foxsanantonio.com
Three teens arrested after leading police to car chase; driver was a 14-year-old
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – Three teens were arrested after leading police to a car chase in New Braunfels while in a stolen car and armed. On November 2nd, police were dispatched to the 1500 block of Lahn Road at around 8:15 p.m. for reports of shots fired. Upon police...
foxsanantonio.com
Police needs your help looking for missing endangered man
SAN ANTONIO – Police need your help looking for a missing man. Michael “Mike” Clede, 74-years-old, was last seen on October 28th at the 100 block of Dallas Street. Police say he has a medical condition and is in need of a doctor’s attention. It is unknown what he was last seen wearing, but he wears glasses.
foxsanantonio.com
Two people hospitalized after drive-by shooting on the Northwest side
SAN ANTONIO – Authorities are investigating a drive-by shooting that left two people hospitalized. Police were dispatched to the 5600 block of Babcock Road at around 4:24 a.m. for a shooting in progress. Upon police arrival, they found a shooting victim with multiple gunshot wounds. The security on the...
foxsanantonio.com
Trial continues for man accused of severely injuring 4-month-old son
SAN ANTONIO – Testimony will resume Tuesday in the trial of a man accused of severely injuring his 4-month-old son. Terrence Wayne Harper is charged with injury to a child. In July 2018, Harper's son, Trace, suffered multiple injuries including a skull fracture. According to an affidavit, he told...
foxsanantonio.com
Man in critical condition after he was found on the sidewalk with multiple gunshot wounds
SAN ANTONIO – A man is in critical condition after police found him with several gunshot wounds laying on the sidewalk near a Southside apartment complex. The incident happened at the 800 block of Rayburn Drive at around 2:24 a.m. Police say they discovered a man in his mid...
foxsanantonio.com
13-year-old boy in critical condition after he was accidentally shot by family member
SAN ANTONIO – A 13-year-old is in critical condition after police say he was accidentally shot by an older family member. Police were dispatched to the 800 block of Rayburn Drive at around 3:12 p.m. Upon police arrival, they found the 13-year-old boy with a gunshot wound in the...
foxsanantonio.com
Man is dead and his wife in critical condition after they were shot from their vehicle
SAN ANTONIO – A man is dead, and his wife is in critical condition after they were shot from their vehicle when visiting family. Police were dispatched to the 200 block of Randall Avenue at around 2:37 a.m. for a shooting in progress. According to officials, a husband and...
foxsanantonio.com
Slick roads cause woman to lose control, crash motorcycle on Northwest Side
SAN ANTONIO - Slick roads were to blame for a motorcycle accident late Sunday night on the Northwest Side. The accident happened around 11:30 p.m. along Interstate 10 near North Loop 1604 East. Police said a woman on a motorcycle lost control and went over a metal guiderail. She fell...
foxsanantonio.com
After five shootings in 24 hours some are looking for solutions to stop violence
SAN ANTONIO — Five shootings in 24 hours rounded out a violent night in San Antonio. It's all led to safety concerns for you and your family. Well, they're looking to help in a number of ways. The bottom line is they're surprised by the number of shootings but not necessarily surprised they happened. The violent streak has caught the attention of the Alamo City.
foxsanantonio.com
A family was quick to evacuate after a fire erupted at their Northside home
SAN ANTONIO – A family was able to quickly evacuate their Northside home after a fire erupted overnight. Firefighters were dispatched to the 3300 block of Cadbury Street at around 2:57 a.m. for a reported structure fire. Upon arrival, fire crews found heavy smoke and fire coming from the...
foxsanantonio.com
One person dead, three others injured after horrific rollover crash on Southwest Side
SAN ANTONIO - One person is dead and three others injured after a rollover accident on the Southwest Side. The deadly accident happened around 12:30 a.m. Saturday off Interstate 35 and Poteet Jourdanton Highway. Police said the vehicle was speeding when the driver lost control of the vehicle and drove...
foxsanantonio.com
Firefighters battle house fire on Northwest side of town
SAN ANTONIO – Firefighters are battling a house fire on the Northwest side of town. The incident happened on the 1500 block of West Magnolia Avenue at around 7:23 p.m. Upon arrival, fire crews found a lot of heavy smoke and fire coming from the property. They had to go into a defensive mode to put out the fire.
foxsanantonio.com
San Antonio woman in business to put your best face forward
Loving the skin you're in is Ginger Gold's top priority. Fox News Midday along with our partners, TAAN-TV, The African American TV Network are spotlighting Gold's company, Ginger Gold Beauty. Gold has several events lined up, including basic beauty classes, and one on one makeup tutorials. For more information, click...
foxsanantonio.com
Help us collect 1 million pounds of food for families in need
SAN ANTONIO - Our annual Food 4SA is in full swing and we're hoping you can help us collect 1 million pounds of food. You can take non-perishable food items and drop them in the red bins at H-E-B and Security Service locations. You can also make a monetary donation,...
foxsanantonio.com
Doctor gives tips to parents as RSV cases increase
SAN ANTONIO - The cold weather has moved in, bringing the flu season with it but also this year, doctors say the number of RSV cases is especially high. And it's cause for concern for parents to make sure they know the signs of RSC and how to best handle it if their little ones catch it.
foxsanantonio.com
Coronado Village Garden - growing more than plants
CONVERSE, Texas - A garden is where things that are thoughtfully tended grow and flourish. Coronado Village Elementary has not only created a garden, but they have also become one. The CVE garden was imagined first by Rachal Ramirez, a teacher new to CVE, who loves gardening and noticed that...
foxsanantonio.com
City Council issues vote of no confidence following Clayton Perry's arrest
SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio City Council members have voted to censure and vote of no confidence to District 10 Councilman Clayton Perry. He is now on leave of absence. “The main motion has been amended to remove the language related to remorse and resignation, but now it includes the temporary vacancy process and retains the no confidence,” said Mayor Ron Nirenberg.
foxsanantonio.com
SAMMinistries’ annual Empty Bowls fundraiser, featuring one-of-a-kind arts
SAN ANTONIO - The 22nd annual Empty Bowls Fundraiser held by SAMMinistries raised money to combat homelessness. it's the first time since 2020 the fundraiser was held in person because of the Covid-19 pandemic. As you can see, there were one-of-a-kind works of art created by locals, along with a...
foxsanantonio.com
Protestors will gather at City Hall this weekend two months after the death of Mahsa Amini
SAN ANTONIO - Reaction coming in following nationwide protests in Iran sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini two months ago. The 22-year-old woman was detained by morality police for allegedly violating strict dress code rules. CNN reported that Iranian authorities are brutally cracking down on protesters, including an Iranian...
foxsanantonio.com
P!NK is coming to San Antonio for her new 2023 concert tour!
SAN ANTONIO – P!NK fans get ready because she is coming to San Antonio next September as part of her 2023 concert tour. The Grammy Award-winning singer announced her Summer Carnival Stadium Tour which will kick off on July 24 in Toronto. Brandi Carlile, Pat Benatar & Neil Girlado,...
