Historic Main Street Van Wert to restore historic clock

Historic clock in downtown Van Wert. Photo Courtesy of Historic Main Street Van Wert

VAN WERT – Historic Main Street Van Wert will begin a campaign to restore the National Bank Clock on the corner of Washington and Main Street in 2023.

“This project will help preserve the character and heritage of our community by giving a sense of place and continuity,” said Joe Dray, Executive Director of Historic Main Street Van Wert. “Sense of place is essentially a relationship, it’s dynamic and ever-evolving. When communities undergo needed change, it is important that it is not only welcoming to new members but also helps current ones not feel out of touch.”

The clock was built by the McClintock-Loomis Company around 1917 and was moved to its current location around 1923. The clock features Seth Thomas clockworks, which were high-quality clockworks at that time. It also features an indoor master clock control located inside the Municipal Court building.

“The rehabilitation of the clock will not only enhance the architectural character of downtown Van Wert, but will contribute to the ever changing business district as well, complementing the Van Wert Forward project,” said Dray. “The clock is a local landmark and focal point that people enjoyed for years. Unfortunately, Father Time has taken its toll on the iconic piece of downtown history. “

The total coast of the project is estimated at $100,000 with $80,000 being used for restoration and $20,000 set aside for future maintenance and repairs.

