ABC's "This Week" on Sunday, the governor emphasized that we are all fighting the same fight. >> Full New Hampshire election results. Now that...
After six-year battle to oust Sununu, Democrats fall short again
For New Hampshire residents, some of Tuesday’s election results may have seemed familiar. The state’s three congressional Democrats fighting for reelection held on to their seats. The Democrat facing Republican Gov. Chris Sununu lost handily. It’s a dynamic that has repeated itself since Sununu first ran for the...
thecentersquare.com
New York Democrats call for state chair to resign
(The Center Square) – The Red Wave many expected in last week’s elections did not come to fruition nationwide; however, the gains made by Republicans in New York’s congressional delegation are having a ripple effect on the state’s Democratic Party. With one race still left to...
New Hampshire House, 400 strong, splits almost evenly
The stage is set for either unprecedented bipartisanship or major gridlock in New Hampshire.
What message did voters send during midterm elections?
BOSTON – Many experts were predicting a "red wave" for Republicans during last week's election. Instead, Democrats are projected to hold the Senate while the House remains too close to call. Massachusetts Congresswoman Lori Trahan joined WBZ-TV political analyst Jon Keller to discuss a variety of topics, including what message she believes voters sent during the midterm elections."First and foremost I think this notion of extremism, it was on the ballot. It was on the ballot here in Massachusetts and in many races across the country," Trahan said. "And it was defeated. I think people want adults in the room talking earnestly and thoughtfully about the real issues that are effecting them."Trahan also was asked about what she believes voters are seeing with the economy at a local level."There's no question that the high cost of living is hurting families," she said. "They want us to do everything we can, and we have to be laser focused on bringing down whatever costs we can, whether it's health care, prescription drug prices, energy bills."Keller @ Large:
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts ranked one of the safest states in the country; northeast has 6 of top 10
BOSTON – With every new headline about a mass shooting, terrorist attack, hate crime or natural disaster, many of us fear for our safety and that of our loved ones. 15,200 have died from gun violence this year. In the past few years, the COVID-19 pandemic has also become one of Americans’ biggest safety concerns with 204,000 Americans having died from COVID-19.
Vermont elects first female, out LGBTQ member of Congress
"It's incredibly exciting for Vermonters and for me personally. I'm the child of an immigrant. I'm the child of a working-class mom."
Can You Guess the Longest River in New Hampshire?
Did you know that New Hampshire has over 800 lakes and 19,000 miles of rivers and streams, according to the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services? That's a whole. Living in New Hampshire, we're really lucky when it comes to the gorgeous scenery around us. From mountains to rivers, beaches, forests, and oceans, we've got it all, and tourists love coming here to experience our beautiful state firsthand.
WMUR.com
Sununu gives mixed answers when asked whether he has presidential plans
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Gov. Chris Sununu is facing a lot of questions about whether he'll be running for president in 2024, and he's been giving some mixed answers. During the Granite State Debate last week before voters went to the polls Tuesday, Sununu sounded definitive about his commitment to serving a full term in the corner office and not running for president.
These Single Words Will Annoy Someone from New Hampshire Instantly
Being from New Hampshire, or having lived in the Granite State for an extended period of time, is like being a member of a very exclusive club. It's a club where you choose to freeze your nether regions off for 6 months out of the year, and also pronounce some words funny! But the members of this club are a tight-knit group, and we have each other's backs. We can make obscure references about landmarks, restaurants, and TV commercials that only WE understand. And who doesn't love being in on an inside joke?
thepulseofnh.com
Bolduc Issues A Post-Election Statement
Republican Senate hopeful Don Bolduc calls the results of Tuesday’s election disappointing, but that New Hampshire voters have spoken. In a statement, he said he congratulated Senator Maggie Hassan on her victory. Bolduc said they have political disagreements, but that the stakes are too high to wish elected representatives anything but success.
thecentersquare.com
New Jersey governor's mental health initiative pitched nationwide
(The Center Square) – Gov. Phil Murphy made “Strengthening Youth Mental Health” his initiative as the chairman of the National Governors Association. The issue that has received funding in New Jersey. Murphy announced the initiative at a two-day roundtable event in Salt Lake City in October. Hospitalizations...
WMUR.com
Representatives from both ends of age spectrum elected to New Hampshire House
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Granite Staters of all ages were elected to the New Hampshire House this week, including one of the youngest state representatives every elected. Republican Valerie McDonnell is 18 years old and just elected as one of the representatives for Rockingham District 25. "This really feels incredible,"...
NHPR
In contested N.H. county attorney races, incumbents keep their seats
Incumbents held onto their seats in New Hampshire’s three contested county attorney races this year, according to results from the Secretary of State’s Office. That includes longtime Sullivan County Attorney Marc Hathaway, who fended off his first challenge in more than 30 years. Hathaway won against local public defender Jay Buckey, in a race that drew attention to the county’s lack of a drug court.
Advocate
Gay Man Michael Pieciak Elected Vermont Treasurer
Vermont has elected a gay man, Michael Pieciak, as state treasurer. Pieciak, a Democrat, bested Republican H. Brooke Paige in the race to replace Beth Pearce, also a Dem, who did not seek reelection. Pieciak will be the first member of the LGBTQ+ community to hold the office. He has...
mynbc5.com
After election, New Hampshire voters celebrate, express frustration
A day after the 2022 midterm elections in New Hampshire, some voters were celebrating victories, while others were left frustrated with how the races turned out. While official turnout numbers are still being counted, the secretary of state's office said it's possible a record number of Granite Staters voted in Tuesday's midterm.
capecod.com
Baker Vetoes Nuclear Decommissioning Group
PLYMOUTH – Governor Charlie Baker vetoed the creation of a special commission that would have studied the economic and environmental effects of decommissioning the Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station. Baker explained his decision in a written statement when he signed off on a recently passed $3.76 billion spending bill. “I...
An Out Trans Man Was Just Elected to a State Legislature for the First Time Ever
James Roesener has become the first out trans man ever to be elected to a state legislature in the United States, according to the LGBTQ Victory Fund, which funds and promotes openly LGBTQ candidates. Roesener, a 26-year-old Democrat, won New Hampshire’s 22nd State House District, Ward 8. According to his...
WMUR.com
Recounts planned for close New Hampshire House races
CONCORD, N.H. — The balance of power in the New Hampshire House will be decided next week by recounts of several state representative races. Starting Monday morning, the secretary of state's office will conduct the first four of 16 recounts for the House. The current breakdown of the 400-member...
WCVB
Massachusetts election result maps: How did your community vote?
BOSTON — Massachusetts voters made history this week, including electing the first woman and first openly gay candidate to the governor's office and changing the constitution to tax the rich at a higher rate. The election also put the Democrats in control of every statewide office, but that doesn't...
