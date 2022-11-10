Effective: 2022-11-14 20:53:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-15 03:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Butler; Chase; Chautauqua; Cowley; Elk; Greenwood; Harvey; Marion; McPherson; Saline; Sedgwick; Sumner; Woodson WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CST TUESDAY * WHAT...A mix of rain and snow, eventually changing to all snow. Total snow accumulations up to two inches, with locally higher amounts. * WHERE...Portions of Central and South Central Kansas. * WHEN...Until 3 AM CST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.

BUTLER COUNTY, KS ・ 4 HOURS AGO