Julia Roberts Once Called Co-Star Nick Nolte ‘Completely Disgusting’; He Now Says: ‘It’s Absurd What We Went Through’

By Zack Sharf
 4 days ago

Nick Nolte and Julia Roberts notoriously did not get along during the making of “ I Love Trouble ,” director Charles Shyer’s 1994 romantic comedy about two rival newspaper reporters forced to come together to investigate a train derailment. Roberts was midway through filming the movie when she told The New York Times in December 1993 while promoting “The Pelican Brief” that Nolte was “completely disgusting” on set.

“From the moment I met him we sort of gave each other a hard time, and naturally we get on each other’s nerves,” Roberts said when asked about Nolte’s reputation of behaving crudely on set. “[While he can be] completely charming and very nice, he’s also completely disgusting. He’s going to hate me for saying this, but he seems go out of his way to repel people. He’s a kick.”

Nolte gave a new interview to Insider to promote his role as a homeless Vietnam War veteran in the film “Rittenhouse Square” and was asked to reflect on the “behind-the-scenes drama” that took place with Roberts. The actor said he’s never reached out to Roberts since production wrapped but maintained no feud still exists between the actors.

“No, I haven’t. Though it’s buried,” Nolte said when asked if the two have “buried the hatchet.” “I mean, it was absurd what we went through. It was partly my fault and a little bit of hers. Julia got married at the beginning of that film and it was one of those things where I just approached it all wrong.”

“I Love Trouble” was widely dismissed by critics at the time of its release, with Variety writing in its review that “the goings-on seem lacking in wit and inspiration” and the film is “tolerably entertaining but far from effervescent.”

