Search data shows which states many Kansans want to move to
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Search analysis by the website MovingApt.com shows Kansans are showing interest in moving to three states in particular. The data shows California as a top pick for those considering relocating. Neighboring states Missouri and Colorado come in second and third for relocating searches. When working to determine which states Kansans were […]
A Day In The Life: UV&S
Welcome to Hutch Post’s feature series "A Day in the Life." We've gone behind the scenes to see what "a day in the life" is like for some of Reno County's busiest shops, factories and businesses. We'll show the inner workings of facilities you may pass every day, to finally see what goes on inside. From boilers to donuts, join us as we learn how things are designed and produced right here in Reno County with "A Day in the Life." This series will be posted every other Sunday morning.
Light snow blankets parts of Kansas, moisture encourages farmers
A recent survey shows a majority of Kansans favor expanding Medicaid for the state. Christian Evans' life was cut short at the age of 20. His wife says his death doesn't seem real, but she still forgives the man who is being held responsible.
When Kansas City-area school districts could make possible snow day call
This is when Kansas City-area school districts will make the call whether to cancel school because of snow or shift to virtual learning.
Missouri marijuana legalization already has some out-of-state police concerned
Missouri voters said yes to legalizing marijuana on Tuesday, but one Kansas City area police department is already raising a red flag.
Snow showers persisting tonight
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Snow has been persistent across western Kansas for much of the day but now it’s south central Kansas’s turn tonight. Snow reports for southwest Kansas are around 2-4′' so far with north west Kansas reporting 1-2′'. We are projecting Trace to 2′' possible tonight for the Wichita Area with the heaviest snow to hit around 4-6 pm. By the 8-10 pm hour expect all snow showers to begin to lift north and east along the turnpike and head toward Kansas City. After midnight skies will quickly clear with feels like temperatures in the single digits and teens by Tuesday morning, it’s safe to say we are looking and feeling very much like winter now.
Wichita family hospitalized after Andover driver fails to yield on highway
BUTLER CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Wichita family was hospitalized after an Andover driver failed to yield at a posted sign on a Kansas highway. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13, emergency crews were called to the area of milepost 21 on Kansas Highway 254 with reports of an injury crash.
Missing adult in Wichita: Bruce Wylie
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Authorities are asking for helping locating a lost adult with mental limitations in Wichita. The Wichita Police Department needs help finding 23- year-old Bruce "Bubba" Wylie who was last seen in the 1100 block of North Madison Sunday night pushing a cart. Wylie is is described...
Wichita-area first responders busy early Monday
Early morning house fires kept first responders busy Monday. Around 1:15 a.m. firefighters were called to the 1000 block of S. Lulu. They found “heavy fire showing” from a residence. No injuries were reported.
American Red Cross calls for donors, faces shortage of blood, platelets
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The American Red Cross is urging people to donate blood as the organization faces a shortage of blood and platelets. The American Red Cross said the holiday season usually brings less blood donors due to holiday travel and school closures. But this year, with the sudden surge of flu and RSV cases, some healthy donors who give blood this time of year aren’t able to do so.
Where’s Shane? The Oscar Mayer Weinermobile
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - We’re riding in style this morning on Where’s Shane!. Today we’re out with the Oscar Mayer Weinermobile! The iconic vehicle has been in Wichita the past few days; we’ll tell you where it will be today and give you what you need to know if you want to see it before it leaves!
Rain and snow mix expected in Wichita area
A winter weather system will bring a mix of rain and snow to south central Kansas for Monday, with snow expected across western areas of the state. A winter weather advisory has been issued for Sedgwick County and the surrounding counties, extending into western and central areas of the state. It will be in effect through 6 p.m. Monday.
Kansas governor pushes to expand Medicaid in 2nd term
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Laura Kelly will serve as Kansas’ governor for the next four years and with a second term comes a list of priorities. Kelly said she will focus on five objectives, starting next year. Those include providing tax relief, expanding Medicaid, legalizing medical marijuana, protecting first responders and investing in mental health resources.
5 people injured in Butler County crash
Five people were injured in a Butler County crash Sunday afternoon.
MISSING IN KANSAS: Kaylea Vette
There’s concern for a northwest Kansas teenager who was last seen this past week. Kaylea Vette, 17, was reported missing on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, from Colby. Some of her social media accounts have been deleted and her phone is going straight to voice mail, her family shares. Her phone last pinged in Garden City. Yet, it’s believed that Kaylea may be in Garden City, Sublette or Wichita.
Cheese recall: 4 Kansas stores listed in FDA update
TOPEKA (KSNT) – An updated list of stores in Kansas impacted by a cheese recall has been released by the Food and Drug Administration. The FDA reports that four Dillons locations in Kansas have been added to an expanded list of retail establishments that received recalled bulk Brie and Camembert cheese from Old Europe Cheese, […]
MADORIN: Seeing western Kansas possibility
In late November of 1996, we moved to a rural property on a limestone hilltop west of Ellis. By the time we got into the house, leaves swirled about the yard, hinting at greenery we could expect to see once spring arrived. A deep draw filled with standing and fallen...
16 Things to Do in Kansas & Best Places to Visit
Kansas is a landlocked state in the Midwest, known for its natural beauty, seemingly endless prairies, and rolling hills. While most people automatically think of Dorothy’s famous line from the Wizard of Oz, “We’re not in Kansas anymore, Toto,” Kansas is much more than a movie reference. There are many fun things to do in Kansas, whether traveling with a group, visiting with kids, or taking a couples trip!
