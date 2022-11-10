Read full article on original website
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Butler, Chase, Chautauqua, Cowley, Elk, Greenwood, Harvey by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-14 20:53:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-15 03:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Butler; Chase; Chautauqua; Cowley; Elk; Greenwood; Harvey; Marion; McPherson; Saline; Sedgwick; Sumner; Woodson WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CST TUESDAY * WHAT...A mix of rain and snow, eventually changing to all snow. Total snow accumulations up to two inches, with locally higher amounts. * WHERE...Portions of Central and South Central Kansas. * WHEN...Until 3 AM CST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Harvey, McPherson, Saline, Sedgwick, Sumner by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-14 12:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-14 22:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Harvey; McPherson; Saline; Sedgwick; Sumner WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of one to perhaps 2 inches. * WHERE...Saline, McPherson, Harvey, Sedgwick and Sumner Counties. * WHEN...From noon to 10 PM CST today. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
